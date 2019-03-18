Marriott International : Expects Percentage of Total Rooms in North America to Decline

By Allison Prang



Marriott International Inc.'s (MAR) plans to add 230,000 to 255,000 net rooms by the end of 2021 skews toward global expansion.

The hotelier said that 44% of the new rooms will be in North America, while the remaining 56% will be split evenly between its Asia Pacific and its Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the Caribbean and Latin America business.

By the end of 2021, the percentage of Marriott's total rooms in North America is expected to have fallen to 63% from 67% at the end of 2018.

Marriott said its three-year plan from 2019 to 2021 assumes it will have between about 40,000 and 45,000 room deletions, which breaks out to about 1% a year. In total, Marriott expects to have almost 1.6 million rooms by the end of 2021, up from 1.3 million at the end of 2018.

Of the rooms Marriott is adding on a net basis, 62% of those will be upscale and upper midscale, 29% will be upper upscale and 9% will be luxury.

The company's three-year plan assumes between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in investment spending and about $650 million in assets sales, according to Marriott.

Marriott expects 37% of its assumed investment spending to go toward existing units, 36% to new units and 27% to systems and corporate.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com