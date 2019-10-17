Log in
Marriott International : Announces Release Date For Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

10/17/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) will report third quarter 2019 earnings results on Monday, November 4, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The company will hold a conference call for the investment community to discuss its third quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Mr. Arne Sorenson, Marriott International's president and chief executive officer, and Ms. Leeny Oberg, Marriott International's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's performance.

Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and click the link for the third quarter earnings call under "Events and Presentations". A replay will be available at that same website until November 5, 2020. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company's website.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is 706-679-3455. Please use conference ID 3781075 when dialing into the call. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call on the web 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 4:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 until 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 11, 2019. To access the replay, call 404-537-3406. The conference ID for the recording is 3781075.

IRPR#1

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-announces-release-date-for-third-quarter-2019-earnings-300940806.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
