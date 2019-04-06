Log in
Marriott International : Motel Purchase Created New Career for Lawyer

04/06/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By James R. Hagerty

It seemed like a minor deal in 1962 when Milton Fine, a Pittsburgh lawyer, and a partner invested in a motel near the entrance to Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pa. Then the manager of the 41-unit Capri Motel died, leaving Mr. Fine and his partner, Edward A. Perlow, to run the business.

The two lawyers soon discovered they liked owning and running motels. They started buying Howard Johnson motels in Pennsylvania and later diversified into Marriott International brands. Their Interstate Hotels Corp., controlled by Mr. Fine after Mr. Perlow died in 1989, became one of the world's largest managers of hotels and motels.

In 1998, Mr. Fine sold Interstate Hotels to Patriot American Hospitality Inc. and Wyndham International Inc. for about $2.1 billion. The payment was partly in shares, whose value later plunged.

Mr. Fine, who collected contemporary art with an appetite a friend described as voracious, was a leader in the creation and funding of Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum, which opened in 1994.

Some people involved in the early discussions of that museum feared interest in Mr. Warhol might fade quickly. Mr. Fine saw long-term value. "We didn't want to lose a great collection," he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 1994.

Mr. Fine died March 27 in Pittsburgh. He was 92.

Interstate Hotels grew partly by putting scaled-down Marriott hotels in smaller cities, such as Harrisburg, Pa., and Providence, R.I. In the late 1980s, with real-estate values crumbling, Mr. Fine pivoted from owning hotels to more of an emphasis on the fee-based business of managing hotels owned by others, becoming a pioneer in that field.

Many of the hotels owned or managed by Interstate were humdrum corporate brands, but the company briefly managed the luxurious Palace Hotel on Madison Avenue in New York after Harry and Leona Helmsley lost control of it in the early 1990s. Interstate also managed New York's Roosevelt Hotel and the Hay-Adams hotel in Washington, D.C.

In the 1990s, Interstate won contracts to manage Marriott hotels in Moscow, a tricky task given the chaotic nature of the Russian economy and legal system. Seeking to keep prostitutes and organized-crime figures out of the hotels and their bars, Interstate's managers in Moscow refused to accept cash from customers.

Mr. Fine shunned publicity and ran Interstate from an anonymous office building in the Pittsburgh suburb of Green Tree, where the headquarters sign was a logo consisting of one lowercase letter: h. "We've been pretty successful in hiding ourselves here," an Interstate executive said in 1994.

Fred J. Kleisner, who worked at Interstate in the 1990s before moving on to top posts at other hotel companies, said Mr. Fine had a rare ability to make his underlings feel confident they could handle bigger responsibilities.

Milton Fine was born May 18, 1926, and grew up in Pittsburgh. His parents were Jewish immigrants from Poland and Ukraine. His father was a tailor. Among Milton's early jobs were delivering newspapers and working as an usher in a movie theater. He spent much of his free time in a public library and developed an early appreciation for literature.

During World War II, he served with the U.S. Army in France. When he was promoted to sergeant, he was given the keys to a jeep. Deciding it was best not to tell his superiors he didn't know how to drive, he found a friend to give him a quick lesson.

After returning to Pittsburgh, he completed both undergraduate and law studies at the University of Pittsburgh within four years.

Mr. Fine later served as a trustee of the University of Pittsburgh and donated part of his art collection to the school.

He is survived by his wife, the former Sheila Reicher, whom he married in 1989. Two earlier marriages ended in divorce. His survivors also include a sister, three children and nine grandchildren.

Write to James R. Hagerty at bob.hagerty@wsj.com

