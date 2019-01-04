MARRIOTT ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until January 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Marriott
International, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MAR), if they purchased the Company’s
securities between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States
District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
Get Help
Marriott investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-marriott-international-inc-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
Marriott and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On November 30, 2018, the Company disclosed a massive security breach
discovered in its guest reservation database potentially exposing the
credit card, passport and other personal data of “up to approximately
500 million guests” over a four year period in what news reports are
describing as one of the largest data breaches on record based on scope
of time and volume of potential victims.
On this news, the price of Marriott’s shares plummeted.
The case is McGrath v. Marriott International, Inc. et al,
1:18-cv-06845.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005516/en/