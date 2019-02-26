Art, Heritage, Culture, Design: Autograph Collection Hotels Introduces The Dixon

utograph Collection Hotels has announced the opening of The Dixon in London, which joins the diverse and dynamic portfolio of more than 160 independent Autograph Collection Hotels around the world that champion values of vision, design and craft. Taking centre stage in the heart of Tower Bridge on Tooley Street, The Dixon is set to become a new cultural hub in the midst of a creative neighbourhood, which boasts The Tate Modern, Shakespeare's Globe and the diverse cultural offering of the new Bridge Theatre all a short distance away.

John Licence, VP Premium & Select Brands Europe, Marriott International, said: "We are delighted to expand our offering of one-of-a-kind hotels in London with The Dixon. As vibrant, creative and historic as the neighbourhood in which it resides, The Dixon perfectly embodies our values and we're excited for our guests to experience it."

Download The Dixon Lobby

A product of passion and a personal realisation of its individual vision, The Dixon was named after John Dixon Butler - the architect who originally constructed the Grade II listed building in 1905 as a Magistrates' Court and police station - and draws inspiration from the area's rich cultural heritage, while also capturing its new wave of creative cool.

Advocating for the original through art, The Dixon showcases thoughtfully-curated pieces inspired by the history and talent of SE1 in all of its guest rooms and public spaces. The architectural restoration, led by Consarc Design Group, has transformed the hotel in uncompromising style. Rani Ahluwalia, Creative Director at M Studio London, and twenty2degrees have worked closely to bring a stunning interior concept to life that cleverly walks the line between old and new. The 193 rooms, including ten spacious suites, will redefine the traditional boutique hotel by seamlessly incorporating the locale's culture through an artful mix of heritage design.

Deeply embedded in the nostalgia of this former Magistrate's Court, restoration has been essential to the interior design. Paying homage to the experiences and memories of a previous time, each and every cell key has been kept and restored, now finding themselves interwoven in a modern design movement. Benches emotionally etched by prisoners when waiting for deliberation will find themselves brought to life once more in the lift lobbies, and a large, finely-crafted chandelier comprised of handcuffs will hang above the staircase.

Download The Dixon Exterior

The Courtroom Bar continues this unique theme, with Edwardian oak panelling providing a backdrop for the artisan cocktail bar. Drinks will be served under the original structure of the judge's bench, providing the self-titled bar with a sense of nostalgia unlike anywhere else in London.

The hotel's restaurant, Provisioners, is inspired by modern design movements, designers' studios and homes, as well as European café culture, while retaining historical elements of the original courthouse structure. With a nod to the Bauhaus and mid-century era, functional design creates a casual and inviting space where all visitors will feel at home. A key influence for Provisioners was modern European design and British industrial designers such as Sir Kenneth Grange, some of whose work hangs in the space with kind permission.

Socially and culturally immersive, The Dixon will be as much about the local community as it will be about its guests. Enticing creatives and city hoppers keen to explore Tower Bridge's rich history, The Dixon's support of local art will extend beyond its walls with a diverse cultural offering through local partnerships, including Anise Gallery.

Rani Ahluwalia, Creative Director of M Studio London said, "The Dixon will offer a unique take on the boutique hotel experience, offering guests a neighbourhood feel in the heart of the capital. The design intention was to create something truly beautiful, which intrinsically links back to the origins of the building and the iconic location. Collaboration has been essential to the finely crafted designs and finishes throughout the hotel, drawing upon a wide range of expertise to establish a truly stunning final product."

Rates at The Dixon start from £199. For more information, please visit https://www.thedixon.co.uk/

- ENDS -

Media Contacts:

Helen Taylor

PR Director, Marriott International Premium Brands, Europe

Helen.Taylor@Marriott.com

Georgie Herdman

PR Manager, Marriott International Premium and Select Brands, Europe

Georgie.Herdman@Marriott.com