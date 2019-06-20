Marriott International : Moxy Hotels and Tattoo Artist Megan Massacre Will Leave Their Mark on Guests Through Art-Inspired Traveling Studio

Moxy Hotels has joined forces with tattoo goddess Megan Massacre, to offer complimentary tattoos inspired by the brand's Blank Canvas art program. Moxy's pop-up tattoo studios kicked off this past spring at the official opening party for Moxy Washington, D.C, giving guests the opportunity to celebrate emerging artists from the program in a permanent way. Those still hoping to get inked by Massacre are in luck - the famed NYC tattoo artist will continue to tattoo images inspired by artists from the program at Moxy Chattanooga on June 25, and at Moxy Atlanta Midtown this fall, two of the brand's newest hotels.

Blank Canvas invites innovative painters, photographers, film-makers, sculptors, illustrators and graffiti artists to submit unique works of art for the chance to be one of the showcased artists at new Moxy Hotels. Selected works become the cornerstone of a permanent contemporary, emerging art collection at each Moxy hotel. Owner of New York-based studio Grit N Glory, Massacre will put her own vibrant spin on Moxy's Blank Canvas artists' works, offering guests original tattoo designs available exclusively at Moxy hotels.

Tattoo Artist Megan Massacre at the Moxy Washington D.C.

'Moxy's Blank Canvas program embodies a fun and playful approach to curating art, and similar to the tattoos I create, it's an expression of individuality that inspires creativity,' said Megan Massacre, Owner of New York-based studio Grit N Glory.

Massacre tattooed guests during Moxy Washington, D.C. Downtown's opening party, creating original designs inspired by artist Rahul Jha. Jha's Blank Canvas piece, on display at the D.C. hotel, provides an unexpected lens on the Dada art movement and showcases an eagle, D.C.'s map and objects including Jenga blocks, pools and lemon wedges that play into the Dada art aesthetic and Moxy's fun atmosphere. Hailing from Kolkata, India, the multi-talented artist started his career as a mechanical engineer and then followed his true passion to become an artist.

On June 25 at Moxy Chattanooga, Massacre will interpret the original artwork created by the hotel's Blank Canvas artist Petra Braun. After starting with passionate illustrations in her schoolbooks, Austria-based Braun worked as a graphic designer, before going to study at the University of Art and Design in Linz, where she honed her painting and graphics skills. Highly inspired by nature, her art reflects the playful, peaceful, calm and balanced nature of nature itself.

'Moxy Hotels are a playground for travelers and locals alike to engage in spontaneous experiences that are bold and culturally captivating,' said Toni Stoeckl, Vice President, Distinctive Select Brands, Marriott International. 'Through our collaboration with Megan Massacre, we're celebrating our Blank Canvas artists in true Moxy fashion - by transforming our walls into permanent wearable art for guests.'

Moxy Hotels works with global creator collaboration platform Talenthouse to call on multi-media artists from around the world to submit contemporary works for the Blank Canvas program that encapsulate the unexpected, fun, spirited attitude that Moxy Hotels embodies and celebrates. Artists are invited to collab with Moxy on a creative brief to submit original artwork. Selected works become fixtures in the art collection at each participating hotel. Moxy also hosts a Masterclass Series, which allows artists to school guests and Marriott Bonvoy members on their craft in hands-on workshops.

Moxy Atlanta Midtown, the third location for Megan Massacre's tattoo pop-up, is currently in the process of looking for its Blank Canvas Artist-in-Residence. The hotel, which is located right on Atlanta's Art Walk, is offering one artist the opportunity to create artwork that will become ingrained in Midtown Atlanta's vibrant culture. Home to the largest concentration of cultural venues in the southeast and attracting more than 6 million visitors each year, Midtown Atlanta's art scene isn't confined to gallery walls - it spills out into the streets and sidewalks.

Artists are being invited to design and paint mural artwork for an outdoor space at the hotel, inspired by Midtown's high-energy arts hub and Moxy's cheeky 'Play On' mentality. As the first installation along the Art Walk, the piece will set the tone for future installations along the art corridor. Envisioned as a unique pedestrian experience, the Art Walk links culture and community to transit within a creative space that fosters human connection and interaction at the street level.

The Selected Artist will receive $4,000 plus $4,000 production budget to bring their artwork to life over five days in September/October 2019. Two finalists will receive $500 each and the chance for exposure across Moxy's social channels.

So far Moxy has welcomed everything from a live art installation featuring a giant pink teddy bear, to massive video walls, to locally-inspired murals into its Moxy hotels. Plus, Moxy hosts a Masterclass Series for artists to school guests on their craft in a hands-on workshop.

For more information, please visit www.moxyhotels.com or https://www.talenthouse.com/i/create-and-install-artwork-on-atlantas-art-walk-with-moxy-atlanta-midtown?preview=true to enter to become Moxy Atlanta Midtown's Artist-in-Residence.

# # #

About Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new millennial-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience. Moxy Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

- Follow Moxy on Instagram

- Watch Moxy on YouTube

- Engage #AtTheMoxy

- Learn more at moxyhotels.com