Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marriott International    MAR

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

(MAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marriott International : Expects Percentage of Total Rooms in North America to Decline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 10:40am EDT

By Allison Prang

Marriott International Inc.'s (MAR) plans to add 230,000 to 255,000 net rooms by the end of 2021 skews toward global expansion.

The hotelier said that 44% of the new rooms will be in North America, while the remaining 56% will be split evenly between its Asia Pacific and its Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the Caribbean and Latin America business.

By the end of 2021, the percentage of Marriott's total rooms in North America is expected to have fallen to 63% from 67% at the end of 2018.

Marriott said its three-year plan from 2019 to 2021 assumes it will have between about 40,000 and 45,000 room deletions, which breaks out to about 1% a year. In total, Marriott expects to have almost 1.6 million rooms by the end of 2021, up from 1.3 million at the end of 2018.

Of the rooms Marriott is adding on a net basis, 62% of those will be upscale and upper midscale, 29% will be upper upscale and 9% will be luxury.

The company's three-year plan assumes between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in investment spending and about $650 million in assets sales, according to Marriott.

Marriott expects 37% of its assumed investment spending to go toward existing units, 36% to new units and 27% to systems and corporate.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
10:40aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Expects Percentage of Total Rooms in North America to D..
DJ
09:51aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : announces the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Setif ..
AQ
09:29aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : announces the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Setif ..
AQ
07:35aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : to open 1,700 hotels, return $11 billion to shareholder..
RE
07:14aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC /MD/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
06:52aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Expects to Open 1,700 Hotels
DJ
06:25aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Announces Three-Year Growth Plan
PU
04:11aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Racing Fans Finish First as Marriott International Exte..
AQ
03/17MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Racing Fans Finish First as Marriott International Exte..
AQ
03/17MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Bonvoy members stand a chance to get chauffeured by Lew..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 21 572 M
EBIT 2019 3 059 M
Net income 2019 2 037 M
Debt 2019 9 664 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 19,97
P/E ratio 2020 17,51
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
Capitalization 41 548 M
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Marriott International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 134 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer- Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce Hoffmeister Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL12.68%41 548
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC19.44%25 115
ACCOR2.45%12 167
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)36.36%11 378
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC7.68%11 037
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION7.07%7 671
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.