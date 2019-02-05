Marriott International : Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) will report fourth quarter 2018 earnings results on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at approximately 5:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). The company will hold a conference call for the investment community to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 earnings on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. ET. Mr. Arne Sorenson, Marriott International's president and chief executive officer, and Ms. Leeny Oberg, Marriott International's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's performance.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and click the link for the fourth quarter earnings call under "Recent and Upcoming Events". A replay will be available at that same website until March 1, 2020. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company's website.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is 706-679-3455. Please use conference ID 4365548 when dialing into the call. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call on the web 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1 p.m. ET, Friday, March 1, 2019 until 8 p.m. ET, Friday, March 8, 2019. To access the replay, call 404-537-3406. The conference ID for the recording is 4365548.

