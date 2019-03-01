Marriott International : Non-GAAP Reconciliations – Q4 2018

Log in
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

QUARTER 4, 2018

Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported A-1

Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-3

Total Lodging Products A-4

Key Lodging Statistics A-7

Adjusted EBITDA A-11

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - First Quarter 2019 A-12

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2019 A-13

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures A-14

FOURTH QUARTER 2018 AND 2017

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

As Reported

As Reported10

Percent

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Reported 2018 vs. 2017

REVENUES

Base management fees Franchise fees1

$

Incentive management fees

Gross Fee RevenuesContract investment amortization2

Net Fee Revenues

Owned, leased, and other revenue3

Cost reimbursement revenue4

Total Revenues

  • 288 $ 455 167910(14)896409 3,9845,289

284 1

404 13

174(4)

862 6

(16)13

846 6

443 (8)

3,9621

5,251 1

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Owned, leased, and other - direct5

321

354 9

Depreciation, amortization, and other6

62

53 (17)

General, administrative, and other7Merger-related costs and charges

242

270 10

91

59 (54)

Reimbursed expenses4

Total Expenses

OPERATING INCOME

4,1514,867 422

4,091(1)

4,827 (1)

424

-

Gains and other income, net8Interest expense

3 (94)

657 (100)

(72) (31)

Interest income Equity in earnings9

6 8

14 (57)

11(27)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

345

1,034 (67)

Provision for income taxes

(28)

(920)97

NET INCOME

$

317

$

114178

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share - basic Earnings per share - diluted

$ $

0.93 $ 0.31 200

Basic Shares

0.92 $ 0.31 197 341.9 365.1

Diluted Shares 345.7 369.9

  • 1Franchise feesinclude fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees.

  • 2Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

  • 3Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

  • 4Cost reimbursement revenueincludes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners.Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

  • 5Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

  • 6Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

  • 7General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

  • 8Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale or impairment of joint ventures and investments, and results from other equity investments.

  • 9Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

  • 10On January 1, 2018, we adopted ASU 2014-09. This column reflects our recast 2017 results under the new accounting standard.

February 28, 2019 A-1

FOURTH QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 201810AND 2017

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

As Reported10

As Reported11

Percent

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Better/(Worse)

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Reported 2018 vs. 2017

REVENUES

Base management fees Franchise fees1

$

Incentive management fees

Gross Fee RevenuesContract investment amortization2

  • 1,140 $ 1,849 6493,638

1,102 3

1,586 17

607 7

3,295 10

Net Fee Revenues

Owned, leased, and other revenue3

Cost reimbursement revenue4

Total Revenues

(58)3,5801,635 15,54320,758

(50) (16)

3,245 10

1,752 (7)

15,455 1

20,452 1

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Owned, leased, and other - direct5

1,306

1,411 7

Depreciation, amortization, and other6

226

229 1

General, administrative, and other7Merger-related costs and charges

927

921 (1)

155

159 3

Reimbursed expenses4

Total Expenses

OPERATING INCOME

15,77818,392 2,366

15,228 (4)

17,948 (2)

2,504 (6)

Gains and other income, net8Interest expense

194 (340)

688 (72)

(288) (18)

Interest income Equity in earnings9

22 103

38 (42)

40 158

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,345

2,982 (21)

Provision for income taxes

(438)

(1,523) 71

NET INCOME

$

1,907

$

1,459 31

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share - basic Earnings per share - diluted

$ $

5.45 $ 3.89 40

Basic Shares

5.38 $ 3.84 40 350.1 375.2

Diluted Shares 354.2 379.9

  • 1Franchise feesinclude fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees.

  • 2Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

  • 3Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

  • 4Cost reimbursement revenueincludes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners.Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

  • 5Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

  • 6Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

  • 7General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

  • 8Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale or impairment of joint ventures and investments, and results from other equity investments.

  • 9Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

  • 10Results for the 2018 full year reflect the correction of certain immaterial errors of cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses in the 2018 first, second, and third quarters. For more information, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which the company expects to file on March 1, 2019.

  • 11On January 1, 2018, we adopted ASU 2014-09. This column reflects our recast 2017 results under the new accounting standard.

February 28, 2019

A-2

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions except per share amounts)

The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

Percent

December 31, 2018

December 31, 20173

Better/ (Worse)

December 31, 20184

December 31, 20173

Percent Better/ (Worse)

Total revenues, as reported

$

Less: Cost reimbursement revenue Less: Other merger-related adjustments1Adjusted total revenues**

5,289 $ (3,984)

5,251 (3,962)

$

20,758 (15,543)

$

20,452 (15,455)

Operating income, as reported Less: Cost reimbursement revenue Add: Reimbursed expenses

Add: Merger-related costs, charges, and other2

Adjusted operating income **

Operating income margin

Adjusted operating income margin **

- 1,305 422 (3,984) 4,151 91680 8% 52%

- 1,289 424 (3,962) 4,091 59612 8% 47%

- (3)

5,215 4,994

2,366 2,504 (15,543) (15,455) 15,778 15,228155 155

11%

2,756 2,432 13% 11% 12% 53% 49%

Net income, as reported

317

114

1,907 1,459

Less: Cost reimbursement revenue Add: Reimbursed expenses

(3,984)

(3,962)

(15,543) (15,455)

4,151

4,091

15,778 15,228

Add: Merger-related costs, charges, and other2Less: Gain on sale of Avendra

91 -

59

155 155

(659)

(6) (659)

Income tax effect of above adjustments Add: U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

(83)

197

(117) 309

5

Adjusted net income **

Diluted EPS, as reported Adjusted Diluted EPS**

$ $ $

497 0.92 1.44

$ $ $

563403 0.31 1.09

27 563

23%

32%

$ $ $

2,201 $ 1,600 38%

5.38 $ 3.84

6.21 $ 4.21 48%

** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

  • 1Other merger-related adjustmentsinclude Starwood purchase accounting revisions.

  • 2Merger-related costs, charges, and otherincludes Starwood merger costs presented in the "Merger-related costs and charges" caption of our Income Statement and net purchase accounting revisions.

  • 3On January 1, 2018, we adopted ASU 2014-09. This column reflects our recast 2017 results under the new accounting standard.

  • 4Results for the 2018 full year reflect the correction of certain immaterial errors of cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses in the 2018 first, second, and third quarters. The errors had no impact on our Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, or Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP measures. For more information, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which the company expects to file on March 1, 2019.

    February 28, 2019 A-3

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS

As of December 31, 2018

North America

UnitsRooms

Total InternationalUnits Rooms

Total Worldwide

UnitsRooms

Managed

766

242,301

1,107

297,817

1,873

540,118

Marriott Hotels

125

66,870

168

49,606

293

116,476

Sheraton

28

23,606

184

63,201

212

86,807

Courtyard

240

38,356

96

20,765

336

59,121

Westin

45

24,808

69

21,333

114

46,141

The Ritz-Carlton

38

10,969

55

15,002

93

25,971

The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments

-

-

5

697

5

697

JW Marriott

16

10,038

49

19,382

65

29,420

Renaissance

27

11,574

57

17,823

84

29,397

Le Méridien

3

570

72

19,801

75

20,371

Residence Inn

110

16,897

6

643

116

17,540

Four Points

1

134

72

18,677

73

18,811

W Hotels

24

6,965

28

6,904

52

13,869

The Luxury Collection

5

2,234

50

8,867

55

11,101

St. Regis

9

1,739

30

6,902

39

8,641

Aloft

1

330

37

8,798

38

9,128

Gaylord Hotels

6

9,918

-

-

6

9,918

Delta Hotels

25

6,764

-

-

25

6,764

Fairfield by Marriott

7

1,539

31

4,777

38

6,316

SpringHill Suites

31

4,988

-

-

31

4,988

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

30

4,440

30

4,440

Protea Hotels

-

-

36

4,327

36

4,327

Autograph Collection

5

1,307

8

1,722

13

3,029

TownePlace Suites

17

1,948

-

-

17

1,948

Element

1

180

6

1,253

7

1,433

EDITION

2

567

6

1,301

8

1,868

Moxy

-

-

4

599

4

599

Tribute Portfolio

-

-

3

559

3

559

Bulgari

-

-

5

438

5

438

Franchised

4,133

597,379

508

109,437

4,641

706,816

Courtyard

768

102,219

72

13,390

840

115,609

Fairfield by Marriott

933

86,513

8

1,459

941

87,972

Marriott Hotels

213

66,300

53

15,301

266

81,601

Residence Inn

678

80,246

7

963

685

81,209

Sheraton

160

47,594

63

17,912

223

65,506

SpringHill Suites

383

43,971

-

-

383

43,971

Westin

83

27,074

25

7,865

108

34,939

TownePlace Suites

371

37,283

-

-

371

37,283

Four Points

151

22,881

47

7,452

198

30,333

Autograph Collection

90

18,911

55

12,296

145

31,207

Renaissance

60

17,213

27

7,423

87

24,636

Aloft

107

15,966

14

2,258

121

18,224

The Luxury Collection

12

2,850

41

7,718

53

10,568

Delta Hotels

36

8,141

2

562

38

8,703

Le Méridien

16

3,417

16

4,246

32

7,663

JW Marriott

12

5,643

6

1,624

18

7,267

Moxy

11

2,235

22

4,743

33

6,978

Tribute Portfolio

18

4,285

10

1,077

28

5,362

Element

30

4,208

2

293

32

4,501

Protea Hotels

-

-

37

2,770

37

2,770

The Ritz-Carlton

1

429

-

-

1

429

Bulgari

-

-

1

85

1

85

February 28, 2019 A-4

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 08:18:03 UTC
