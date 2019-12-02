Log in
Marriott International : CFO To Speak At Barclays Gaming, Lodging, Leisure, Restaurant And Food Retail Conference December 4; Remarks To Be Webcast

0
12/02/2019 | 12:05pm EST

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeny Oberg, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), will speak at the Barclays 2019 Gaming, Lodging, Leisure, Restaurant and Food Retail Conference, to be held on Wednesday, December 4.  Ms. Oberg's remarks will be at approximately 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "Barclays Gaming and Lodging Conference" under "Recent & Upcoming Events."

The webcast will be available until March 1, 2020 at the same site.

About Marriott International, Inc.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

IRPR#1

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-cfo-to-speak-at-barclays-gaming-lodging-leisure-restaurant-and-food-retail-conference-december-4-remarks-to-be-webcast-300967494.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
