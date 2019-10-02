Marriott International : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3

Table of Contents Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) Registration No. 333-223058 CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Proposed Proposed Amount Maximum Maximum Title of Each Class of to be Offering Price Aggregate Amount of Securities to be Registered Registered Per Note Offering Price Registration Fee 2.125% Series DD Notes due 2022 $550,000,000 100% $550,000,000 $71,390

Table of Contents PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (To prospectus dated February 15, 2018) $550,000,000 Marriott International, Inc. 2.125% Series DD Notes due 2022 The 2.125% Series DD Notes due 2022 (the "notes") will bear interest at the rate of 2.125% per annum. The notes will mature on October 3, 2022. We will pay interest on the notes on April 3 and October 3 of each year, beginning on April 3, 2020. We may redeem some or all of the notes prior to maturity at the redemption prices described in this prospectus supplement. If a change of control repurchase event as described herein occurs, unless we have exercised our option to redeem the notes, we will be required to offer to purchase the notes at the price described in this prospectus supplement, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the date of purchase. The notes will be our unsecured obligations and rank equally with all of our other unsecured senior indebtedness. The notes will be issued only in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof. Investing in the notes involves risks that are described in the "Risk Factors" section beginning on page S-4 of this prospectus supplement. Per Note Total Public offering price (1) 99.792% $ 548,856,000 Underwriting discount 0.400% $ 2,200,000 Proceeds, before expenses, to Marriott International, Inc. 99.392% $ 546,656,000 Plus accrued interest from October 3, 2019, if settlement occurs after that date. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The notes will be ready for delivery in book-entry form only through The Depository Trust Company for the accounts of its direct and indirect participants (including Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V., as operator of the Euroclear System, and Clearstream Banking S.A.) on or about October 3, 2019. Joint Book-Running Managers J.P. Morgan US Bancorp BofA Merrill Lynch Citigroup Deutsche Bank Securities Fifth Third Securities Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Scotiabank Wells Fargo Securities Senior Co-Managers HSBC ICBC Standard Bank SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Co-Managers The Williams Capital Loop Capital Markets BNY Mellon Capital Capital One Securities PNC Capital Markets LLC Group, L.P. Markets, LLC TD Securities UniCredit Capital Markets Santander Standard Chartered Bank ANZ Securities The date of this prospectus supplement is October 1, 2019

Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement About This Prospectus Supplement S-ii Forward-Looking Statements S-ii Summary S-1 Risk Factors S-4 Use of Proceeds S-5 Description of the Notes S-6 Material United States Federal Income Tax Consequences S-23 Underwriting S-29 Legal Matters S-35 Experts S-35 Where You Can Find More Information S-36 Prospectus Where You Can Find More Information 1 Incorporation by Reference 1 Use of Proceeds 2 Description of Securities 2 Selling Security Holders 2 Validity of Securities 2 Experts 2 You should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus or any free writing prospectus provided, authorized or used by us. We have not, and the underwriters have not, authorized any other person to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. We are not, and the underwriters are not, making an offer to sell these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should assume that the information appearing in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference is accurate only as of their respective dates. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. As used in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, unless the context requires otherwise, "we," "us," the "Company" or "Marriott" means Marriott International, Inc. and its predecessors and consolidated subsidiaries. S-i

Table of Contents ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT This document contains two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the specific terms of the notes we are offering and certain other matters relating to us. The second part, the accompanying prospectus, gives more general information about securities we may offer from time to time, some of which does not apply to the notes we are offering by this prospectus supplement. You should read this entire prospectus supplement, as well as the accompanying prospectus, and the documents incorporated by reference. See "Where You Can Find More Information." To the extent any inconsistency or conflict exists between the information included in this prospectus supplement and the information included in the accompanying prospectus, the information included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement updates and supersedes the information in the accompanying prospectus. This prospectus supplement incorporates by reference important business and financial information about us that is not included in or delivered with this prospectus supplement. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS We make forward-looking statements in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements include information about our possible or assumed future results of operations in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" under the headings "Business and Overview" and "Liquidity and Capital Resources" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019, and other statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or similar expressions. Any number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those we express in our forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties described starting on page S-4 of this prospectus supplement and other factors we describe from time to time in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (which we incorporate by reference in this prospectus supplement and in the accompanying prospectus). We therefore caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference speak only as of the date of the document in which the forward-looking statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future developments, or otherwise. S-ii

Table of Contents SUMMARY The following summary highlights selected information from this prospectus supplement and may not contain all of the information that is important to you. This prospectus supplement includes the basic terms of the notes we are offering, as well as information regarding our business and financial data. We encourage you to read this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in their entirety as well as the information incorporated by reference. The Company Marriott International, Inc. is one of the world's leading lodging companies. We are a worldwide operator, franchisor, and licensor of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties under numerous brand names at different price and service points. We operate, franchise or license 7,100 properties worldwide, with 1,345,906 rooms as of June 30, 2019. We believe that our portfolio of brands, shown in the following table, is the largest and most compelling range of brands and properties of any lodging company in the world. Consistent with our focus on management, franchising, and licensing, we own very few of our lodging properties. Our principal brands are listed in the following table: Our principal executive offices are located at 10400 Fernwood Road, Bethesda, Maryland 20817. Our telephone number is (301)380-3000. S-1

