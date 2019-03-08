Marriott International : Bonvoy Invites Members to Explore the World with its First Ever Bonus Points Promotion, “Double Take”

Marriott International celebrates Marriott Bonvoy, its recently unveiled travel program, which replaced Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG), with the first global promotion of 2019. By registering for 'Double Take,' members earn double points on stays starting with their second stay. Plus, registered members who are the primary account holders of U.S.-issued Marriott Bonvoy co-brand credit card can earn an additional 500 points for weekend stays, starting with their first stay. Points can be redeemed for free nights, flights, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and much more.

By earning points faster with 'Double Take,' members can take advantage of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of global brands in 130 countries and territories - including the largest collection of lifestyle and luxury properties and rich member benefits. In addition, members can redeem for Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the company's ever-expanding travel experiences platform. Whether it's backstage passes to concerts with the hottest artists; luxury VIP suite access to cheer on your favorite sports team; or a once-in-a-lifetime chance to cook with a world-famous chef, members can redeem points to participate in a bounty of unique Moments that make travel more meaningful and memorable.

Marriott International celebrates Marriott Bonvoy, its recently unveiled travel program, which replaced Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG), with the first global promotion of 2019.

DOUBLE TAKE:

- Registration Period: Now - May 21, 2019

- Earning Period: March 19, 2019 - June 4, 2019

- By registering for the promotion here, Marriott Bonvoy members will earn double points on stays, starting with their second stay during the promotion earning period, at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties.

- ExecuStay®, Marriott Executive Apartments® and Marriott Vacation Club® owner-occupied weeks are not eligible for bonus points, and nights spent while redeeming an award are not eligible for bonus points.

- See the Official Terms & Regulations for more details at marriottbonvoy.com/doubletake.

Marriott Bonvoy U.S. Card Member Bonus:

- Earning Period: March 19, 2019 - June 4, 2019

- Registered members of 'Double Take' who are the primary account holder of a U.S.-issued Marriott Bonvoy co-brand credit card will also earn 500 bonus points per weekend stay, starting with their first weekend stay, at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties.

- The 500 bonus points per weekend stay offer is in addition to any double points earned with Double Take.

- Eligible U.S. co-brand credit cards: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase, Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card from Chase, Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Business Credit Card from Chase, Marriott Bonvoy™ Credit Card from Chase, Marriott Bonvoy Business™ Credit Card from Chase and/or The Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card from JPMorgan

- Marriott Bonvoy members' card account must be open as of May 21, 2019, to qualify for the card member bonus.

- Terms Apply. See the Official Terms & Regulations for more details at marriottbonvoy.com/doubletake.

To enroll or learn more about Marriott Bonvoy, visit https://www.marriott.com/loyalty.mi.

###

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy is the new travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) starting February 2019. Comprised of a portfolio of 30 hotel brands, members can earn and redeem points for hotel stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from Chase and American Express. The program offers 120,000 destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott International Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,900 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott BonvoyTM, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

For Media Inquiries:

Ericka Acosta

Marriott International

Ericka.Acosta@Marriott.com