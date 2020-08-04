Marriott International : Signs Agreement With KJP Participaçoes LTDA To Bring The W Hotels Brand To The South Of Brazil

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced that it has signed an agreement with KJP Participaçoes LTD to bring the W Hotels brand to Gramado, a mountain resort town in the Brazil's southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul. The property will be the second W Hotel to open in country and the fourth in the Southern Cone of Latin America.

'To have a cutting-edge W hotel in Rio Grande do Sul, a destination ready for the brand's bold design, signature Whatever/Whenever service and innovative programming is exceptional,' said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Caribbean and Latin America for Marriott International.

The 80 room hotel, W Gramado, will be located in the Swiss Village, the highest point of Gramado, known for exceptional views into the valley and hills beyond the city center. The property borders Orchids Park and is located less than one mile from the main attractions of Gramado. The hotel is planned to occupy a single four-story building with sustainable architecture with vegetation features that are indigineous to Orchids Park. The adjacent W Residences will be developed in a cluster of low-rise buildings within walking distance of the hotel.

The hotel is set to offer guests the world's most lust-worthy resort experience in a wildly different way, and provide Brazilian visitors an exciting new lodging option that embodies the W Hotels brand's 'work hard, play hard' philosophy. W Gramado will bring a lodging alternative that does not yet exist in the city, which will provide its guests and owners of W Residences an experience normally only offered in the most sought after global travel destinations. The hotel plans to provide several food and beverage options, both indoor and outdoor; an exclusive Wet Deck, AWAY® Spa; FIT ® Fitness Centre, as well as a rooftop bar that will be at the highest point of Gramado, boasting a view across several surrounding cities. For corporate and social events, the stunning property will provide 500 square meters of meeting space and event center.

'W Gramado will help put the city firmly on the map as a sustainable luxury destinations with the arrival of W Hotel & Residences. I believe the city is perfectly set up to welcome future generations of travelers with this exciting addition to Orchid Park', says George Brody representing the owners of the Swiss Village.

KJP Participaçoes LTD expects to begin construction in early 2021 and aims to complete and open the hotel in Q1 2023.

For more information visit www.whotels.com.

