PowerBand Retains Renmark Financial Communications to Provide Investor Relations Services



14.09.2018 / 15:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2018) - PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PBX) (OTCQB: PWWBF) (FSE: 1ZVA) ('PowerBand' or the 'Company'), a leading online auction and remarketing platform to buy and sell used vehicles, is pleased to announce it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ('Renmark') to provide investor relations services.

Kelly Jennings, Chief Executive Officer of PowerBand, stated: 'We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce PowerBand's profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We chose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public. PowerBand is making great progress in expanding our company and we are confident that the Renmark team will help us get our message out to our investors and the public.'

Renmark, a full service investor relations firm with offices in Toronto and Montreal, represents publicly traded companies listed on all major North American markets. Renmark was formed in 1999 by its president, Henri Perron (CPIR). Through its team of over thirty professionals, Renmark will provide PowerBand with support in four key areas: investor relations; roadshow management; distribution of corporate information; and research and feedback.

Renmark has been engaged on a six (6) month term with a monthly fee of C$7,000.00. Renmark currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of PowerBand, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The appointment of Renmark as an investor relations consultant to PowerBand remains subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About PowerBand

PowerBand is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is developing solutions for automotive and other industries that drive efficiency and transparency in the marketplace. PowerBand has developed and commercialized a leading-edge online auction platform that increases revenues and profit margins for its automotive dealership, Original Equipment Manufacturer, commercial fleet and rental company customers. PowerBand's remarketing platform, the PowerBand Exchange, incorporates the industry's latest auction technologies, inventory management, market intelligence, and appraisal processes.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Piette, Investor Relations

416-526-9911

ppiette@powerbandsolutions.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as 'will', 'may', 'should', 'anticipate', 'expects' and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

