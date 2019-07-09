Log in
D.C. Attorney General Sues Marriott Over Fees

07/09/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas and Aisha Al-Muslim

The attorney general for the District of Columbia is suing Marriott International Inc. for allegedly hiding the true price of hotel rooms from consumers and charging hidden fees, a sign that hoteliers are facing more resistance over what they charge.

Prosecutors claim the hotelier conceals the true total price of its hotel rooms by tacking on resort fees, amenity fees or destination fees on top of the advertised price.

At least 189 Marriott properties world-wide charge these fees, which can range from $9 to as much as $95 a room, the complaint from Attorney General Karl Racine said.

Marriott also operates a total of 30 brands, including the Ritz-Carlton, Westin and Renaissance. The company has more than 7,000 properties spanning 131 countries and territories.

The complaint alleges that in some instances Marriott includes the extra fees at the end of the hotel-booking process under the heading of taxes and fees, which could lead consumers to believe they are government-imposed charges.

A representative from Marriott declined to comment.

The attorney general's office said it wants the Bethesda, Md.-based company to advertise the true prices of its hotel rooms up front, provide monetary relief to tens of thousands of District consumers and pay civil penalties.

The lawsuit is part of a broader probe by attorneys general in all 50 states and the District of Columbia into the hotel industry's pricing practices, said the D.C. attorney general.

As part of the coalition, the D.C. attorney general focused on Marriott, while others are looking into different hotel chains, D.C. Assistant Deputy Attorney General Jimmy Rock said. The identity of the other chains that are being targeted isn't public information, but those investigations remain ongoing, so there is potential to see other actions in the future, he said.

"It would not surprise me at all to see more activity against resort fees," said C. Patrick Scholes, a lodging analyst with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. "Having to show resort fees included in the advertised price would certainly be a negative for demand for hotel rooms."

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported Booking.com, which is owned by Booking Holdings Inc., told its hotel partners in the U.S. that it would begin collecting a 15% commission on resort fees in addition to the 15% it currently collects on the room rate.

Despite some pushback from hoteliers, the Booking.com program is "rolling out in the U.S. over a longer time period to help accommodate partners that need a bit more time internally to implement," a company spokesman said Tuesday.

Booking's rival Expedia Group Inc., which owns travel booking sites Expedia.com, Hotwire, Hotels.com, Trivago and Travelocity, has said it had no plans to take commission on resort fees.

Marriott also faces a potential GBP99.2 million ($123.6 million) fine from the U.K.'s privacy watchdog related to last year's breach of the Starwood Hotels guest reservation database, the company said Tuesday.

Write to Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com and Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC 0.11% 1877.87 Delayed Quote.8.90%
EXPEDIA GROUP INC 0.73% 133.45 Delayed Quote.17.60%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -0.60% 3315 Delayed Quote.19.15%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL -1.26% 139.52 Delayed Quote.30.16%
RENAISSANCE INC -0.84% 1763 End-of-day quote.-12.59%
SUNTRUST BANKS 1.32% 64.37 Delayed Quote.26.80%
TRIVAGO NV - ADR 4.87% 4.09 Delayed Quote.-30.73%
