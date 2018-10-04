Marlowe : Acquisition of Tersus Consultancy Limited

4 October 2018

Marlowe plc

Acquisition of Tersus Consultancy Limited

Marlowe plc ('Marlowe' or the 'Group'), the support services group focused on acquiring and developing companies that provide critical testing and maintenance services, announces that it has acquired Tersus Consultancy Limited ('Tersus') for an enterprise value of £3.7 million.

Formed in 1986, Tersus provides testing and inspection services to a wide range of clients in both the private and public sectors, mainly focused on managing the risk of asbestos. Tersus, which employs approximately 180 staff, is headquartered in Rainham, Essex, and operates nationally from eight sites, each with its own laboratory.

Tersus' services are complementary to the activities carried out by Marlowe's existing Water Treatment and Air Hygiene division and will enable Marlowe to extend the health and safety and risk management services it provides to customers.

For the year to 31 December 2017, Tersus generated revenues of £8.1 million, the majority of which were contracted recurring testing and inspection revenues, adjusted EBITDA of £0.9 million, statutory loss before tax of £2.6 million reflecting exceptional intercompany write offs of £3.2 million and at completion had adjusted net assets of £2.1 million. The consideration has been funded from the Group's existing cash resources.

For further information:

Marlowe plc www.marloweplc.com Alex Dacre, Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 203 841 6194 Mark Adams, Group Finance Director IR@marloweplc.com Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Nicholas Wells Tel: +44 (0)20 7397 8900 FTI Consulting Nick Hasell Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1340 Alex Le May

About Marlowe plc

Marlowe is an AIM-listed company formed to create sustainable shareholder value through the acquisition and development of businesses that provide critical testing & maintenance services in the UK. It is focused on fire protection, security systems, water treatment and air quality services - which are essential to its customers' operations and invariably governed by regulation, and where customers require a single specialist outsourced provider with nationwide coverage. Our customers can be found on most high streets, in office complexes and industrial estates, and include SMEs, local authorities, facilities management providers, multi-site NHS trusts and FTSE 100 companies.