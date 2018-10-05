Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marriott International    MAR

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL (MAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Marriott International : Hotel Workers in Three Cities Go on Strike -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 02:43am CEST

By Maria Armental

Marriott Hotel workers in three cities were on strike Thursday and workers in a fourth city were expected to walk out by Friday, according to labor union Unite Here.

Hotel workers in Boston went on strike on Wednesday and those in San Francisco and San Jose, Calif., walked out on Thursday.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) faces potential strikes from Unite Here union members in Maui and Honolulu in Hawaii, Detroit, Seattle, and San Diego and Oakland in California, according to the union.

Employees in the nine cities have been working without a contract, the union said.

A Marriott representative said hotels will remain open "and we stand ready to provide excellent service to our guests."

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
02:43aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Hotel Workers in Three Cities Go on Strike -- Update
DJ
10/04MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Hotel Workers in Three Cities Go on Strike
DJ
10/04MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Doubles Commitment to Youth in Europe
PU
10/04Hartford-based JCJ Architecture sets up shop in Las Vegas
AQ
10/04MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Courtyard Lancaster Becomes 100 Percent Solar
AQ
10/04MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Sankara Nairobi to rebrand as Marriott
AQ
10/04MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : reveals robust expansion plans across Africa
AQ
10/03MARRIOTT HOTEL WORKER STRIKE : More than 1,500 strike in Boston, demanding bette..
AQ
10/03MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : More than 1,500 hotel workers go on strike in Boston
AQ
10/03MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : on track to increase portfolio by 50% by 2023 with new ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04No leisurely stroll for lodging and casino names 
10/01Marriott International to expand in Africa 
09/28Personalization Is The Latest Theme - Cramer's Mad Money (9/27/18) 
09/26HOTEL REITS : Another Record Year For Hotel Demand 
09/25Longbow positive on Marriott International 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 575 M
EBIT 2018 2 376 M
Net income 2018 1 992 M
Debt 2018 8 784 M
Yield 2018 1,25%
P/E ratio 2018 22,45
P/E ratio 2019 19,57
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,31x
Capitalization 43 231 M
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Marriott International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 146 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer- Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce Hoffmeister Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-9.97%43 231
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC-4.14%22 826
ACCOR1.42%14 523
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC0.93%11 785
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)-78.02%9 250
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION4.92%8 591
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.