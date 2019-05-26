Marmota : MEU success featured in The Economist; team back on site - 27 May 2019

|
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
27 May 2019
MEU success featured in The Economist; team back on site
Marmota Limited (ASX: MEU) ("Marmota")
Marmota (ASX:MEU) is pleased to announce to market and our shareholders that, over the weekend, subsequent to market close on Friday, Marmota's innovative R&D biogeochemical program and success at Aurora Tank has received international attention, being featured as a cover article in The Economist.
The article details Marmota's R&D biogeochemical program, and exploration success:
Source: The Economist 25 May 2019, p.78
… including a new gold intersection of 105 g/t gold over 1m, and averaging 27 g/t over 5m (commencing 38m from surface) [ ASX:MEU 7 May 2019 ] as recently featured in the 'Top Drill Intersections per State - Australia - Q1 2019' published by the RSC Mineral Intelligence Report (May 2019).
The full article is available at:
Exploration team now on site at Aurora Tank
Marmota is also pleased to advise that our exploration team has recently mobilised to Aurora Tank, and have been setting up camp over the weekend, for the next stage of the R&D and drill programs.
R&D work has already commenced. The drilling rig and crew are expected to arrive on site this week. All necessary approvals have been granted. More detail will be available later this week.
Figure 1: Aurora Tank - Best downhole gold results
Figure 2: Marmota's Aurora Tank tenement and tenements around the Challenger Gold Mine
For further information, please contact:
Marmota Limited
Dr Colin Rose Executive Chairman
Email:colin@marmota.com.au
Unit 6
79-81 Brighton Road
Glenelg SA 5045
ABN: 38 119 270 816
(08) 8294 0899
(08) 8376 8633 www.marmota.com.au
About Marmota Limited
Marmota Limited (ASX: MEU) is a South Australian mining exploration company, focused on gold, copper and uranium. Gold exploration is centred on the Company's dominant tenement holding in the highly prospective and significantly underexplored Gawler Craton, near the Challenger gold mine, in the Woomera Prohibited Defence Area. The Company's copper project is based at the Melton project on the Yorke Peninsula. The Company's uranium project is at Junction Dam adjacent to the Honeymoon mine.
For more information, please visit: www.marmota.com.au
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this Release relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Dr Kevin Wills, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves." Dr Wills consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
Where results from previous announcements are quoted, Marmota confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
