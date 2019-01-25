MARRIOTT 5 DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 5 Days Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until January 30, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Marriott International, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MAR), if they purchased
the Company’s securities between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United
States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Marriott and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mar/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by January 30, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On November 30, 2018, Marriott disclosed a massive security breach in
its guest reservation database potentially exposing the credit card,
passport and other personal data of “up to approximately 500 million
guests” over a four year period, which media reports called one of the
largest data breaches on record.
On this news, the price of Marriott’s shares plummeted.
The case is McGrath v. Marriott International, Inc. et al, No.
1:18-cv-06845.
