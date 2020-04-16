Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marriott International    MAR

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

(MAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hilton warns revenue per room could worsen due to coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said on Thursday it expects first-quarter revenue per room to fall between 22% and 24%, and warned that the coronavirus outbreak could further erode the key performance measure for hotels this year.

The owner of Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotel chains, which had to shut operations at several hotels, said it anticipates additional suspensions as coronavirus-led travel bans pummel operations globally.

"We cannot presently estimate the financial impact of this unprecedented situation... but we expect it will continue to have a significant adverse impact on our results of operations," Hilton said in a statement.

As of April 14, the U.S. hotel operator had suspended https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1585689/000158568920000088/hlt-20200416.htm operations at nearly 1,000 hotels, which represents about 16% of its global hotel properties.

"The revenue per available room update is in-line with industry trends and expectations, but we consider results for the next several quarters to be less consequential for the stock's trajectory than any prospective indications for 2021," said David Katz, an analyst at Jefferies, in a note.

Earlier this week, larger rival Marriott International had estimated a 23% drop in first-quarter revenue per available room, hurt by the pandemic.

Both hotel operators have already abandoned their full-year outlooks and furloughed workers to save costs.

However, Hilton joined Marriott in signaling early signs of recovery in China, with current occupancy of about 22%. Hilton's 130 of the nearly 150 hotels in China that had previously suspended operations have re-opened.

Marriott on Tuesday said its occupancy in Greater China rose to about 20% in the first week of April as restrictions on movement and quarantine measures were eased. Hilton's shares fell as much as 3% to $67.77 in morning trading. The stock has lost nearly 40% of its value this year, compared with the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services index's 10% decline.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
11:31aHilton warns revenue per room could worsen due to coronavirus crisis
RE
04/14Marriott sees China bookings improving even as March room revenue plunges
RE
04/14MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Lights Up Across Asia Pacific To Spark Hope; Spreading ..
AQ
04/14MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Sees Measure of Performance Declining About 23% in 1Q
DJ
04/14MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC /MD/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (fo..
AQ
04/14MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Announces New $1.5 Billion 364-day Revolving Credit Fac..
PU
04/10DENNY : Marketers Navigate Coronavirus With Furloughs, Cuts and New Products
DJ
04/07MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Updated Statement on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
AQ
04/06MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Updated Statement on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
04/06Dow Industrials Surge About 1,600 Points at Start of Challenging Week
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 349 M
EBIT 2020 1 329 M
Net income 2020 691 M
Debt 2020 10 504 M
Yield 2020 1,34%
P/E ratio 2020 45,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
EV / Sales2021 1,89x
Capitalization 26 174 M
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Marriott International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 99,30  $
Last Close Price 80,73  $
Spread / Highest target 83,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer-Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephanie C. Linnartz Group President-Consumer Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-46.69%26 174
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-37.00%19 385
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-28.43%8 142
ACCOR-38.54%7 474
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-37.40%7 376
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-39.69%5 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group