Marriott International : 2018 Q4 Earnings Call Transcript with Q&A

Marriott International, Inc.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript1

March 1, 2019

Operator:Welcome to the Marriott International fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to the president and chief executive officer, Mr. Arne Sorenson. Please go ahead.

Arne Sorenson:Welcome to our fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Leeny Oberg, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Laura Paugh, senior vice president, investor relations and Betsy Dahm, senior director, investor relations.

Let me remind everyone that many of our comments today are not historical facts and are considered forward‐looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in our SEC filings, which could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our comments. Forward‐looking statements in the press release that we issued yesterday, along with our comments today, are effective only today and will not be updated as actual events unfold.

In our discussion, we will talk about 2018 results compared to 2017 results adjusted for merger‐related costs and charges, cost reimbursement revenue, and reimbursed expenses. In addition, the 2017 fourth quarter excludes the Avendra gain and the provisional tax charge resulting from recent tax reform, while the fourth quarter of 2018 excludes adjustments to the provisional tax charge resulting from recent tax reform. Of course, comparisons to our prior year reported GAAP results are in the press release, which you can find, along with a reconciliation of non‐GAAP financial measures, on our website.

We've accomplished a lot since the acquisition of Starwood in late 2016. We recently unified all three loyalty programs into our newly branded program, Marriott Bonvoy. Our operations and discipline teams are fully in place. We've created significant value through combining sales organizations, improving cost efficiencies, and negotiating new co‐branded credit card agreements. And we've realized more than $250 million of corporate G&A savings. Today, we truly feel like one company. These integration efforts required extraordinary planning and execution by our team, and I couldn't be prouder of their work.

1Not a verbatim transcript; extraneous material omitted and edited for clarity and misstatements.

In a transformation this large and all encompassing, it would be surprising not to encounter some challenges. In late November, we disclosed a data security incident involving the Legacy‐Starwood reservation database.

Beginning with our public announcement regarding the incident on November 30th, we rolled out a broad guest outreach effort. As we addressed customer issues, the number of calls to our dedicated call centers declined from over 40,000 in December to fewer than 6,000 calls in January and less than 3,000 calls in February. It was encouraging to hear on their earnings call in January, Stephen Squeri, CEO of American Express, note that his firm has seen no appreciable spike in credit card fraud resulting from this incident. Our forensic review of the incident is now complete, and as we said in January, the number of guest records involved is lower than we originally estimated. We are no longer using the Legacy‐Starwood reservations system and we have implemented additional security measures on the Marriott network. We do not believe there has been any material RevPAR impact from this incident. Our board of directors has been very engaged in this matter. All of us remain committed to learn from this experience, work to improve our information security systems, and increase our ability to respond quickly to threats.

So, let's talk about 2018.

Membership in Marriott Bonvoy reached nearly 125 million members at year‐end 2018 and it remains the largest and most valuable travel program in the hotel business. We have been adding on average 1.5 million members per month. Members are highly engaged. In 2018, reward redemptions increased 8 percent year‐over‐year and roomnights sold to members increased 6 percent, both reaching record levels. Marriott Bonvoy members contributed roughly half of our roomnights in 2018.

Our hotels continue to deliver the great service our guests expect. We now offer keyless entry at over 1,400 hotels, and today, mobile check‐in and check‐out is available at nearly all hotels. Our new Enhanced Reservations System, or ERS, was rolled out to over 800 hotels as of year‐end and should be available at over 2,000 hotels by year‐end 2019. ERS allows guests to select rooms based on a variety of room characteristics such as bed type, view, high or low floor, and so on, with more photographs and hotel descriptions.

Worldwide, 2018 full year systemwide2RevPAR rose 2.6 percent and property‐level house profit margins for our company‐operated hotels increased 40 basis points, despite labor costs rising roughly 4 percent. We captured cost savings at properties, realized procurement benefits, and improved productivity. We reduced the amount of discounting at Legacy‐Starwood hotels and, across our system, increased the proportion of bookings coming from our digital channels. In fact, in 2018, our direct digital roomnights worldwide increased 11 percent, reaching 28 percent of all bookings, while OTA share of bookings remained flat.

2Transcript corrected to reflect intended wording

We believe the cost of our loyalty program is the lowest among our competitors in the hotel business, while delivering the highest value to guests. While charge‐out rate savings from our loyalty program differ by brand, on average, since the Starwood acquisition, the charge‐out rate of our overall loyalty program has declined by roughly 50 to 60 basis points, benefiting from integration synergies, as well as the new co‐brand credit card agreements. Lower loyalty costs should also benefit hotel margins in 2019 since the charge‐out rates declined most meaningfully late in 2018.

Just over 100 hotels left the Marriott system in 2018, which strengthened our overall system quality. The deletion rate for Legacy‐Marriott product totaled 1.3 percent of total rooms, while the rate for Legacy‐Starwood product totaled 2.5 percent. Despite this, we grew our overall rooms distribution by nearly 5 percent, net. By the way, RevPAR index and fees per room of the deleted hotels were, on average, meaningfully lower than the rest of our comparably branded hotels. We expect overall deletions to return to a more normal level of 1 to 1.5 percent of rooms in 2019, resulting in net system growth of roughly 5.5 percent.

On the development front, we signed agreements for a record 125,000 rooms in 2018, equivalent to nearly 10 percent of our existing portfolio. Even more important, the net present value of the signed deals also reached record levels. Our pipeline increased for the 26th quarter in a row to reach a record 478,000 rooms with 214,000 rooms already under construction.

At year‐end, our market share of worldwide open rooms was 7 percent; our market share of STR's worldwide under‐construction pipeline was a leading 20 percent. In North America alone, our market share of open rooms was 15 percent while our market share of STR's under construction pipeline was 36 percent.

We migrated Starwood hotels to Marriott systems late in the year. In five waves from September to December, we shifted 11 brands encompassing roughly 1,500 managed and franchised Starwood hotels onto Marriott's platforms, including systems for reservations, revenue management, and sales & catering. This was a highly complex undertaking, involving many people, processes and technology. While further fine‐tuning and training is underway, this is a massive step to have behind us.

So, let's talk about the fourth quarter. Marriott's worldwide systemwide comparable RevPAR increased 1.3 percent on a constant dollar basis and North America RevPAR rose 0.2 percent. North America systemwide RevPAR growth was impacted by a more modest3industry demand environment and by labor strikes.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter of 2019, we expect systemwide North America RevPAR will increase 1 to 2 percent. With the favorable timing of Easter, group business is expected to be stronger in March.

3Transcript corrected to reflect intended wording

Encouragingly, North America RevPAR increased 50 basis points in January, despite the government shutdown and some lingering impact from the strikes, particularly in Hawaii.

For full year 2019, we continue to expect North America systemwide RevPAR will increase 1 to 3 percent. We expect group business will increase at a low single digit rate during the year. Special corporate rate negotiations are nearly complete and rates for comparable customers are also increasing at a low single‐digit rate. In 2018, our North America region accounted for 68 percent of our hotel‐based fees.

In the Asia Pacific region, constant dollar systemwide RevPAR rose more than 5 percent in the fourth quarter, consistent with our expectations. RevPAR growth in India and the larger cities in China remained strong, while new supply constrained RevPAR growth on Hainan Island in China, and moderating manufacturing demand slowed RevPAR growth in southern China markets. Food and beverage sales in China were weak reflecting more cautious corporate spending. On the other hand, outbound China leisure demand remained robust, resulting in strong demand in leisure markets across the Pacific Rim.

For the first quarter and full year 2019, we expect RevPAR in the Asia Pacific region will increase at a mid‐single digit rate, with continued strength in India and most major markets in China. Hotels in Japan should benefit from higher attendance for the 35thanniversary of Tokyo Disneyland. In 2018, our Asia Pacific region accounted for 15 percent of our hotel‐based fees.

In Europe, fourth quarter RevPAR rose more than 5 percent with strong demand from U.S. travelers in London. Center city Paris hotel demand moderated due to yellow‐vest political demonstrations and the resulting closed tourist attractions. Barcelona demand was strong, benefitting from the easy comparisons to last year's Catalonian political issue.

Looking ahead, assuming no business disruption from Brexit, we expect RevPAR in Europe will grow at a mid‐single digit rate both in the first quarter and full year 2019. Last year, our Europe region represented 9 percent of our hotel‐based fees.

RevPAR in the Caribbean and Latin America region increased nearly 7 percent in the fourth quarter compared to last year. Strong RevPAR growth at resort hotels in the Caribbean, particularly Aruba and Grand Cayman, was helped by the lack of new supply in the region and strong holiday demand. In South America, RevPAR was aided by the G20 meeting and currency devaluations in Argentina and Brazil. We expect first quarter and full year 2019 RevPAR in the region will increase at a low single digit rate as Caribbean hotels continue to reopen after the 2017 hurricanes. Our CALA region accounted for 4 percent of our hotel‐based fees in 2018.

In the Middle East and Africa, fourth quarter RevPAR declined over 5 percent. RevPAR in Egypt increased sharply in the quarter on strong tourism demand. However, continued sanctions on Qatar and oversupply and a higher VAT in the UAE and Saudi Arabia continued to reduce RevPAR growth for the region overall. With the challenging political climate in the Middle East,we expect RevPAR in the region will decline at a low single‐digit rate in the first quarter and will be flattish for full year 2019. In 2018, MEA accounted for 4 percent of our hotel‐based fees.

Beyond things I've already discussed, our 2018 successes on other fronts also give us greater confidence in the future. We'll talk more about these at the analyst meeting later this month.

Our home‐sharing pilot in Europe attracted great interest from our loyalty program members and yielded significant learnings.

We've made meaningful progress on transforming the Sheraton brand, with new designs, higher guest satisfaction, and better margins.

We rolled out new co‐branded credit cards and generated record branding fees. And we exceeded our expected bookings on our new Ritz‐Carlton yacht.

We believe that all of this, built on a foundation of industry leading brands and the most powerful loyalty program in travel, as well as our long commitment to service excellence, will continue to propel Marriott's success. With a highly efficient cost structure, we should deliver leading profitability for our owners and franchisees. For all of this, I'd like to thank the Marriott associates whose hard work made all of this possible and, of course, to our many guests who have remained loyal and patient through the transition.

To tell you more about the quarter, I'd love to turn the call over to Leeny. Leeny?

Leeny Oberg:Thank you, Arne.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, adjusted diluted earnings per share totaled $1.44, roughly 5 cents ahead of the mid‐point of our guidance of $1.37 to $1.41. On the fee line, we picked up about a penny of outperformance, largely due to better than expected credit card branding fees and fees from new units. G&A was a penny better than expected and the tax line yielded about 3 cents of outperformance, partially due to discrete tax items.

Compared to the prior year, base fees increased 1 percent. The favorable impact of unit additions and RevPAR growth was largely offset by the impact of properties that converted to franchised, as well as hotel deletions during the year.

Franchise fees increased 13 percent in the quarter, reflecting unit growth, including properties converting to franchised, growth in credit card branding fees, and higher RevPAR. Non‐property franchise fees including application fees, relicensing fees, and fees from our timeshare, credit card, and residential businesses, together totaled over $140 million in the quarter, 24 percent higher than the prior year. Credit card branding fees alone increased 44 percent in the quarter to reach over $100 million for the quarter and $380 million for full year 2018.