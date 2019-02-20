Log in
Marriott International : Manchester United and Marriott International Announce Global Marketing Partnership

0
02/20/2019 | 09:34am EST

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) today announced a multi-year marketing partnership, giving the 120 million members of the Marriott Bonvoy travel programme exclusive opportunities for once-in-a-lifetime Manchester United football experiences - including the chance to become the club's Stadium Announcer or Kit Manager for the day.

The new partnership launches today with a film that features familiar faces from the Manchester United first team and team management, bringing these magical moments to life.

Marriott Bonvoy Members Get Close to the Action.

Manchester United Group Managing Director Richard Arnold comments:

"Marriott International is the leader in its field and we're excited to be partnering with them as Marriott launches its new travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy. Together we look forward to creating some unforgettable moments for Marriott Bonvoy members, inspired by the thrill and excitement that only Manchester United can create for fans around the world."

With the Marriott Bonvoy travel programme, members have access to its extraordinary portfolio of global brands and properties in 130 countries and territories, as well as unmatched member benefits and exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments' experiences.

Marriott International Global Marketing Officer, Karin Timpone, comments:

"We are thrilled to offer compelling benefits to Marriott Bonvoy members, now expanded to include unique Manchester United experiences. This marketing partnership enables our members to access special VIP game experiences by using the points they've accumulated during hotel stays for unprecedented, exclusive experiences."

Marriott Bonvoy Moments enables members to redeem points to purchase any of 8,000 lifestyle, entertainment, sport, culinary and more experiences globally. Exclusive Manchester United Moments that members can bid points for include:

'Stadium Announcer' Experience - Marriott Bonvoy members will have the chance to go behind the scenes at the iconic 'Theatre of Dreams,' shadowing the stadium announcer with their pre-match preparations. Prior to the game, the member and a guest will soak up the atmosphere pitch side, before enjoying VIP hospitality, including match tickets and a meet and greet with a former player.

Welcome the Team on arrival at Old Trafford - Members and their guest arriving at Old Trafford on matchday will head pitch side to meet a Manchester United legend before making their way to the player's tunnel to be in prime position to welcome the team as they step off the coach and head into the dressing room to prepare for the game.

'Kit Manager' Experience - Members will be able to add a final finesse to the home dressing room at Old Trafford pre-game as they shadow the first team Kit Manager. The member and a guest will help prepare the match kit ahead of the players' arrival before heading pitchside to be met by a Manchester United Legend. After the hard work is done, the member will be able to sit back and relax whilst enjoying pre and post-match VIP hospitality.

To see the full range of Marriott Bonvoy Moments with Manchester United visit: https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/

- Ends -

Media Contacts

Kate Lowe
PR Manager, Manchester United
Kate.lowe@manutd.co.uk

Kate Riley
Consumer PR Manager, Europe, Marriott International
Kate.riley@marriott.com

About Manchester United
Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 141-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,900 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott BonvoyTM , replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott Bonvoy
Marriott Bonvoy is the new travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) starting February 2019. Comprised of a portfolio of 30 hotel brands, members can earn and redeem points for hotel stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from Chase and American Express. The program offers 120,000 destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 14:33:05 UTC
