Marriott International : Expects Adjusted EPS Decline in 2019

By Patrick Thomas

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) said Thursday that it expects a 2% to 5% decline in its profit, excluding one-time items, in 2019.

The Bethesda, Md. hotel company forecast adjusted earnings between $5.87 and $6.10 for its fiscal year, compared with $6.21 in 2018.

For 2019, Marriott said it expects comparable systemwide revenue per available room, or RevPAR, a key revenue metric in the hotel industry, will increase 1% to 3% in North America, 2% to 4% outside North America, and 1% to 3% worldwide.

The company said it plans for its hotel rooms to increase about 5.5% in 2019. Shares of Marriott fell about 1% during after-hours trading.

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 6:20 p.m. ET to show that Marriott International is based in Bethesda, Md., not San Francisco.