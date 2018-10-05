Marriott International : Hotel Workers in Three Cities Go on Strike -- Update

By Maria Armental



Marriott Hotel workers in three cities were on strike Thursday and workers in a fourth city were expected to walk out by Friday, according to labor union Unite Here.

Hotel workers in Boston went on strike on Wednesday and those in San Francisco and San Jose, Calif., walked out on Thursday.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) faces potential strikes from Unite Here union members in Maui and Honolulu in Hawaii, Detroit, Seattle, and San Diego and Oakland in California, according to the union.

Employees in the nine cities have been working without a contract, the union said.

A Marriott representative said hotels will remain open "and we stand ready to provide excellent service to our guests."

