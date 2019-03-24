Marmota : Biogeochem yields multiple new gold targets at Aurora Tank

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 March 2019

Biogeochem yields multiple new gold targets at Aurora Tank

Marmota Limited (ASX: MEU) ("Marmota")

Marmota (ASX:MEU) is very pleased to announce that the recent biogeochem (tree sampling) program carried out in December 2018 at Aurora Tank has yielded multiple new gold targets, both adjacent / extensional to the Goshawk gold discovery itself, and outside the discovery zone.

Summary

! Marmota's recent drill program at Aurora Tank yielded high-grade gold intersections, including an outstanding intersection over 88 g/t gold at 38m from surface in Hole 104 (approximately 200m to the west of our previous best intersection of 93 g/t at 32m from surface) [ ASX:MEU 14 Nov 2018 & 17 Jan 2019 ]

! Marmota was guided to this location by our innovative biogeochem (tree sampling) R&D program and our first testing of that R&D method in a drill program. The program is receiving considerable interest, including articles in the ABC News, The Australian (20 Nov 2018) and most recently in the Sydney Morning Herald (7 March 2019) and Reuters (7 March 2019).

! In December, Marmota immediately followed up the excellent results with a detailed biogeochem program, testing an elliptical zone almost 2km long (major axis) by 1km wide, with the Goshawk gold discovery at its centre [ Fig. 6 ].

! Marmota is very pleased to announce that assay results from the December biogeochemical sampling have identified multiple new gold drill targets based on gold anomalism in tree leaves [ see Fig. 1 ].

! The program has also identified zones that are anomalous in elements such as Antimony [ Fig. 2 ] and Bismuth [ Fig. 3 ] that are widely considered to be significant pathfinders for gold.

Note: White-coloured areas denote the highest biogeochem gold anomalies

Biogeochemical Sampling at Aurora Tank

Biogeochemical exploration involves the sampling of plant matter (e.g. tree leaves at the surface) by chemical analysis, with the aim to identify mineralisation below the surface.

Marmota's biogeochemical sampling commenced at Aurora Tank in 2018, and has now included 3 main programs, starting with a small trial program to test whether native plants common to the area could identify known gold mineralisation (i.e. could it identify the Aurora Tank gold discovery by itself).

Biogeochemical sampling at Marmota's Aurora Tank gold project has:

a) Clearly identified the known mineralisation zone at Goshawk (i.e. the method works)

b) Led to the discovery of the outstanding high-grade intersection of 88 g/t in the most recent drill program (ASX:MEU 17 Jan 2019), and

c) Now identified multiple new gold targets at Aurora Tank

The December 2018 Biogeochem Program

Most recently, in December 2018, Marmota carried out our largest and most detailed biogeochemical sampling program (extensional and infill) at Aurora Tank to test for additional drill targets adjacent to the known mineralised zone (Goshawk), and surrounding that zone, on the Aurora Tank tenement.

The December program consists of 329 new biogeochem samples collected at 200m x 200m spacing, with infill to 40 x 40m closer to Goshawk and also around anomalies identified in the initial sampling programs [ see Fig. 6 ]. Sampling involved the collection of leaf samples from each tree or shrub sampled, with samples then shipped to a specialist laboratory for preparation, assaying and analysis. Ideally, the sampling of one species of plant is preferred. In our case, two species of trees - Mulga (Acacia anuera) and Senna (Senna a. spp.) - were selected as the preferred sampling media, being the two most widely distributed species around Goshawk.

Results

Gold [ see Fig. 1 ]

Analysis1 of the results highlights elevated anomalous gold (Au) distribution in plants sampled over and immediately adjacent to known mineralisation at Goshawk.

Significant anomalous extensions include:

1. An extensive zone of gold anomalism has been identified to the NW of known mineralisation

2. New anomalies identified at edges of the current sampling: to the NE, SE and SW of Goshawk, some of which will require further in-fill sampling.

The majority of the newly identified biogeochemical Au anomalism is not seen in the calcrete sample data, representing new targets within a radius of 500m of Goshawk to test for additional mineralisation.

Gold pathfinder elements: Antimony [ Fig. 2 ] and Bismuth [ Fig. 3 ]

Gold can exhibit a nugget effect with respect to plant assays (as with other sample media) and have a limited anomaly footprint. For these reasons, a combination of gold and pathfinder elements is likely to represent a highly effective tool for Au exploration at Aurora Tank.

Two such gold pathfinder elements are antimony (Sb) [ see Fig. 2 ] and bismuth (Bi) [ see Fig. 3 ].

As leaves from two different species of plants (acacia and senna trees) were used in biogeochemical sampling, the data for each species has been levelled to produce contoured images for each element. The levelling is required due to the different nutritional requirements of each species resulting in different element uptake and usage patterns between species. The levelling method used (Z-log levelling) results in both species having the same mean with grade distributions preserved around that mean. The result of the levelling is to allow the data from two different species to be used in contour mapping of the results as one consistent dataset.

Figure 2:

Antimony biogeochem contours + zone of currently known gold mineralisation

A zone of highly anomalous Antimony (Sb) lies under and adjacent to known mineralisation at Goshawk. And, like the Au-in-plant distribution, an extensive zone of anomalous Sb continues to the NW of Goshawk, indicating the potential for further Au mineralisation, within the tested radius of 400m from known mineralisation. Note: White-coloured areas denote the highest biogeochem antimony anomalies.