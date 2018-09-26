Log in
Marriott International : Moxy Hotels Slated to Energize Select-Service Segment in the Caribbean and Latin America Region

09/26/2018 | 04:01pm CEST
  • With four approved hotel deals added to Marriott International's development pipeline, free-spirited Moxy Hotels brand is expected to make its debut in the Caribbean and Latin America region in 2020
  • Moxy Hotels will host a pop-up experience at SAHIC South America in Colombia, the premier Latin American hospitality and tourism investment conference
  • Marriott International's select-service pipeline includes more than 50 signed properties in the Caribbean and Latin America region

Moxy Hotels, a playful and vibrant hotel brand for the next generation of travelers, is set to debut in the Caribbean and Latin America region with plans to expand into four established destinations in 2020. The rapid and robust expansion of new brands such as Moxy Hotels into the region strengthens Marriott International's select-service tier while offering travelers a more diverse range of experiences at affordable price points.

Four Moxy Hotels projects were recently approved in the Caribbean, Central America and South America, with the 165-room Moxy in Medellín, Colombia signed just last week. In anticipation of its rapid expansion throughout the region, Moxy Hotels is hosting a pop-up experience in Medellín at SAHIC South America 2018, the premier Latin American hospitality and tourism investment conference.

Moxy Hotels is set to debut in the Caribbean and Latin America region with plans to expand into four established destinations in 2020.

The irreverent Moxy Hotels brand debuted in Europe in 2014 and has since grown to include nearly 30 operating hotels and more than 90 properties in its development pipeline globally, including four hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America region. Worldwide, Moxy Hotels is on pace to double its current portfolio by 2020. Defined by attitude rather than price point, Moxy Hotels redesigns the traditional affordable hotel experience, allowing guests to work, play and connect while surrounded by bold design and contemporary style. With its vibrant lobby spaces based around an amped-up bar experience, Instagram-worthy social zones, 24/7 self-service grab and go, ample plug-ins for personal devices and free Wi-Fi, Moxy Hotels aim to surprise budget-conscious travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience - giving them only what they want and nothing that they don't.

'Who said that affordable hotels must be cheap-looking and dull? Who said that lifestyle hotels cannot have the same, or better, investor returns than the traditional select-service brand? You just need to know what the new customer really wants and be smart on the design and execution,' said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Marriott International Caribbean and Latin America. 'The Moxy brand team has done an amazing job in developing an affordable guest experience with plenty of style, with expertly designed bedrooms measuring just 17 square meters and public areas where everyone wants to be. This brand is a great fit for our region - both from an economic model and consumer appeal perspective.'

The Caribbean and Latin America region's growth is accelerating ahead of the competition, with over 240 properties currently open and more than 110 expected to be added by the end of 2023, including more than 50 signed select-service properties. Dedicated to growing its footprint in this region, Marriott International has enhanced its local development teams, offering a regional development office to support owners and franchisees in addition to a multilingual, multicultural team in Miami, with satellite offices in Mexico City, Bogota, Santiago de Chile and São Paulo.

For additional information please visit https://hotel-development.marriott.com/

Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the number of lodging properties the company may add in future years and similar statements concerning possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in market conditions; changes in global and regional economies; supply and demand changes for hotel rooms; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; and other risk factors that the company identifies in its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K; any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply here. We make these statements as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Moxy Hotels
Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new millennial-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience. Moxy Hotels is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

About Marriott International, Inc.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,700 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Kerstin Sachl - Kerstin.sachl@marriott.com
Victoria Martinez Hart- Victoria.hart@marriott.com

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 14:00:02 UTC
