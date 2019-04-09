Log in
MARMOTA LTD

(MEU)
Marmota : SA Resources & Energy Investment Conference Presentation

04/09/2019 | 01:13am EDT

Aurora Tank

Gawler Craton

Aurora Tank Gold

Kevin Wills Director of Exploration

SAREIC Conference April 2019

ASX: MEU

Outline

ASX: MEU

Corporate Snapshot

Tenements

Aurora Tank gold discovery

Geology

Gold Mineralisation

Metallurgy

Block Model

Biogeochemical Exploration

What's Next

Corporate Snapshot

Capital Structure

Shares on issue

653 m

Options

0

Unlisted options

31 m

Market Cap (at 1.7 cents per share)

~ $11 m

Zero Debt

Board & Management

Executive Chairman

Dr Colin Rose

Executive Director (exploration)

Dr Kevin Wills

Technical Director (non-exec)

Peter Thompson

ASX: MEU

Largest Shareholders

Dr Colin Rose

Southern Cross Capital

J Rose

Cosell Pty Ltd

Yandal Investments (Mark

Creasy)

Top Shareholders

Top 20

~ 49%

Top 50

~

64%

Top 100

~

78%

Lower costs

Less dilution

MORE exploration

3

Gawler Craton Tenement Location

ASX: MEU

16 ELs

Total Area: 6109 km2

Centred on Challenger

Prospective for gold deposits in:

Archaean Mulgathing Complex targets, and

Mesoproterozoic Hiltaba-Gawler Range Volcanics targets

4

How Aurora Tank was Discovered

ASX: MEU

Recon calcrete sampling (late 1990s) produced gold-in-calcrete anomalies

Previous drilling by Minotaur (1999) & Apollo (2014)

Marmota's 1st pass recon air core program in September 2016 (blue dots)

5

Disclaimer

Marmota Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Rose Executive Chairman
Lisa Askham Levy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Robert Thompson Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Kevin John Anson Wills Executive Director & Director-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARMOTA LTD6.25%0
BHP GROUP LTD14.58%135 536
BHP GROUP PLC17.72%135 536
RIO TINTO26.49%103 496
RIO TINTO LIMITED27.32%102 240
ANGLO AMERICAN26.24%40 138
