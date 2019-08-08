Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marriott International    MAR

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

(MAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marriott International : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 48 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 22, 2019.  

Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG).  For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.  In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

IRPR#1

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300898940.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
12:46pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
08/07MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Aloft Hotels Brings Music Makers Back To Their Roots Wi..
PR
08/07MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Where's That Darn Airport Hotel Van? Finally, an Answer..
DJ
08/07MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Dual-Branded Residence Inn and Fairfield by Marriott to..
AQ
08/06MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : MD/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
08/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Tencent, New Media, Pernod
08/06InterContinental plays down impact in China of growing trade tensions
RE
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group