MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

(MAR)
  Report  
Marriott International : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/07/2019 | 01:31pm EST

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 48 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 21, 2019.  

Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG).  For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

IRPR#1

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300954153.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
