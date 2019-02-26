Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marriott International    MAR

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

(MAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Art, Heritage, Culture, Design: Autograph Collection Hotels Introduces The Dixon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 11:08am EST

utograph Collection Hotels has announced the opening of The Dixon in London, which joins the diverse and dynamic portfolio of more than 160 independent Autograph Collection Hotels around the world that champion values of vision, design and craft. Taking centre stage in the heart of Tower Bridge on Tooley Street, The Dixon is set to become a new cultural hub in the midst of a creative neighbourhood, which boasts The Tate Modern, Shakespeare's Globe and the diverse cultural offering of the new Bridge Theatre all a short distance away.

John Licence, VP Premium & Select Brands Europe, Marriott International, said: "We are delighted to expand our offering of one-of-a-kind hotels in London with The Dixon. As vibrant, creative and historic as the neighbourhood in which it resides, The Dixon perfectly embodies our values and we're excited for our guests to experience it."

The Dixon Lobby

A product of passion and a personal realisation of its individual vision, The Dixon was named after John Dixon Butler - the architect who originally constructed the Grade II listed building in 1905 as a Magistrates' Court and police station - and draws inspiration from the area's rich cultural heritage, while also capturing its new wave of creative cool.

Advocating for the original through art, The Dixon showcases thoughtfully-curated pieces inspired by the history and talent of SE1 in all of its guest rooms and public spaces. The architectural restoration, led by Consarc Design Group, has transformed the hotel in uncompromising style. Rani Ahluwalia, Creative Director at M Studio London, and twenty2degrees have worked closely to bring a stunning interior concept to life that cleverly walks the line between old and new. The 193 rooms, including ten spacious suites, will redefine the traditional boutique hotel by seamlessly incorporating the locale's culture through an artful mix of heritage design.

Deeply embedded in the nostalgia of this former Magistrate's Court, restoration has been essential to the interior design. Paying homage to the experiences and memories of a previous time, each and every cell key has been kept and restored, now finding themselves interwoven in a modern design movement. Benches emotionally etched by prisoners when waiting for deliberation will find themselves brought to life once more in the lift lobbies, and a large, finely-crafted chandelier comprised of handcuffs will hang above the staircase.

The Dixon Exterior

The Courtroom Bar continues this unique theme, with Edwardian oak panelling providing a backdrop for the artisan cocktail bar. Drinks will be served under the original structure of the judge's bench, providing the self-titled bar with a sense of nostalgia unlike anywhere else in London.

The hotel's restaurant, Provisioners, is inspired by modern design movements, designers' studios and homes, as well as European café culture, while retaining historical elements of the original courthouse structure. With a nod to the Bauhaus and mid-century era, functional design creates a casual and inviting space where all visitors will feel at home. A key influence for Provisioners was modern European design and British industrial designers such as Sir Kenneth Grange, some of whose work hangs in the space with kind permission.

Socially and culturally immersive, The Dixon will be as much about the local community as it will be about its guests. Enticing creatives and city hoppers keen to explore Tower Bridge's rich history, The Dixon's support of local art will extend beyond its walls with a diverse cultural offering through local partnerships, including Anise Gallery.

Rani Ahluwalia, Creative Director of M Studio London said, "The Dixon will offer a unique take on the boutique hotel experience, offering guests a neighbourhood feel in the heart of the capital. The design intention was to create something truly beautiful, which intrinsically links back to the origins of the building and the iconic location. Collaboration has been essential to the finely crafted designs and finishes throughout the hotel, drawing upon a wide range of expertise to establish a truly stunning final product."

Rates at The Dixon start from £199. For more information, please visit https://www.thedixon.co.uk/

- ENDS -

Media Contacts:

Helen Taylor
PR Director, Marriott International Premium Brands, Europe
Helen.Taylor@Marriott.com

Georgie Herdman
PR Manager, Marriott International Premium and Select Brands, Europe
Georgie.Herdman@Marriott.com

About Autograph Collection Hotels
Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 160 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 30 countries and territories. Each is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder's vision, making each hotel singular and special: Exactly LikeNothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook or follow along to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 16:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
11:08aART, HERITAGE, CULTURE, DESIGN : Autograph Collection Hotels Introduces The Dixo..
PU
10:08aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Expected To Debut More Than 30 Luxury Hotels Around The..
PU
02/25MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC : annual earnings release
02/23MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Man-U, Marriott International Announce Global Marketing..
AQ
02/22Hoteliers Signal Slowdown in Room Revenue Growth
DJ
02/22#TRAVELNEWS : Manchester United and Marriott International announce new partners..
AQ
02/22MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino Unveils Sle..
PU
02/22MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel officially opens
AQ
02/21Marriott Bonvoy Kicks Off Global Marketing Campaign to Introduce New Travel P..
AQ
02/21MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Bonvoy Celebrates New Travel Program With Endless Exper..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 030 M
EBIT 2018 2 754 M
Net income 2018 1 992 M
Debt 2018 8 945 M
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 23,10
P/E ratio 2019 20,50
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capitalization 43 828 M
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Marriott International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 132 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer- Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce Hoffmeister Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL18.68%43 828
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC16.36%24 901
ACCOR2.56%12 215
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC10.74%11 135
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)23.26%10 261
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION9.53%7 847
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.