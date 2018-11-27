Marriott International : CFO To Speak At Barclays Gaming, Lodging, Leisure, Restaurant And Food Retail Conference December 5; Remarks To Be Webcast

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeny Oberg, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), will speak at the Barclays 2018 Gaming, Lodging, Leisure, Restaurant and Food Retail Conference, to be held on Wednesday, December 5. Ms. Oberg's remarks will be at approximately 1:30 p.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "Barclays Gaming and Lodging Conference" under "Recent and Upcoming Events."

The webcast will be available until March 1, 2019 at the same site.

