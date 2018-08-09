Marriott International : 2018 Q2 Earnings Call Transcript with Q&A 223.4 KB

Marriott International, Inc.

August 7, 2018

Welcome to the Marriott International second quarter 2018 earnings conference call.

Arne Sorenson:Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Leeny Oberg, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Laura Paugh, senior vice president, investor relations and Betsy Dahm, senior director, investor relations.

You can find slides for today's discussion on our website atwww.marriott.com/investoror in our 8‐K filing. In our discussion today about the income statement, we will talk about results excluding merger‐related costs, reimbursed revenues and related expenses, the year‐to‐date net adjustment to the tax charge related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the year‐to‐date adjustment to the Avendra gain. Of course, you can find our earnings release and reconciliations of all non‐GAAP financial measures referred to in our remarks also on our web site. So, let's get started.

You can find slides for today's discussion on our website atwww.marriott.com/investoror in our 8‐K filing. In our discussion today about the income statement, we will talk about results excluding merger‐related costs, reimbursed revenues and related expenses, the year‐to‐date net adjustment to the tax charge related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the year‐to‐date adjustment to the Avendra gain. Of course, you can find our earnings release and reconciliations of all non‐GAAP financial measures referred to in our remarks also on our web site. So, let's get started.

Our second quarter was terrific. Adjusted earnings per share rose 56 percent to $1.73, with better than expected fee revenue, owned/leased results, and G&A expenses. Adjusted EBITDA increased 15 percent and cash returned to shareholders totaled nearly $1 billion. As an encore to our first quarter strength, worldwide systemwide RevPAR rose 3.8 percent in the quarter, at the high end of our guidance.

In North America, we continue to see strength in leisure and corporate demand, particularly in the energy, retail and professional services sectors.

Systemwide RevPAR in North America increased 3.1 percent in the second quarter with RevPAR at luxury hotels up nearly 4 percent. Transient RevPAR rose 2.5 percent in the quarter, with higher room rates associated with group compression. Group RevPAR rose 4.5 percent reflecting the

shifting Easter holiday. Group attendance trends improved, while food and beverage revenue rose nearly 5 percent. Group pace for comp and non‐comp hotels for 2018 is up at a mid‐single digit rate. For comp hotels alone, pace is up at a low single digit rate. Given today's very high occupancy rates, we expect transient RevPAR will grow faster than group in the near term. At the same time, year‐to‐date our group revenue bookings for all future periods is up over 17 percent.

RevPAR growth exceeded 5 percent in the quarter in New Orleans, Orlando, South Florida, San Francisco, and Houston and increased at a double‐digit rate in Toronto and Vancouver. RevPAR in New York rose nearly 4 percent, with higher retail and special corporate demand, particularly from tech companies, and higher international arrivals.

We expect 2018 RevPAR for North America systemwide comparable hotels will increase 2 to 3 percent. For the first half of 2018, we reported RevPAR growth of 2.7 percent. We believe RevPAR growth in the first half of 2018 would have been a bit slower, roughly 2.5 percent, if we adjust for last year's inauguration and the lingering impact of the 2017 hurricanes.

For the second half of 2018, we expect reported North American systemwide comparable RevPAR will grow 1.5 to 2 percent. If we similarly adjust our second half RevPAR growth estimate for the mid‐week Independence Day and the tough comparison to last year's hurricanes, we believe RevPAR growth would again be roughly 2.5 percent. In other words, our top line forecast is "steady as she goes".

On the international front, the growth in demand continues to be impressive with price gains as well as occupancy improvements. Systemwide constant dollar RevPAR in our Asia Pacific region increased 9 percent in the second quarter, while RevPAR in Greater China rose 10 percent on very strong retail demand. The 2018 Beijing Motor Show increased occupancies in that city, while Hong Kong and Macau benefited from strong leisure demand, particularly from mainland China. RevPAR in Indonesia increased 17 percent as demand returned to Bali. RevPAR in Japan increased 7 percent on strong retail demand, while in India, greater group business in gateway cities also increased RevPAR by 7 percent.

For the second half, we expect RevPAR in the Asia Pacific region to continue to grow at a high single digit rate, albeit a bit more modestly than in the first half.

In the Middle East and Africa region, systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 4 percent in the second quarter due to the earlier timing of Ramadan and continued political tension in parts of the region. RevPAR in Africa rose nearly 9 percent with strength in Algeria, Nigeria, and Egypt. By the way, I just returned from a visit to our properties in Egypt and Algeria. There is a lot of enthusiasm for Marriott there and a lot of room for future growth. In the third quarter, we expect RevPAR in the MEA region will increase at a mid‐single digit rate, benefitting from the timing of Ramadan, while fourth quarter RevPAR is likely to be flat to modestly lower.

In Europe, the World Cup was played in Russia for the first time and we saw considerable last‐minute demand. Congratulations to the French team on winning their second World Cup title.

Across Europe, systemwide constant dollar RevPAR rose 5 percent in the second quarter driven by strong results in Russia, France, and Turkey. U.K. RevPAR was flattish, likely due to lingering concerns about Brexit. RevPAR growth in Spain and Italy was weaker as many Europeans shifted their spring holiday stays to other venues.

For the second half of the year, we believe RevPAR in Europe will continue to increase at a mid‐single digit rate. While Italy is likely to remain weak, Spain will benefit from easier comparisons; Paris should be strong; and we expect Turkey will continue to improve.

In the Caribbean and Latin America region, RevPAR rose 8 percent in the quarter. RevPAR for hotels in the Caribbean increased at a low double‐digit rate as they continued to benefit from lower industry supply following last year's hurricanes. RevPAR in Mexico declined modestly reflecting traveler concerns about security.

In the third quarter, we expect RevPAR in the region will increase at a mid‐single digit rate driven by stronger results in Mexico on an easy comparison to last year's earthquake. In the fourth quarter, RevPAR should moderate as hurricane‐damaged hotels reopen and comparisons become tougher.

Worldwide, we expect third and fourth quarter RevPAR will increase 2.5 to 3 percent and 2018 RevPAR will improve roughly 3 to 4 percent.

While we are encouraged by 2018 results, we are even more excited about our longer‐term prospects. From a competitive viewpoint, we've never been better positioned. We lead the industry in number of rooms and distribution… geographically and across chain scales. Our brands are powerful. Our already premium RevPAR index increased 120 basis points in the last 12 months and is likely to continue to climb. Our three loyalty programs lead the industry and are getting better. We expect to unify our loyalty programs on August 18th. While we will retain all three loyalty program brand names until next year, customers will experience them as one great program. Guests will earn points faster, achieve elite status sooner, and redeem points more easily and without blackout dates. Also, on August 18, we will introduce full‐portfolio inventory on Marriott's direct channels, including our websites and mobile apps, which will enable guests to conveniently search for any of our hotels on all of our websites and apps based on brand, tiers, distance, price, amenities, transportation, nearby attractions and points of interest.

With over 6,700 properties, we are positioned to take care of guests whether they are on a Midwest road trip, making a sales call in Johannesburg, or enjoying a luxury resort getaway in the South Pacific. This growing breadth of product, and the growing number of earning and redemption opportunities, increases the value of our loyalty program as guests don't need to look further than our properties virtually anywhere they may travel. In addition to earning and redeeming points at our hotels, Marriott Moments offers guests local activities and experiences, from sporting events and concerts, to cooking and tennis lessons. In the second quarter, Marriott Moments revenue nearly tripled from first quarter levels, enhancing returns to owners and increasing guest engagement and loyalty.

Loyalty programs make lodging demand sticky; a loyalty program with significant luxury destinations and experiences is magnetic. Dreams about luxury Hawaiian holidays are motivating, particularly for travelers who spend a meaningful part of their lives on the road. In 2017, the 477 properties in our 7 luxury brands represented just 9 percent of our rooms worldwide but 17 percent of our loyalty point redemptions. Our luxury brands also contribute 19 percent of our property based gross fee revenue, which could equate to nearly $600 million in 2018.

Like loyalty and luxury, our booking engines are also a significant competitive advantage. Guests can book our hotels directly through our websites, apps, call centers, group sales offices or on‐property. In 2017, two‐thirds of our transient business was booked through one of our direct channels, with more than half of these direct bookings on our websites or apps. We have been encouraging direct digital bookings using special loyalty member pricing and our next generation yield management system, focused on nights when occupancy rates are high. Because of our efforts, revenue booked on our branded websites and mobile apps increased materially faster than our revenue booked through the OTAs in the second quarter.

For hotel owners, we continue to improve productivity, as well as recognize synergy savings from the Starwood acquisition. We recently reduced commission rates for intermediary group business, which should improve house profit margins for our best in class Convention and Resorts Network hotels. In the third quarter, most owners should see additional savings as we make further reductions in loyalty charge‐out rates. For hotels hosting loyalty redemptions, we have announced a new sliding scale reimbursement approach. We believe this will reduce incentives for hotels to cut room rates at the last minute. Finally, beginning in 2019, we plan on implementing a Program Services Fee to bundle above‐property charges, including reservations, sales and marketing, revenue management, and mobile guest services. The Program Services Fee should be simpler, more flexible, and more predictable for owners, and we believe it will further reduce costs to most of our hotels.

And this leads to development…

According to STR, we continue to have the largest pipeline of rooms under development in the world, including more luxury and upper upscale rooms than our next three competitors combined.

We opened a record 23,000 rooms during the second quarter, and our inventory of rooms under construction worldwide advanced to more than 213,000 rooms.

We added nearly 40,000 signed or approved rooms to the development pipeline in the second quarter. At the same time, we also removed 14,000 rooms from the pipeline that had not made enough progress toward construction starts. At quarter‐end, our pipeline stood at roughly 466,000 rooms, a few thousand rooms higher than last quarter and roughly 25,000 rooms higher than at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Worldwide, our pipeline emphasizes the higher value lodging tiers as we begin at mid‐scale and extend to luxury. Our luxury brands alone represent 11 percent of our pipeline. Of the tiers in which we play, our brands represent 30 percent of industry rooms under construction worldwide and nearly 45 percent of industry rooms under construction in North America. To ensure we are driving real value, our development team's success is measured both on meeting targets for net present value, as well as number of rooms signed.

When we announced our intention to acquire Starwood in late 2015, we noted the driving force behind the transaction was growth. The acquisition would provide an opportunity to create value by combining the distribution and strengths of Marriott and Starwood, enhancing our competitiveness in a quickly evolving marketplace. With the significant accomplishments at Marriott since that announcement, we believe we are on our way to realizing that promise. These accomplishments are due to the efforts of many people at Marriott. With the upcoming launch of our combined loyalty program, I want to express our gratitude to the entire loyalty organization, our information technology team, our marketing group, and everyone on‐property throughout our system who have been working toward this day. Thank you.

So, for more about the quarter, let me turn the call over to Leeny.

Leeny Oberg:Thank you, Arne. For the second quarter of 2018, adjusted diluted earnings per share totaled $1.73, 56 percent over the prior year quarter and 38 cents over the midpoint of our guidance. Roughly 2 cents of the outperformance came from better than expected gross fee revenue; 2 cents came from better than expected performance on the owned and leased line, largely termination fees; 7 cents came from better than expected general and administrative expenses, including lower than expected profit sharing contribution and favorable timing; 24 cents came from gains on the sale of assets, including the sale of a hotel in a joint venture; and 3 cents came from favorable discrete tax items.

In the second quarter, gross fee revenues totaled $951 million, a 12 percent increase year‐over‐year, largely from unit growth, RevPAR gains, and higher incentive and branding fees. Credit card fees alone totaled $93 million compared to $59 million in the prior year, while other non‐property fees, including timeshare fees and residential branding fees, declined 3 percent to $38 million. With a weaker U.S. dollar, second quarter fee revenue benefitted from a $7 million favorable impact from foreign exchange, net of hedges.

Compared to our expectations, fee revenue outperformed by $11 million at the midpoint, largely due to better than expected performance of franchised hotels and stronger than expected incentive fees in North America and Europe.

Worldwide house profit margins for company‐operated hotels improved 60 basis points in the second quarter on a 4.1 percent increase in managed hotel RevPAR. Our teams around the world have done a fantastic job as we continue to recognize property‐level cost savings from procurement, productivity, and other merger synergies.