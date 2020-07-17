Marriott International : Signs Agreement To Open First All-Inclusive Delta Hotels By Marriott In Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced it has signed an agreement to manage the first all-inclusive Delta Hotels by Marriott resort in the world, signaling that interest by investors for the all-inclusive platform launched by the company in August 2019 continues to be strong. Under the agreement, the current 117-room Grand Matlali Hills Resort & Spa resort, located in Riviera Nayarit (Mexico), is slated to undergo a significant transformation in order to meet the new all-inclusive brand extension concept of Delta Hotels by Marriott and is anticipated to be subsequently rebranded and managed by Marriott International in 2021. The resort is expected to be expanded to 300 rooms by 2023.

'We are excited to work with PB Puerto Bahia Residence, S.A. de C.V. to convert this property into the first all-inclusive Delta Hotels by Marriott hotel globally and bring the Delta Hotels by Marriott all-inclusive concept to our region,' said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Caribbean and Latin America for Marriott International. 'The long-awaited Delta Hotels by Marriott all-inclusive brand extension standards are now ready, and perfectly suited for conversions of full-service resorts, allowing our 142 million Marriott Bonvoy guests soon to experience this new concept.'

Located on a hillside in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle in popular Riviera Nayarit, the 117-room property is set to provide an exciting, new lodging option to visitors and locals once it is converted to the Delta Hotels by Marriott brand. Just 30 minutes from Puerto Vallarta airport, it will feature six food and beverage outlets, a spa, a fitness room, and a beach club, embodying the Delta Hotels by Marriott brand's approach to the all-inclusive experience.

'We are excited to sign a Delta Hotels by Marriott all-inclusive resort and work with Marriott International to manage the property,' said Armando Vejar, CEO of PB Puerto Bahia Residence, S.A. de C.V. 'By bringing this new concept and brand to Riviera Nayarit we hope to elevate the offering for visitors and attract a new segment of guests to the destination.'

Since 2014 the company has signed over 10,000 conversion rooms to Marriott brands, including Delta Hotels by Marriott Mexico City, signed in December 2019, and Elegant Hotels in Barbados, which the company acquired late last year.

Conversions, which have long been a part of the Marriott growth story, continue to be appealing to the owner and franchisee community. The company has a strong portfolio of conversion-friendly brands such as Autograph Collection, The Luxury Collection and Delta Hotels by Marriott, which offers a flexible full-service conversion platform.

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,400 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About PB Puerto Bahia Residence, S.A. de C.V.

Puerto Bahia is a development company focused on developing sustainable luxury resorts. Located in the area of Punta de Mita, Nayarit, Puerto Bahia is the tourism and hospitality affiliate of Grupo Autofin Monterrey. It started operations in 2012 with a private club of luxury residences and in 2016 it incorporated 117 hotel rooms under the Matlali Hills Villas and Spa brand. The company currently offers Residential lots, Vacation club for residences, and a Vacation club for villa. It also owns a 600-acre territorial reserve for additional development.

For more information visit www.matlali.mx (Spanish website) or www.matlali.com (English website).