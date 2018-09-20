Log in
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL (MAR)
Marriott Heads Hospitality and Leisure Companies in Management Top 250 -- Journal Report

Two hotel companies cracked the top 100 of the Management Top 250 ranking: Marriott International Inc. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Marriott, ranked No. 19 overall, led its hospitality-and-leisure sector peers on customer satisfaction. In that category, which measures things such as customer loyalty and how well customer expectations are met, Marriott scored in the top 8% of all companies analyzed.

The sector includes hotels, restaurants and other travel- and leisure-related companies.

Hilton, at No. 59 overall, scored highest in the sector for employee engagement and development. The company scored in the top 6% in that category, which includes employees' views on their jobs and their self-reported pay versus that of peers at other companies.

Starbucks Corp. was the only other company in the sector to rank in the top 100. It was No. 25 overall and excelled on measures of innovation and financial strength.

The Management Top 250 is based on the core principles of the late business guru Peter Drucker. Mr. Drucker influenced generations of business leaders with his writings, including a regular column in The Wall Street Journal. The ranking, first published in December, was compiled by the Drucker Institute.

See more analysis and the full list of the 2017 Management Top 250 at wsj.com/managementtop250. Plus, read about how technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, financial, energy, utilities, automotive, consumer products, health care and life sciences, consumer and business services, retail and wholesale, transportation and logistics, industrial goods and real estate and construction companies rank.

The full methodology is available at on.wsj.com/top-250-methodology.

-- Dave Pettit ( @pettitd)

Write to Dave Pettit at dave.pettit@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC 0.48% 80.87 Delayed Quote.0.71%
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.2.26%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL -0.08% 131.25 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 1.84% 56.45 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 580 M
EBIT 2018 2 378 M
Net income 2018 2 000 M
Debt 2018 8 782 M
Yield 2018 1,19%
P/E ratio 2018 23,53
P/E ratio 2019 20,62
EV / Sales 2018 2,52x
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
Capitalization 45 535 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 146 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer- Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce Hoffmeister Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-3.32%45 535
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC0.71%23 983
ACCOR-0.47%14 510
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-1.59%11 641
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)-78.49%9 051
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION6.19%8 694
