Marlowe : Acquisition of Solve HR Limited

Marlowe plc ('Marlowe' or the 'Group'), the specialist services group focused on developing companies which assure safety and regulatory compliance, announces that it has acquired Solve HR Limited ('Solve').
Based in Edinburgh, Solve provides HR & Employment Law compliance services on a retained basis to a range of SMEs across Scotland and England. The business will be integrated into Law At Work, the Group's HR, Employment Law and Health and Safety Compliance operation.
About Marlowe plc
Marlowe is a UK leader in specialist services which assure safety and regulatory compliance, whilst managing risk for businesses across the country. The company was formed to create sustainable shareholder value through the acquisition and development of businesses that provide regulated inspection, testing and compliance services. It is focused on health & safety, employment law compliance, fire safety, security, water treatment & hygiene, air quality and occupational health services - all of which are vital to the wellbeing of its customers operations and are invariably governed by regulation. Marlowe currently provides services to over 15% of Britain's commercial premises and is increasingly attractive to customers who require a single outsourced, nationwide, provider of a comprehensive range of regulated compliance and safety services. Our customers can be found in most office complexes, high streets & leisure facilities, manufacturing plants and industrial estates, and include SMEs, local authorities, facilities management providers, multi-site NHS trusts and FTSE 100 companies.
