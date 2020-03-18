Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  MARR S.p.A.    MARR   IT0003428445

MARR S.P.A.

(MARR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MARR S p A : Documentation relating to the agenda of the Shareholders' meeting called on 28 April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 06:12am EDT

Rimini, 18 March 2020 - MARR S.p.A. (Milan: MARR.MI), the leading company in Italy in the distribution of food products to the foodservice, inform that today have been made available to the public at the registered office of the Company, on the Company's web site (www.marr.it section: corporate governance / AGM / 2020) and on the website of authorised storage service www.emarketstorage.com the following documents:- Call of the Shareholders' Meeting of 28 April 2020;
- Reports and proposals by the Directors on items 3. and 4. of ordinary part of the Shareholders' meeting.
The documentation will be available in English on the Company's website within a week.
Further documentation related to the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public within the terms provided by the law.

Disclaimer

Marr S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 10:11:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARR S.P.A.
06:12aMARR S P A : Documentation relating to the agenda of the Shareholders' meeting c..
PU
03/13MARR S P A : The Board of Directors approves the consolidated financial statemen..
PU
03/10MARR S.P.A. : annual earnings release
2019Labour will raise taxes on top 5% of earners, companies - McDonnell
RE
2019MARR SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018MARR : The Board of Directors approves the interim report as at 30 September 201..
PU
2018MARR : The hypothesis of negotiations for the sale of the ownership of MARR S.p...
PU
2018MARR : Minutes of the BoD meeting on 3 August 2018 approving the merger by incor..
PU
2018MARR : The Board of Directors approves the results of the first half of 2018
PU
2018MARR SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 730 M
EBIT 2020 101 M
Net income 2020 69,0 M
Debt 2020 172 M
Yield 2020 6,51%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 832 M
Chart MARR S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
MARR S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARR S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,84  €
Last Close Price 12,50  €
Spread / Highest target 87,2%
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Ospitali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Ferrari Chairman
Pierpaolo Rossi Executive Director, Director-Finance & Control
Vincenzo Cremonini Director
Claudia Cremonini Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARR S.P.A.-38.57%913
BID CORPORATION LIMITED-0.53%4 696
METCASH LIMITED-5.45%1 347
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.-45.25%699
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.-79.87%301
LACTO JAPAN CO., LTD.1.15%236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group