Marriott Heads Hospitality and Leisure Companies in Management Top 250 -- Journal Report

Two hotel companies cracked the top 100 of the Management Top 250 ranking: Marriott International Inc. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Marriott, ranked No. 19 overall, led its hospitality-and-leisure sector peers on customer satisfaction. In that category, which measures things such as customer loyalty and how well customer expectations are met, Marriott scored in the top 8% of all companies analyzed.

The sector includes hotels, restaurants and other travel- and leisure-related companies.

Hilton, at No. 59 overall, scored highest in the sector for employee engagement and development. The company scored in the top 6% in that category, which includes employees' views on their jobs and their self-reported pay versus that of peers at other companies.

Starbucks Corp. was the only other company in the sector to rank in the top 100. It was No. 25 overall and excelled on measures of innovation and financial strength.

The Management Top 250 is based on the core principles of the late business guru Peter Drucker. Mr. Drucker influenced generations of business leaders with his writings, including a regular column in The Wall Street Journal. The ranking, first published in December, was compiled by the Drucker Institute.

-- Dave Pettit ( @pettitd)

Write to Dave Pettit at dave.pettit@wsj.com