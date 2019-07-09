Marriott Faces $123.6 Million U.K. Fine Over Starwood Hack -- Update

By Colin Kellaher

Marriott International on Tuesday said the U.K.'s data-protection authority plans to fine the company about 99.2 million pounds ($123.6 million) over last year's breach of the Starwood guest reservation database.

The world's largest hotel company said it has the right to respond before any final determination is made and a fine can be issued by the U.K. Information Commissioner's Office, or ICO.

"We are disappointed with this notice of intent from the ICO, which we will contest," said Arne Sorenson, Marriott's president and chief executive. "Marriott has been cooperating with the ICO throughout its investigation into the incident, which involved a criminal attack against the Starwood guest reservation database."

Marriott disclosed in November that a hack in the reservation database for its Starwood properties may have exposed the personal information of hundreds of millions of guests.

The Marriott fine is the second hefty penalty proposed this week by the U.K. regulator. On Monday, the ICO said it planned to fine British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group SA GBP183.4 million for failing to protect passenger records.

IAG said it also plans to fight the levy, related to a cyberattack last year that exposed personal data of about half a million of the airline's customers.

