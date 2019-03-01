Marriott International : Non-GAAP Reconciliations – Q4 2018

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES

FOURTH QUARTER 2018 AND 2017

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

REVENUES

Base management fees Franchise fees1

$

Incentive management fees

Gross Fee RevenuesContract investment amortization2

Net Fee Revenues

Owned, leased, and other revenue3

Cost reimbursement revenue4

Total Revenues

284 1

404 13

174(4)

862 6

(16)13

846 6

443 (8)

3,9621

5,251 1

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Owned, leased, and other - direct5

321

354 9

Depreciation, amortization, and other6

62

53 (17)

General, administrative, and other7Merger-related costs and charges

242

270 10

91

59 (54)

Reimbursed expenses4

Total Expenses

OPERATING INCOME

4,1514,867 422

4,091(1)

4,827 (1)

424

-

Gains and other income, net8Interest expense

3 (94)

657 (100)

(72) (31)

Interest income Equity in earnings9

6 8

14 (57)

11(27)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

345

1,034 (67)

Provision for income taxes

(28)

(920)97

NET INCOME

$

317

$

114178

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share - basic Earnings per share - diluted

$ $

0.93 $ 0.31 200

Basic Shares

0.92 $ 0.31 197 341.9 365.1

Diluted Shares 345.7 369.9

10On January 1, 2018, we adopted ASU 2014-09. This column reflects our recast 2017 results under the new accounting standard.

9Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

8Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale or impairment of joint ventures and investments, and results from other equity investments.

7General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

6Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

5Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

4Cost reimbursement revenueincludes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners.Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

3Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

2Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

1Franchise feesinclude fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees.

February 28, 2019 A-1

FOURTH QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 201810AND 2017

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

REVENUES

Base management fees Franchise fees1

$

Incentive management fees

Gross Fee RevenuesContract investment amortization2

1,102 3

1,586 17

607 7

3,295 10

Net Fee Revenues

Owned, leased, and other revenue3

Cost reimbursement revenue4

Total Revenues

(58)3,5801,635 15,54320,758

(50) (16)

3,245 10

1,752 (7)

15,455 1

20,452 1

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Owned, leased, and other - direct5

1,306

1,411 7

Depreciation, amortization, and other6

226

229 1

General, administrative, and other7Merger-related costs and charges

927

921 (1)

155

159 3

Reimbursed expenses4

Total Expenses

OPERATING INCOME

15,77818,392 2,366

15,228 (4)

17,948 (2)

2,504 (6)

Gains and other income, net8Interest expense

194 (340)

688 (72)

(288) (18)

Interest income Equity in earnings9

22 103

38 (42)

40 158

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,345

2,982 (21)

Provision for income taxes

(438)

(1,523) 71

NET INCOME

$

1,907

$

1,459 31

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share - basic Earnings per share - diluted

$ $

5.45 $ 3.89 40

Basic Shares

5.38 $ 3.84 40 350.1 375.2

Diluted Shares 354.2 379.9

10Results for the 2018 full year reflect the correction of certain immaterial errors of cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses in the 2018 first, second, and third quarters. For more information, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which the company expects to file on March 1, 2019.