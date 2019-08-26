Dive In: W Hotels Debuts In Oman With The Opening Of W Muscat

MUSCAT, Oman, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Make a splash. W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International Inc., today announced the opening of W Muscat, the brand's newest beachfront W Escape and the second to open in the Middle East this year. Set against the stunning backdrop of the rugged Al Hajar Mountains, which form a stark contrast to the historic capital city's lively waterfront, W Muscat sits at the intersection of the bustling Shatti Al Qurum area. The new hotel opens in an ideal locale to bring the W brand's signature take on playful luxury to the serene waterfront of Oman.

"Muscat is a fascinating and exciting city. Its cultural DNA honors millennia of tradition while looking to what's new and next - an ideal match for the W brand," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "The arrival of W in Muscat marks a new chapter for both the brand and this buzzing metropolis. The hotel reinterprets Omani design and cultural traditions to create a modern, energetic and stylish Escape unlike anything the sultanate has seen before."

Dive In

The architectural narrative of W Muscat immerses guests in the concept of exploration and the illustrious storytelling tradition of the nomadic Bedouin traveler. Its striking design is inspired by the diverse and vibrant natural locale - from the rugged mountain range to the vast Omani desert, the sparkling bay to the azure waters of the Arabian Sea. Colorful hints of Muscat's vibrant culture are interspersed throughout the spaces to evoke the mystery and adventure of the city's rich heritage and storied past. W Muscat is a bold remix of traditional charm, natural beauty and the disruptive W DNA.

Welcoming guests upon arrival is a striking, nine-ton frankincense tree sculpture designed by renowned artist Pongsatat Uaiklang that pays tribute to Omani culture. Standing at an impressive 10 meters tall, the piece is made of solid stainless steel, welded from 28 winding pieces. In traditional Omani culture, frankincense was used to bless and welcome weary travelers after their long journeys. In that same tradition, guests are then ushered into the inviting Living Room (W's signature take on the lobby) where they can relax and unwind in an Arabic Majlis, beneath an oversized installation of the Omani Kummas, chic headgears that are unmistakable marks of the Omani attire. Whether looking for a re-energizing iced tea or a cocktail, The Living Room is the perfect venue to see and be seen.

Hit Escape

All of the 279 guestrooms and suites at W Muscat provide uninterrupted views of the glistening blue water, with their design drawing inspiration from the ocean as well as the asymmetrical lines of the nearby mountains, caves and desert. These are contrasted with art deco detailing, reminiscent of traditional Omani charm. Asymmetrical corridors across the floors depict an artistic theme of 'every girl has a story' through locally commissioned holographic artworks depicting a female perspective of power, love, peace and beauty. Designed for an extra spacious and edgy stay is the EWOW suite (the brand's take on the traditional Presidential Suite) which features subtle Arabic characteristics with a distinctive W edge. The corner Majlis seating showcases a Zanzibar-inspired print, a nod to the Omani Kumma or headgear, set against an inviting coffee table in celebration of Arabic coffee or Qahwa. The ceiling features tilted white paneling, evoking the intimacy of relaxing inside a tent. A saddle-like leather chair, bold mustard yellow stool, and faux fur wall are inspired by horse or camelback travel. Stacked luggage trunks comprise the MIXBAR (the W spin on the minibar) while a trunk closet lined with exotic silk links back to the narrative of the nomad.

An enormous 1800 sqm beachfront pool offers breathtaking views of the Gulf of Oman and forms part of the W brand's iconic WET experience. Here, guests can swim, soak up the sun and enjoy signature beverages while listening to live DJ performances. WET is the hottest place to cool off, take a dip, make a splash, and get your glow on. W Muscat will be hosting a FUEL Weekend in October - the W brand's signature fitness and wellness retreat - where WET will take center stage. FUEL guests can expect next level, energy-soaked celebrity workouts, killer parties and delicious beverage and food offerings all celebrating the brand's DETOX. RETOX. REPEAT. philosophy.

The Escape's AWAY® Spa offers 10 treatment rooms, a steam room, a hammam and a couples' treatment room. The design is inspired by the ancient ritual of stargazing where guests are enveloped under a bejeweled night sky with the intimacy of cave-like comfort. With an enticing spa menu, a Beauty Bar for touch-ups and 'quick fix' treatments, AWAY® Spa is perfect for all-day relaxation or a quick glam session before a night out. Alternatively guests can sweat it out at FIT which boasts incredible sea views, state-of-the-art equipment and offers the brand's unique take on fitness.

Savor the Flavors

The highly anticipated Siddharta Lounge By Buddha-Bar makes an Oman debut at W Muscat, bringing its signature flair for culinary prowess and inventive mixology to the rooftop restaurant and lounge. Overlooking the sweeping coastline of Shatti Al Qurum, the space interlocks both indoor and outdoor venues and celebrates the story of Bedouin travelers through innovative design and artistic representation. Breathtaking ocean vistas are framed by an extraordinary rooftop infinity pool that invites guests to literally dive into the action and order a cocktail at the swim up bar. Siddharta Lounge By Buddha-Bar transforms from a daytime respite for lounging and relaxing amongst gorgeous views to a scene-setting hotspot when the sun goes down and the music turns up. The concept builds on the adventurous and inventive spirit of George V Eatertainment from Raymond and Tarja Visan. Siddharta Lounge By Buddha-Bar promises a packed calendar of events focused on social dining, electro-ethnic music and the best of the Mixologist's cabinet.

HARVEST offers guests greener, lighter, fresher and brighter options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu is designed using locally sourced produce and rotating specialties including an exclusive coffee roasted locally in Oman. The restaurant is sprinkled with silver beads inspired by the trade of pearl fishing. CHAR, as the name suggests, dares to defy the traditional grill house, where everything and anything meets the flame. Without hesitation or constraints, the décor embodies an Omani Dhow with tug rope lighting adorning the ceiling and wall-side signal beams as if the space were at sea. Evocative of 1930s Shanghai, Ba Ban named after Chinese opera-like music, fuses Chinese aesthetics and modern eastern style. The menu transforms dishes from the kitchens of China, capturing the spirit of Shanghai from pre-revolution to modern times. From a Peking Duck to dim-sum bar to egg tarts, this sophisticated restaurant reflects memories of "life around the Bund," drawing inspiration from the back alleys of Shanghai.

For more information, visit www.wmuscat.com or get social with W Muscat on Instagram @wmuscat.

