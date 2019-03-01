Log in
MARRIOTT INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Marriott International, Inc. - MAR

0
03/01/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Marriott International, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MAR).

On November 30, 2018, the Company disclosed that its investigation of a September 8, 2018 security alert, led to the conclusion on November 19th that a massive security breach in a guest reservation database had occurred potentially exposing the credit card, passport and other personal data of “up to approximately 500 million guests” over a four year period in what news reports are describing as one of the largest data breaches on record based on scope of time and volume of potential victims.

To date, the Company’s actions, directed by its executives, in relation to the data breach have exposed it to approximately 100 class action lawsuits filed by consumers, a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information to investors in violation of federal securities laws, and numerous investigations by federal and state governmental authorities including Attorneys General offices from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the Federal Trade Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and certain committees of the U.S. Congress.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Marriott’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Marriott’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Marriott shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mar/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
