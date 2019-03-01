Marriott International : Non-GAAP Reconciliations – Q4 2018

General, administrative, and other7Merger-related costs and charges
242
270 10
91
59 (54)
Reimbursed expenses4
Total Expenses
OPERATING INCOME
4,1514,867 422
4,091(1)
4,827 (1)
424
-
Gains and other income, net8Interest expense
3 (94)
657 (100)
(72) (31)
Interest income Equity in earnings9
6 8
14 (57)
11(27)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
345
1,034 (67)
Provision for income taxes
(28)
(920)97
NET INCOME
$
317
$
114178
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic Earnings per share - diluted
$ $
0.93 $ 0.31 200
Basic Shares
0.92 $ 0.31 197 341.9 365.1
Diluted Shares 345.7 369.9
1Franchise feesinclude fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees.
2Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4Cost reimbursement revenueincludes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners.Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale or impairment of joint ventures and investments, and results from other equity investments.
9Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
10On January 1, 2018, we adopted ASU 2014-09. This column reflects our recast 2017 results under the new accounting standard.
General, administrative, and other7Merger-related costs and charges
927
921 (1)
155
159 3
Reimbursed expenses4
Total Expenses
OPERATING INCOME
15,77818,392 2,366
15,228 (4)
17,948 (2)
2,504 (6)
Gains and other income, net8Interest expense
194 (340)
688 (72)
(288) (18)
Interest income Equity in earnings9
22 103
38 (42)
40 158
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,345
2,982 (21)
Provision for income taxes
(438)
(1,523) 71
NET INCOME
$
1,907
$
1,459 31
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic Earnings per share - diluted
$ $
5.45 $ 3.89 40
Basic Shares
5.38 $ 3.84 40 350.1 375.2
Diluted Shares 354.2 379.9
1Franchise feesinclude fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees.
2Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4Cost reimbursement revenueincludes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners.Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale or impairment of joint ventures and investments, and results from other equity investments.
9Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
10Results for the 2018 full year reflect the correction of certain immaterial errors of cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses in the 2018 first, second, and third quarters. For more information, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which the company expects to file on March 1, 2019.
11On January 1, 2018, we adopted ASU 2014-09. This column reflects our recast 2017 results under the new accounting standard.
February 28, 2019
A-2
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
($ in millions except per share amounts)
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
Percent
December 31, 2018
December 31, 20173
Better/ (Worse)
December 31, 20184
December 31, 20173
Percent Better/ (Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue Less: Other merger-related adjustments1Adjusted total revenues**
2Merger-related costs, charges, and otherincludes Starwood merger costs presented in the "Merger-related costs and charges" caption of our Income Statement and net purchase accounting revisions.
3On January 1, 2018, we adopted ASU 2014-09. This column reflects our recast 2017 results under the new accounting standard.
4Results for the 2018 full year reflect the correction of certain immaterial errors of cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses in the 2018 first, second, and third quarters. The errors had no impact on our Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, or Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP measures. For more information, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which the company expects to file on March 1, 2019.
Marriott International Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 08:18:03 UTC