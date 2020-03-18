MARR S p A : Documentation relating to the agenda of the Shareholders' meeting called on 28 April 2020

Rimini, 18 March 2020 - MARR S.p.A. (Milan: MARR.MI), the leading company in Italy in the distribution of food products to the foodservice, inform that today have been made available to the public at the registered office of the Company, on the Company's web site (www.marr.it section: corporate governance / AGM / 2020) and on the website of authorised storage service www.emarketstorage.com the following documents:- Call of the Shareholders' Meeting of 28 April 2020;

- Reports and proposals by the Directors on items 3. and 4. of ordinary part of the Shareholders' meeting.

The documentation will be available in English on the Company's website within a week.

Further documentation related to the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public within the terms provided by the law.