News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MARRIOTT 5 DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 5 Days Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR

01/25/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until January 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Marriott International, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MAR), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Marriott and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mar/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 30, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On November 30, 2018, Marriott disclosed a massive security breach in its guest reservation database potentially exposing the credit card, passport and other personal data of “up to approximately 500 million guests” over a four year period, which media reports called one of the largest data breaches on record.

On this news, the price of Marriott’s shares plummeted.

The case is McGrath v. Marriott International, Inc. et al, No. 1:18-cv-06845.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
