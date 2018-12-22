MARRIOTT SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
January 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Marriott International, Inc. (NasdaqGS:
MAR), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 9,
2016 and November 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action
is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District
of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Marriott and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mar/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by January 30, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
Marriott and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On November 30, 2018, the Company disclosed a massive security breach
discovered in its guest reservation database potentially exposing the
credit card, passport and other personal data of “up to approximately
500 million guests” over a four year period in what news reports are
describing as one of the largest data breaches on record based on scope
of time and volume of potential victims.
On this news, the price of Marriott’s shares plummeted.
The case is McGrath v. Marriott International, Inc. et al,
1:18-cv-06845.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
