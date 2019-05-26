Marmota : MEU success featured in The Economist; team back on site - 27 May 2019

Marmota (ASX:MEU) is pleased to announce to market and our shareholders that, over the weekend, subsequent to market close on Friday, Marmota's innovative R&D biogeochemical program and success at Aurora Tank has received international attention, being featured as a cover article in The Economist.

The article details Marmota's R&D biogeochemical program, and exploration success:

Source: The Economist 25 May 2019, p.78

… including a new gold intersection of 105 g/t gold over 1m, and averaging 27 g/t over 5m (commencing 38m from surface) [ ASX:MEU 7 May 2019 ] as recently featured in the 'Top Drill Intersections per State - Australia - Q1 2019' published by the RSC Mineral Intelligence Report (May 2019).

The full article is available at:

Exploration team now on site at Aurora Tank

Marmota is also pleased to advise that our exploration team has recently mobilised to Aurora Tank, and have been setting up camp over the weekend, for the next stage of the R&D and drill programs.

R&D work has already commenced. The drilling rig and crew are expected to arrive on site this week. All necessary approvals have been granted. More detail will be available later this week.

