Marriott International : Hotel Talisa In Vail Joins The Luxury Collection As The Portfolio’s First Ski Destination Resort In North America

The Luxury Collection Unveils Vail's Newest Luxury Ski-In/Ski-Out Resort

The Luxury Collection ®, part of Marriott International, Inc., today announced that Hotel Talisa, a top luxury ski resort in Vail, Colorado, has joined the brand's glittering ensemble of world-renowned hotels and resorts deeply rooted in their destinations. Introducing Vail's only true ski-in/ski-out luxury resort, Hotel Talisa is the newest addition to The Luxury Collection's portfolio of diverse hotels in North America, ranging from the picturesque Las Alcobas in Napa Valley to the Perry Lane Hotel, a charming escape in Savannah.

Hotel Talisa offers sleek sophistication in an idyllic setting, with interior design by LEO A DALY, reflecting Vail's rich history and the spirit of Rocky Mountain adventure. A hidden gem nestled in the heart of Colorado's rugged Gore Mountain Range, Hotel Talisa is designed to feel like a private oasis from the outside world. With a creekside setting ideal for active and meditative guest experiences, the luxury ski-in/ski-out resort offers an on-property chairlift, on-site rentals and ticket office, and a world-class ski concierge.

"Vail is one of the most luxurious and thrilling mountain towns in the U.S., making it a natural fit for The Luxury Collection and our Global Explorers who seek authentic experiences and connections to all types of destinations," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "This latest addition to our Luxury Collection portfolio marks our first ski destination property in North America as we continue to expand our footprint in captivating destinations across the U.S."

Vail Hotel Partners LLC, a private real estate investment firm, has invested over $65 million in renovating and rebranding the hotel. Formerly known as the Vail Cascade Resort and Spa, the 285-room property will reposition as Vail's newest luxury Resort. Hotel Talisa remains under the management of Two Roads Hospitality, the largest owner and operator of independent hotels, resorts and residences in the United States. Beyond the refined alpine influences to the room decor, the resort's luxurious accommodations acknowledge guests outdoor-centric activities with benches and gear storage as well as amenities ranging from soaking tubs for tired muscles to day beds to invite additional guests over to mingle after a day of skiing. Suites at Hotel Talisa are ideal for reliving the day's escapades with friends and family as each suite's parlor is distinguished by a seating area and a 46″ flat-screen TV, and the luxurious bathrooms feature an impressive oversized-glass rainfall shower, and select suites also include a freestanding soaker tub.

In addition to downhill and cross-country skiing and snowboarding, guests of Hotel Talisa can take part in a wide array of year-round activities including mountain biking, kayaking, hiking, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and more. Hotel Talisa also features a variety of rarified, personalized amenities and programming including a Gourmet S'mores Butler, complimentary après-ski beauty sessions, a bespoke pillow menu and more.

"We are excited to combine forces with the prestige of The Luxury Collection brand to welcome guests to experience Hotel Talisa, Vail's newest luxury ski-in, ski-out resort, "said John Garth, Area Managing Director of Two Roads Hospitality. "Our mantra is 'Moments Worth Collecting,' and as a Luxury Collection property, Hotel Talisa offers guests unique experiences that are authentic to the destination."

A unique and cherished expression of its location, The Luxury Collection's Hotel Talisa offers three culinary venues, each sourcing ingredients from local Colorado ranchers and farmers. Gessner, the hotel's full-service restaurant, features cuisine inspired by the Colorado Rockies as well as Vail's roots in European culture with globally-inspired flavors and dishes from those countries bordering the Alps. Specialty menu items include Mussel & Foraged Mushrooms, Colorado Rack of Lamb, Black Truffle Tagliatelle Pasta and Duck Confit. At the center of the property, The Fireside Lounge draws in visitors and guests to enjoy the property's "Après Everyday," year-round. With inventive avant and après-adventure libations, including a decadent hot chocolate bar, daily champagne sabering and tasting as well as après favorites like Bison Chili and Lobster Crostini, guests can enjoy afternoon cocktails and snacks while listening to live music overlooking Gore Creek and Vail Mountain. The Market offers guests specialty gourmet provisions and beverages perfect for an early morning start or a mid-afternoon treat.

Hotel Talisa also features a variety of rarified, personalized amenities and programming including:

Coffee & Casting on the Gore - Set on the Creekside lawn overlooking Gore Creek's Gold Medal Waters, complimentary weekly fly fishing demonstration with local anglers from Vail Valley Anglers. Guests will learn the basics about the Valley's fly fishing offerings and can reserve guided excursions to take their practice on the water - by boat, hiking or biking to scenic fly-fishing waters.

- Set on the Creekside lawn overlooking Gore Creek's Gold Medal Waters, complimentary weekly fly fishing demonstration with local anglers from Vail Valley Anglers. Guests will learn the basics about the Valley's fly fishing offerings and can reserve guided excursions to take their practice on the water - by boat, hiking or biking to scenic fly-fishing waters. Morning Yoga on the Gore - Enjoy the serenity of Gore Creek and surrounding mountain landscape with a complimentary morning yoga session on Creekside lawn.

- Enjoy the serenity of Gore Creek and surrounding mountain landscape with a complimentary morning yoga session on Creekside lawn. Après Everyday - More than just the typical social hour, Hotel Talisa is making the best of après a way of life. Beginning at 4pm, guests can expect a daily champagne bottle sabering, gourmet macaroons, specialty lemonade stand and s'more roasts throughout the week

- More than just the typical social hour, Hotel Talisa is making the best of après a way of life. Beginning at 4pm, guests can expect a daily champagne bottle sabering, gourmet macaroons, specialty lemonade stand and s'more roasts throughout the week Moët Flutes & Frites - A weekly tradition quickly becoming a favorite for hotel guests and Vail visitors. This custom offering is an opportunity to enjoy beautifully presented glasses of Moët champagne with house made pommes frites.

- A weekly tradition quickly becoming a favorite for hotel guests and Vail visitors. This custom offering is an opportunity to enjoy beautifully presented glasses of Moët champagne with house made pommes frites. Saturday Poolside Soirees - Featuring BBQ, live music and beverages from 12 - 3pm, the perfect gathering place for families and friends.

- Featuring BBQ, live music and beverages from 12 - 3pm, the perfect gathering place for families and friends. Sunday Brunch with Live Entertainment - Available every Sunday at Gessner.

- Available every Sunday at Gessner. Bubble and Bites - Guests can begin their weekends poolside every Friday with Moët champagne specials, delicious bites and live music from 4 - 7pm.

New to the property, The Spa at Hotel Talisa follows in the footsteps of lclassicalpine spas, embracing both the natural splendor and healing powers of the surrounding mountain and creek. Treatments include Elevate Your Altitude ritual and body scrubs infused with botanicals and wildflowers found near Vail Mountain's storied hiking trails. In addition, hotel guests have access to a new fitness center as well as the resort's 58,000 square foot adjoining athletic club. Hotel Talisa also boasts over 40,000 square feet of beautifully appointed meeting and event space, the largest in the Vail Valley.

For more information, please visit www.luxurycollection.com. To book reservations and discover the destination, visit HotelTalisa.com or call (800) 420-2424 to speak with a dedicated reservation specialist. In celebration of the grand opening, Hotel Talisa is inviting guests to enjoy four nights for the price of three with any 3 night or more-night stay through April 15, 2019. For additional details, please visit the website at Talisa's Winter Welcome.

