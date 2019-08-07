Marriott International : Aloft Hotels Brings Music Makers Back To Their Roots With The First-Ever "Live At Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour" Featuring Troye Sivan, BANKS, Dermot Kennedy, NJOMZA And Mala Rodriguez

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the hottest names in music will be returning to their hometowns for free live music performances for fans as part of the Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour. Aloft Hotels, Marriott International's brand for music lovers and music makers, and Universal Music Group & Brands (UMGB), the brand partnership division of Universal Music Group, have joined together for a special tour thanking the fans for helping to launch the careers of some of today's most talked-about artists.

With its long-standing live music program Live at Aloft Hotels, the Homecoming Tour is Aloft's way of continuing to support the artist community by taking musicians back to the locations that made them who they are today, as well as giving the fans that supported them from the beginning a chance to reconnect with their hometown headliners in an intimate setting.

The global eight-stop Homecoming Tour will feature performances from UMG artists at Aloft's newest and most notable hotels located in some of the best music cities around the world, including:

• August 23: NJOMZA at Aloft Chicago Mag Mile (United States)





• September 15: Troye Sivan at Aloft Perth (Australia)





• October 3: Mala Rodriguez at Aloft Madrid Gran Vía (Spain)





• November 20: Dermot Kennedy at Aloft Dublin City (Ireland)





• Additional tour stops will include a performance by BANKS at a U.S. Aloft property (TBA), as well as other artist performances in Dubai, Shanghai and South America in late 2019/early 2020

"Being able to return home and connect with my fans in Australia is always a really special experience for me and being able to return to my hometown of Perth where my musical journey began is truly magical. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of Aloft's Homecoming Tour and share my music with the community that shaped me and with music-loving travelers staying at Aloft," said Troye Sivan.

"Through the global Live at Aloft Hotels music platform, every week up-and-coming artists are playing intimate, no cover, open-to-the-public, sets for their local communities," said Toni Stoeckl, Global Brand Leader, Aloft Hotels and Vice President, Distinctive Select Brands for Marriott International. "As a travel brand, we want to bring breakout musical talent closer to their greatest fans by bringing them back to their hometowns. For our Marriott Bonvoy members, the Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour is going to be particularly special with once-in-a-lifetime experiences available through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, where they can bid points to get up close and personal with the artists."

Merging Music, Design & Technology with 'GIF-ITI' Artist INSA

In addition to providing a platform for artists to showcase their talent, Aloft is also Marriott International's tech incubator brand, trialing innovative technology such as voice-activated rooms, Emoji room service and Botlr, the world's first robotic butler. Combining this love of music and technology, and to continue to give innovation a platform during the Homecoming Tour, Aloft has collaborated with British 'GIF-ITI' street artist INSA to provide an interactive art experience that puts a new spin on the tendency for fans to film concerts on their phones. INSA, who is often portrayed as "the next Banksy" thanks to his talent and heavily guarded anonymity, will be creating an AR experience that evolves during the performers' sets. Embracing the inevitable sea of phones at concerts as a sign of our times, INSA will be creating a dynamic stage design for the Homecoming Tour that will animate via his custom app, rewarding guests with the ultimate phone viewing and recording experience as they hold up their device to the stage.

Exclusive merch featuring INSA's artwork will be gifted to guests attending the event to take home as a memento.

Not able to attend the global performances? No problem – INSA is also creating artwork on limited-edition key cards that will be distributed to every Aloft hotel around the world for guests to bring to life using the custom app. Fans will also be able to follow the journey of INSA's artwork creation on Aloft's Instagram.

Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty Perks & Exclusive Moments

As with all of Aloft's live music events, the performances are free and open to everyone, but the best way to get closer to the artists and music is by being a member of Marriott Bonvoy, the travel program that earlier this year replaced Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards. Special member benefits include:

Members can bid Marriott Bonvoy points on money-can't-buy experiences to meet with each artist in their hometowns. Marriott Bonvoy Moments include: Shopping and styling at one of NJOMZA's favorite boutiques in Chicago , a meditation guided by Mala Rodriguez and attending Troye Sivan's intimate sound check followed by a Q&A with the artist.

include: Shopping and styling at one of NJOMZA's favorite boutiques in , a meditation guided by Mala Rodriguez and attending intimate sound check followed by a Q&A with the artist. All Marriott Bonvoy members will receive priority access to the event and an exclusive meet & greet with the artist after the show. (Offer is based on first-come, first-served basis up to maximum capacity of the venue, at Marriott's sole discretion. Capacity will vary by location.)

Marriott Bonvoy members with Gold, Platinum Titanium or Ambassador Elite status will receive curated gift bags which include a limited-edition tour t-shirt from street artist INSA, wireless headphones courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy, nostalgia merch and more.

To recover from the night before, all Marriott Bonvoy members who book directly on Marriott.com can request Morning After Re:fuel Kits via the chat function on the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app. Each kit includes hangover helping items from Aloft's Re:fuel pantry.

"This Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour is bringing artists closer to their fans, with intimate concert venues and money-can't-buy exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments where artists can connect with fans in such an authentic and creative way," said LJ Gutierrez, General Manager of Brand Partnerships, UMG.

"Since UMG and Marriott International first started working together in 2015, our collaboration has come to life through concerts showcasing UMG's premier talent at Marriott properties across the globe."

How to Attend

Hometown Fans : Those looking to attend Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour performances should RSVP at alofthotels.com/homecomingtour (please note capacity is limited, RSVP does not guarantee entry and attendance will be on a first-come, first-served basis; guests must be of legal drinking age).

: Those looking to attend Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour performances should RSVP at alofthotels.com/homecomingtour (please note capacity is limited, RSVP does not guarantee entry and attendance will be on a first-come, first-served basis; guests must be of legal drinking age). Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card Holders Perks: Card Members who present their Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card at the door will have the opportunity to cut-the-line with guaranteed entry, exclusive merch, and a meet & greet with talent. (Must present valid Marriott Bonvoy credit card to receive "cut-the-line" access. Limited to card holder plus one guest. Offer based on first-come, first-served basis up to maximum capacity of venue, at Marriott's sole discretion. Capacity will vary by location.)

Card Members who present their Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card at the door will have the opportunity to cut-the-line with guaranteed entry, exclusive merch, and a meet & greet with talent. (Must present valid Marriott Bonvoy credit card to receive "cut-the-line" access. Limited to card holder plus one guest. Offer based on first-come, first-served basis up to maximum capacity of venue, at Marriott's sole discretion. Capacity will vary by location.) Out-of-Town Fans: For those fans who are not local, or just want to guarantee getting up close-and-personal with the hometown star, limited-edition bookable hotel packages are available at www.alofthotels.com/homecomingtour. Music-inspired packages will include a one-night stay, $50 beverage and food credit per package, guaranteed entry to the event, Aloft Homecoming Tour merch and artist meet & greet.

Special Artist Rates, As the Hotel for Music Makers and Music Lovers

Aloft Hotels has been supporting emerging musical talent since its inception with its ongoing live music program Live At Aloft Hotels, which hosts live music performances from up-and-coming musicians in Aloft Hotels' W XYZ® Bars around the world every week. Aloft hotels are in thriving music destinations, welcoming touring musicians with special discounted artist rates, the opportunity to use the W XYZ® Bar as a performance space for free, and a musician's guide featuring everything from where to dine late-night after a gig, the best nearby affordable recording studio, where to purchase guitar strings and more to hit the right note for each stay.

