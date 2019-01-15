Marriott International : Moxy Hotels Expands in the Southeastern U.S. with Six Bold New Expected Openings

Marriott International's Disruptive Hotel Brand Continues to Expand Throughout the Southeast of the U.S. with Anticipated Openings in Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky

Moxy Hotels, Marriott International's experiential hotel brand, is expanding in the Southeastern U.S. with the recent opening of Moxy Chattanooga Downtown and the anticipated openings of Moxy Atlanta Midtown, Moxy Memphis Downtown, Moxy Nashville Vanderbilt at Hillsboro Village,Moxy Nashville Downtown and Moxy Louisville. Moxy Chattanooga Downtown was the first to open in November, with the remaining openings expected to follow in 2019.

With 35+ hotels currently open in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Moxy Hotels boldly reinvents the hotel experience. The brand appeals to the young and the young at heart and encourages its guests to play on. Moxy offers a new way of traveling in which smaller is concentration, not reduction - where affordability is not a sacrifice of style, nor a loss of comfort.

"Following our first U.S. debut in New Orleans in May 2016, we are excited for Moxy Hotels to expand in the Southeast in vibrant cities that embody the brand's fun and spirited attitude," said Vicki Poulos, Senior Global Brand Director, Moxy Hotels. "We threw out the hotel rulebook in order to create hotel experiences that will bring out the local flavor and energy of the cities they are in with thoughtful touches and bold programming."

Moxy Hotels fully embraces today's fun-hunting traveler with smartly designed tech-enabled rooms featuring motion sensor lighting; internet TV in-room featuring Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Pandora and Crackle; selfie photo booth elevators; Moxy Digital Guestbook; abundant power and USB outlets; and Moxy 'B&F' (beverage & food) strategy that offers 24/7 self-service to give guests access to what they want, when they want it.

Moxy's design and style is seriously considered, and playfully executed. Today's modern travelers prefer to spend more time in public spaces, to work and play. So Moxy's living rooms become the center of activity in all of the brand's hotels around the globe, giving guests exciting ways to work hard and prioritize play. From the communal NOW public space to smart, flexible bedrooms, Moxy is a bold, surprising design for the socially extroverted, energetic consumer. The style features an industrial chic look and aesthetic of polished concrete floors, exposed concrete columns, and open ceilings.

Moxy Chattanooga Downtown, developed by 3H Group, is centrally located in Chattanooga's exciting Southside. The four-story, 108-room hotel was thoughtfully designed by Celano Design Studio to highlight the eclectic mix of art, entertainment and people from the Southside neighborhood. Moxy embraces the Southside's growing energy and pep in a way that enables free-spirited travelers to have everything they want and nothing they don't. Live music, night clubs, Southside restaurants, and laugh out loud comedy is just a taste of what guests will experience while staying in Chattanooga's most up and coming neighborhood.

Moxy Atlanta Midtown is slated to debut in January 2019 in one of America's most dynamic business districts and a regional epicenter for music and arts. The 155-room property, developed by Noble Investment Group, was designed by Baskervill for the guest rooms and Streetsense for public spaces. Located on an entire city block between 13th and 14th Streets, the LEED-certified hotel is central to Midtown's commerce hub, Georgia Tech University and in the heart of the arts - minutes from The Woodruff Arts Center (High Museum, Alliance Theatre, Symphony Hall), Museum of Design Atlanta, The Fox Theatre and Savannah College of Art & Design. The hotel features eclectic local artwork sourced by Soho Myriad Art Consulting, including "Welcome Home," a 54-foot mural by renowned Atlanta artist, GREG MIKE. The hotel also features a rooftop-level pool, cabanas, meeting space and state-of-the-art workout facility. High Note, a vibrant rooftop bar, invites locals and visitors alike to enjoy Atlanta's southern hospitality with a comfort-inspired menu and hand-crafted cocktails. Moxy Atlanta Midtown is dual branded with AC Hotel Atlanta Midtown, which is also slated to debut in January 2019.

Moxy Memphis Downtown is located at Court Square and on the trolley line, blocks away from the Beale Street Entertainment District, the South Main Arts District and the Mississippi Riverfront. The property is scheduled to be unveiled in Spring 2019. Designed by Manuel Zeitlin Architects and Bounds and Gillespie Architects, the hotel includes 118 guest rooms. The hotel's exterior will feature a modern front porch theme, fitting nicely with the lively park atmosphere adjacent to Court Square.

Moxy Nashville Vanderbilt at Hillsboro Village, slated to open in Spring 2019, is conveniently located a few blocks from Vanderbilt University, Belmont University and Music Row, in a former streetcar suburb of Nashville - a vibrant area attractive to young professionals and millennials with plenty to do and see. Designed by Manuel Zeitlin Architects and Bounds and Gillespie Architects, the six-story property is expected to feature a mix of 130 Moxy hotel rooms, 47 residences, a 200-car garage and ground floor retail along 20th Avenue South.

Moxy Nashville Downtown plans to welcome guests with its style, design and attitude. Situated on Nashville's storied Lower Broadway, the hotel is expected to debut in May 2019. Designed by Celano Design Studio, the hotel's public spaces will be inspired by the country rock music style of Nashville.

Moxy Louisville, slated to open in November 2019, is situated in the historic and revitalized Whiskey Row neighborhood of downtown Louisville and steps away from the KFC Yum! Center. The 110-room hotel, developed by White Lodging, Poe Companies and REI Real Estate Services, is designed by HKS, Inc. and FlickMars. Opening in the city known for its famous horse races, foodie mentality and southern charm, Moxy Louisville will welcome guests with locally inspired contemporary design, industrial chic style and a playful social scene. The social scene caters to guests and locals alike and will include Bitter's End, a rooftop bar serving whiskey-inspired small plates, original drinks, and plenty of good old-fashioned bourbon; Zombie Taco, a 24-7 food truck inspired concept complete with a walk-up takeout window; and Bar Moxy, featuring a curated music program with activations including spinning DJs and a podcast booth. Moxy Louisville is dual branded with Hotel Distil, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, which also is targeted to open in November 2019. You can get a sneak peek inside Moxy Louisville here.

Note on forward-looking statements: This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the number of properties the company may add in future years and similar statements concerning possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in market conditions; changes in global and regional economies; supply and demand changes for hotel rooms; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance growth and refurbishment; and other risk factors that we identify in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply here. We make these statements as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new millennial-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience. Moxy Hotels is proud to participate in the company's award-winning loyalty programs - Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The programs, operating under one set of unparalleled benefits, enable members to earn points toward free hotel stays, achieve Elite status faster than ever, and seamlessly book or redeem points for stays throughout our loyalty portfolio of 29 brands and more than 6,700 participating hotels in 129 countries & territories. To enroll for free or for more information about the programs, visit members.marriott.com. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

