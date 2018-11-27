Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Marriott International : CFO To Speak At Barclays Gaming, Lodging, Leisure, Restaurant And Food Retail Conference December 5; Remarks To Be Webcast

11/27/2018 | 11:22am EST

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeny Oberg, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), will speak at the Barclays 2018 Gaming, Lodging, Leisure, Restaurant and Food Retail Conference, to be held on Wednesday, December 5.  Ms. Oberg's remarks will be at approximately 1:30 p.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

(PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "Barclays Gaming and Lodging Conference" under "Recent and Upcoming Events."

The webcast will be available until March 1, 2019 at the same site.

About Marriott International, Inc.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,700 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 129 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

IRPR#1

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-cfo-to-speak-at-barclays-gaming-lodging-leisure-restaurant-and-food-retail-conference-december-5-remarks-to-be-webcast-300756078.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
