MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL (MAR)
Marriott International : Fitch Revises Marriott Outlook to Stable From Positive, Affirms BBB Rating

02/04/2019 | 06:15pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) to stable from positive, citing the "modest loosening" of a leverage policy target.

Fitch affirmed its BBB rating.

The hotel company recently widened the upper end of its policy target to 3.5x from 3.25x, while leaving the low end unchanged at 3.0x, Fitch said.

The rating firm said Marriott's size provides "meaningful scale economies and purchasing and bargaining power with suppliers and brand licensing partners," and said its customer rewards system contributes to high loyalty and repeat business.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

