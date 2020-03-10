Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Marlowe plc    MRL   GB00BD8SLV43

MARLOWE PLC

(MRL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/09 12:35:14 pm
423 GBp   -3.86%
03:09aMARLOWE : Acquisition of Solve HR Limited
PU
02/03MARLOWE : Acquisition of Eurosafe UK Group Limited
PU
2019MARLOWE PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marlowe : Acquisition of Solve HR Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 03:09am EDT
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
Marlowe PLC - MRL
Acquisition of Solve HR Limited
Released 07:00 10-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5207F
Marlowe PLC
10 March 2020

10 March 2020

Marlowe plc

Acquisition of Solve HR Limited

Marlowe plc ('Marlowe' or the 'Group'), the specialist services group focused on developing companies which assure safety and regulatory compliance, announces that it has acquired Solve HR Limited ('Solve').

Based in Edinburgh, Solve provides HR & Employment Law compliance services on a retained basis to a range of SMEs across Scotland and England. The business will be integrated into Law At Work, the Group's HR, Employment Law and Health and Safety Compliance operation.

For further information:

Marlowe plc

www.marloweplc.com

Alex Dacre, Chief Executive

Tel: +44 (0) 203 813 8498

Mark Adams, Group Finance Director

IR@marloweplc.com



Cenkos Securities plc (Joint Broker)

Nicholas Wells

Tel: +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Ben Jeynes

Harry Hargreaves



Berenberg (Joint Broker)

Ben Wright

Tel: +44 (0)20 3207 7800

Mark Whitmore




FTI Consulting


Nick Hasell

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1340

Alex Le May


About Marlowe plc

Marlowe is a UK leader in specialist services which assure safety and regulatory compliance, whilst managing risk for businesses across the country. The company was formed to create sustainable shareholder value through the acquisition and development of businesses that provide regulated inspection, testing and compliance services. It is focused on health & safety, employment law compliance, fire safety, security, water treatment & hygiene, air quality and occupational health services - all of which are vital to the wellbeing of its customers operations and are invariably governed by regulation. Marlowe currently provides services to over 15% of Britain's commercial premises and is increasingly attractive to customers who require a single outsourced, nationwide, provider of a comprehensive range of regulated compliance and safety services. Our customers can be found in most office complexes, high streets & leisure facilities, manufacturing plants and industrial estates, and include SMEs, local authorities, facilities management providers, multi-site NHS trusts and FTSE 100 companies.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAKKCBDBBKBDNK
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Acquisition of Solve HR Limited - RNS

Disclaimer

Marlowe plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 07:08:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARLOWE PLC
03:09aMARLOWE : Acquisition of Solve HR Limited
PU
02/03MARLOWE : Acquisition of Eurosafe UK Group Limited
PU
2019MARLOWE PLC : annual earnings release
2019MARLOWE : Appointment of Joint Broker
PU
2019MARLOWE : Acquisition of Atana Limited
PU
2019MARLOWE : Disposal of non-core assets
PU
2018MARLOWE : Acquisition of William Martin
PU
2018MARLOWE : Half Year Results FY 2019
PU
2018MARLOWE : Appointment of Chairman Designate
PU
2018MARLOWE : Acquisition of Firecrest Services Limited
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 184 M
EBIT 2020 13,8 M
Net income 2020 0,75 M
Debt 2020 29,8 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 256x
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 194 M
Chart MARLOWE PLC
Duration : Period :
Marlowe plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARLOWE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 588,33  GBp
Last Close Price 423,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Peter Dacre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Quinn Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Andrew Adams Group Finance Director & Director
Charles Anthony Lawrence Skinner Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Michael Reeder Gaze Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLOWE PLC-16.65%254
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.78%28 253
TELEPERFORMANCE-4.23%14 972
EDENRED-5.90%12 620
RENTOKIL INITIAL3.69%11 992
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-17.09%10 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group