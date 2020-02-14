Log in
Marriott International : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/14/2020 | 01:46pm EST

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 48 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2020.

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,300 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
