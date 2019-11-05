Marriott International : CEO to Have Surgery as Part of Cancer Treatment

By Maria Armental



Marriott International Inc.'s (MAR) Chief Executive Arne Sorenson will have surgery to treat his pancreatic cancer, he said in an earnings call Tuesday.

"I've completed chemo, radiation and immune therapy over the last six months," Mr. Sorenson said in the call. "Next up is surgery."

Mr. Sorenson didn't say when the surgery would take place.

The company disclosed in May that Mr. Sorenson was diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer and continued working while being treated.

"The cancer was discovered early," Mr. Sorenson said in a statement at the time. "It does not appear to have spread and the medical team--and I--are confident that we can realistically aim for a complete cure."

Marriott had said Mr. Sorenson would receive chemotherapy and would later have surgery.

In August, when the company reported second-quarter results, Mr. Sorenson said during the company's earnings call that he had almost completed his treatments.

"The doctors are pleased with my progress so far," he said then.

