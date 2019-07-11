Log in
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

(MAR)
Marriott International : Aloft Hotels Makes a Splash in the Spanish Capital with New Rockwell-Designed Hotel

07/11/2019

Aloft Madrid Gran Via Embraces the Brand's New Future-Proofed Design Formula, Complete with a Rooftop Pool Featuring 360-Degree Views of Madrid's Skyline

  • Aloft Hotels, Marriott International's hotel brand for music fans and tech-savvy travellers, brings a new beat to Spain this month with the opening of Aloft Madrid Gran Vía. Located in the vibrant heart of the capital, the new hotel is a stone's throw from hotspots including the iconic Plaza de España, the hip neighbourhood of Malasaña and Chueca overflowing with restaurants and bars, and the shopping district of Gran Via. Designed by world-class architecture firm the Rockwell Group, the property's tech-forward, future-proofed design is aimed at the next generation of travelers, juxtaposed against the rich history of Gran Vía.
  • A King Loft Terrace at Aloft Madrid Gran Vía
  • Madrid is a city of contrasts, where modern boulevards open onto ancient Egyptian temples and bustling flea markets border grand palaces and architectural icons dating back to the ninth century. Legendary nightlife and iconic national dishes come as standard from the cosmopolitan city of welcoming madrileños, but the Spanish capital is also home to a few surprises, including secret gardens, incredible art galleries, stunning parks and lakes, as well as the oldest restaurant in the world. With its enviable central location, Aloft Madrid Gran Vía provides the perfect jumping-off point for the next-gen traveller to discover Spain's historic capital through a modern lens, starting with spectacular panoramic views of some of the city's most iconic buildings from its rooftop Splash pool and signature cocktails at the W XYZ®bar.

"Madrid has long topped destination wish-lists for travellers in Europe, thanks to its spirited culture. Aloft Hotels is set to put its own unique spin on the capital's social scene with live music programming, the hottest emerging artists, and great signature cocktails", said John Licence, Vice President Premium and Select Brands, Europe at Marriott International.

Guests can take in the city's spectacular panoramic views from the hotel's rooftop Splash pool and W XYZ® bar

Staying true to its roots as an innovative incubator brand, Aloft Hotels, in partnership with the Rockwell Group, developed a cohesive design strategy for Aloft Madrid Gran Via that draws on the sense of humor and the vivid color story the brand is known for. In a nod to the brand's focus on tech and bold use of color, the property's free-flowing design embraces the"glitch" design trend to aestheticize digital or analog errors, materialising in design details from distorted city art throughout the public spaces and guestrooms. The always-on, buzzing communal areas reflect the eclectic spirit of the city and respond to the needs of the modern traveller, allowing guests to seamlessly transition between work and play.

"Rockwell Group's design concept celebrates Madrid's vibrancy and energy," said Elisa Rodriguez, Studio Leader, Rockwell Group Madrid. "We were inspired by the idea of seeing the city and its people through a kaleidoscope, rendering the resulting images as pixelated, blended, and multifaceted, to create dynamic moments throughout the hotel."

Each of its 139 spacious guestrooms feature Aloft's ultra-comfortable beds in the brand's signature artful, clutter-free and innovative loft layout, 49-inch televisions with Plug & Play connectivity, fast and free Wi-Fi. Additional amenities include the Re:chargeSMfitness centre and Splash pool; Tactic, an interactive private creative meeting space with natural light equipped with modern audio-visual hardware; and Re:fuelSMby Aloft, a convenient 24-hour cafe for a quick bite on the go. Marriott brands were the first in the industry to introduce Mobile Key, the industry's first keyless entry system. Marriott Bonvoy members can use the Marriott Bonvoy app on their smartphone or Apple Watch as their room key wherever available.

The brand's signature Re:mix®Lounge and W XYZ®bar provide vibrant hubs for locals and travellers alike to socialise and enjoy live music performances as part of the Live At Aloft Hotels music series. The hotel programming will range from cultural, design and tech events, offering a new perspective in this vibrant city.

There are currently 161 Aloft Hotels in 25 countries and territories around the world. In Europe specifically, Aloft Hotels is present in key city-break destinations such as Dublin, London and Liverpool with expected openings in The Hague, Munich and more.

For more information on Aloft Madrid Gran Via please visitwww.alofthotels.com.

About Aloft Hotels
With over 160 hotels now open in 25 countries and territories around the world, Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., delivers a fresh approach to the traditional staid hotel landscape. For the 'always on' next generation of traveler, the Aloft brand offers a tech-forward, vibrant experience and a modern style that is different by design. For more information, please visitwww.alofthotels.comand follow along onFacebook,Twitter, andInstagram. Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visitMarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website atwww.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visitwww.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us onFacebookand @MarriottIntl onTwitterandInstagram.

Maria José Crousillat
Director of Communications, Select Brands, Europe
MariaJose.Crousillat@Marriott.com

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 20:09:03 UTC
