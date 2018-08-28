Log in
MARLOWE PLC
Marlowe : Acquisition of Suez WCS Limited

08/28/2018 | 09:42am CEST

28 August 2018

Marlowe plc

Acquisition of Suez Water Conditioning Services Limited

Marlowe plc ('Marlowe' or the 'Group'), the support services group focused on acquiring and developing companies that provide critical testing and maintenance services, announces that it has acquired Suez Water Conditioning Services Limited and the business and assets of Marral Chemicals and Sentinel Water (together being 'Suez WCS') for an enterprise value of £4.5 million, significantly extending the scale and breadth of the Group's activities in the UK water treatment market.

Suez WCS formed part of Ondeo Industrial Solutions UK Limited, a subsidiary of Suez Environnement Company SA ('Suez') and was established through the merger of Suez's non-industrial UK water treatment, hygiene and chemical blending activities.

Founded in 1977 and employing approximately 170 staff, Suez WCS operates nationally from its headquarters in Daventry and provides water treatment and hygiene services across a broad range of sectors. In addition, the business produces certain chemicals used in water treatment applications.

For the year to 31 December 2017, Suez WCS generated unaudited pro forma revenues of £13.2 million, the majority of which were contracted recurring testing and maintenance revenues, pro forma EBITDA of £0.7 million, EBIT of £0.1 million and had year-end net assets of £3.8 million. The consideration has been funded from the Group's existing cash resources.

Alex Dacre, Chief Executive of Marlowe plc, said:

'The acquisition of Suez WCS is a further significant step in our strategy of consolidating the UK water treatment market and strengthens our position as one of the leading players. Suez WCS broadens the scope of our water treatment activities and offers attractive synergies with our existing businesses which we are confident will drive increased returns for Marlowe's shareholders.'

For further information:

Marlowe plc

www.marloweplc.com

Alex Dacre, Chief Executive

Tel: +44 (0) 203 841 6194

Mark Adams, Group Finance Director

IR@marloweplc.com

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Nicholas Wells

Tel: +44 (0)20 7397 8900

FTI Consulting

Nick Hasell

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1340

Alex Le May

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Marlowe plc

Marlowe is an AIM-listed company formed to create sustainable shareholder value through the acquisition and development of businesses that provide critical testing & maintenance services in the UK. It is focused on fire protection, security systems, water treatment and air quality services - which are essential to its customers' operations and invariably governed by regulation, and where customers require a single specialist outsourced provider with nationwide coverage. Our customers can be found on most high streets, in office complexes and industrial estates, and include SMEs, local authorities, facilities management providers, multi-site NHS trusts and FTSE 100 companies.

Disclaimer

Marlowe plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 07:41:05 UTC
