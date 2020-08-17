Marriott International : Announces Opening of First Fairfield Inn by Marriott in Peru

Fairfield by Marriott, one of Marriott International's 30 global brands, will now also be represented in Peru with the opening of the new Fairfield by Marriott Lima Miraflores, located in Lima's main tourist district.

Building upon its strong heritage from the Marriott family retreat, the Fairfield Farm, and creating an environment that focuses on the warmth and simplicity of delivering an inviting and seamless experience, the hotel looks forward to welcoming guests visiting Lima for business or pleasure with friendly service and warm, inviting spaces offering respite from everyday committments. The experience continues to be backed by the Fairfield Guarantee - from its free, hot breakfast to a great night's sleep, Fairfield's level of service and accommodation is what the brand was founded upon. If a guest is ever not satisfied with their stay, Fairfield will make it right. It's that simple, guaranteed.

The Fairfield by Marriott brand currently has more than 1,000 hotels globally, 14 of them in the Caribbean and Latin America.

'The opening of the Fairfield by Marriott Lima Miraflores is a clear vote of confidence by Marriott International and V&V Grupo Inmobiliario, the owner of the hotel, in the Peruvian market. It is a strong sign to the commitment to help the reactivation of the local and global tourism sector,' said Laura Santoni, Area Vice President, Marriott International. 'Fairfield by Marriott Lima Miraflores complies with all local protocols and regulations, as well as Marriott's Commitment to Clean program that includes a multidimensional approach to cleanliness' she added.

The hotel offers 147 spacious, modern and well equipped rooms with separate work and rest areas. The property's public spaces feature the 'modern calm' aesthetic of the Fairfield by Marriott brand, which encompasses open layouts, multifunctional spaces and natural light.

A charming rooftop with a beautiful view of El Reducto Park will allow guests to enjoy free breakfast, which includes various healthy and nutritious options.

Among the hotel's amenities are a Corner Market, 24-hour convenience store, a business center, two meeting rooms, access to the gym and free Wi-Fi.

For more information, please visit the web site of Fairfield Inn by Marriott Lima Miraflores.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,400 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 135 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Fairfield by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott is designed to deliver a seamless stay through trusted service and warm, inviting spaces. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and hot breakfast, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that provide separate living, working and sleeping areas. With over 1,000 properties around the globe, Fairfield is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit https://fairfield.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @FairfieldHotels on www.twitter.com/fairfieldhotels.

Media Contact

Fiorella Ferroggiaro Molinari

Fast Up

+ 51 993340452

ffm@fastupcomunicaciones.com