News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MARRIOTT 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR

01/29/2019 | 10:51pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until January 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Marriott International, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MAR), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Get Help

Marriott investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-marriott-international-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On November 30, 2018, Marriott disclosed a massive security breach in its guest reservation database potentially exposing the credit card, passport and other personal data of “up to approximately 500 million guests” over a four year period, which media reports called one of the largest data breaches on record.

On this news, the price of Marriott’s shares plummeted.

The case is McGrath v. Marriott International, Inc. et al, No. 1:18-cv-06845.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
