Marriott International : Launches All-Inclusive Platform To Bring Its Brands, Scale And Trusted Service To Growing, Global Vacation Segment

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to consumers' growing desire around the world for premium, worry-free vacations, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced it is launching an all-inclusive platform to serve this increasingly popular vacation segment. The company also announced that it has signed management contracts with hotel developers who plan to build five new all-inclusive resorts, investing more than $800 million and demonstrating their confidence in Marriott International's scale, loyalty platform and operational expertise. The resorts are expected to open between 2022 and 2025.

'Our new all-inclusive resort platform is a natural progression for Marriott International,' said Tony Capuano, Marriott International's Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer. 'It will provide the ownership community a game-changing value proposition for their luxury and premium resort projects around the world, while providing guests a new vacation option with brands they trust.'

Marriott International plans to further expand its all-inclusive portfolio in popular, leisure destinations worldwide with a mix of new-build properties and conversions of existing resorts, including properties currently in the Marriott International portfolio. The new platform will provide the company's 133 million Marriott Bonvoy members the option to earn and redeem points for this convenient, pay-one-price concept.

More than 2,000 rooms in the works

Marriott International's newly signed management contracts are expected to deliver five all-inclusive properties in the Caribbean and Latin America that, combined, would offer more than 2,000 rooms. The planned resorts include:

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

650-room Autograph Collection resort (2022 anticipated opening)

NIA, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

240-room The Ritz-Carlton resort (2023 anticipated opening) 400-room Westin Hotels resort (2023 anticipated opening) 300-room Autograph Collection resort (2025 anticipated opening) 500-room Marriott Hotels resort (2025 anticipated opening)



Mexico City-based Artha Capital, a leading private equity firm and real estate developer, plans to create NIA, a flagship, all-inclusive destination to feature four of Marriott International's premium and luxury brand experiences in Riviera Nayarit. The project is slated to rise on 220 tropical acres along the Pacific Coast.

'We are thrilled to be working with Marriott International to create a first-of-its-kind, exciting vacation destination in Mexico's Riviera Nayarit that will feature four of the company's distinct brand experiences,' said Gerardo Férnandez, Managing Director, Hospitality Platform, Artha Capital. 'By bringing together a mix of premium and luxury brands on our beautiful, oceanfront site, we have the opportunity to redefine what 'all-inclusive vacationing' truly means. We have high confidence in Marriott International, the power of its brands and loyalty program, and are confident that this project will be a success.'

'We are thrilled to be developing an all-inclusive Autograph Collection resort in the Dominican Republic in collaboration with Marriott International,' said Mihail Popov, CEO of DIT Hotels, based in Sofia, Bulgaria. 'Working with Marriott International means we have access to its brand, design and business expertise as we develop our resort in Punta Cana, and once we open, we'll benefit from the company's operational excellence and base of enthusiastic Marriott Bonvoy members who are always seeking out new experiences.'

Marriott International leverages its renowned brands

Given growing demand for premium and luxury all-inclusive stays, Marriott International plans to build its platform by initially leveraging the following full-service and luxury brands: The Ritz-Carlton, Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin Hotels, W Hotels, Autograph Collection and Delta by Marriott. Guests will enjoy a distinctive all-inclusive vacation experience - along with the design aesthetic, culinary offerings and amenities - specific to each brand. All-inclusive resorts bearing the Marriott Hotels brand, for instance, would cater primarily to families, while resorts bearing the W Hotels brand would cater to adults.

'The diversity and global nature of our brands give guests the opportunity to find the perfect match for nearly any travel experience or destination,' said Tina Edmundson, Global Brand Officer for Marriott International. 'By expanding our portfolio with this new offering, we are opening up a new way for travelers to explore our incredible brands - from Westin to W - through a new, all-inclusive lens.'

Marriott International's all-inclusive resorts will offer a variety of amenities, culinary options and experiences for all ages, and tailored for each brand. For adults, all-inclusive amenities may include fitness and spa facilities, reservation-free dining at gourmet restaurants, adult-only pools with swim-up bars, 24-hour room service, on-premises nightclubs and unlimited premium beverage programs. Family oriented resorts may offer options such as water sports and other sport activities, innovative children's and teen clubs, and multiple entertainment venues.

With its Starwood Hotels & Resorts acquisition in 2016, Marriott International gained valuable experience in this segment when it assumed operations of its first all-inclusive property - the 406-room Westin Golf Resort & Spa, Playa Conchal in Costa Rica.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the number of lodging properties the company may add in the future, the potential for growth and success of a new type of lodging offering, and similar statements concerning possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in market conditions; changes in global and regional economies; supply and demand changes for hotel rooms or certain types of lodging offerings; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance property growth and refurbishment; and other risk factors that the company identifies in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q; any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply here. We make these statements as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

IRPR#1

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-launches-all-inclusive-platform-to-bring-its-brands-scale-and-trusted-service-to-growing-global-vacation-segment-300896553.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Barbara DeLollis, Marriott International, Barbara.delollis@marriott.com