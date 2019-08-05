Marriott International : Non-GAAP Reconciliations – Q2 2019 172.5 KB
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES
TABLE OF CONTENTS
QUARTER 2, 2019
Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Total Lodging Products
Key Lodging Statistics
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Third Quarter 2019
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Fourth Quarter 2019
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2019
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
SECOND QUARTER 2019 AND 2018(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported 10
Percent
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Reported 2019 vs. 2018
REVENUES
Base management fees
$
309
$
300
3
Franchise fees 1
525
475
11
Incentive management fees
165
176
(6)
Gross Fee Revenues
999
951
5
Contract investment amortization 2
(15)
(13)
(15)
Net Fee Revenues
984
938
5
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
418
423
(1)
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
3,903
4,048
(4)
Total Revenues
5,305
5,409
(2)
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
331
334
1
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
56
58
3
General, administrative, and other 7
229
217
(6)
Merger-related costs and charges
173
18
(861)
Reimbursed expenses 4
4,107
3,964
(4)
Total Expenses
4,896
4,591
(7)
OPERATING INCOME
409
818
(50)
Gains and other income, net 8
1
114
(99)
Interest expense
(102)
(85)
(20)
Interest income
6
6
-
Equity in earnings 9
-
21
(100)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
314
874
(64)
Provision for income taxes
(82)
(207)
60
NET INCOME
$
232
$
667
(65)
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.70
$
1.89
(63)
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.69
$
1.87
(63)
Basic Shares
333.8
353.4
Diluted Shares
336.4
357.3
Franchise feesinclude fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees.
Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
Cost reimbursement revenueincludes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments. 9Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
10Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2019 AND 2018
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported 10
Percent
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Reported 2019 vs. 2018
REVENUES
Base management fees
$
591
$
573
3
Franchise fees 1
975
892
9
Incentive management fees
328
331
(1)
Gross Fee Revenues
1,894
1,796
5
Contract investment amortization 2
(29)
(31)
6
Net Fee Revenues
1,865
1,765
6
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
793
829
(4)
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
7,659
7,824
(2)
Total Revenues
10,317
10,418
(1)
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
656
670
2
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
110
112
2
General, administrative, and other 7
451
464
3
Merger-related costs and charges
182
52
(250)
Reimbursed expenses 4
7,999
7,772
(3)
Total Expenses
9,398
9,070
(4)
OPERATING INCOME
919
1,348
(32)
Gains and other income, net 8
6
173
(97)
Interest expense
(199)
(160)
(24)
Interest income
12
11
9
Equity in earnings 9
8
34
(76)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
746
1,406
(47)
Provision for income taxes
(139)
(319)
56
NET INCOME
$
607
$
1,087
(44)
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$
1.80
$
3.06
(41)
Earnings per share - diluted
$
1.79
$
3.02
(41)
Basic Shares
336.7
355.9
Diluted Shares
339.6
360.3
Franchise feesinclude fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees.
Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
Cost reimbursement revenueincludes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments. 9Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
10Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
($ in millions except per share amounts)
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Percent
Percent
June 30,
June 30,
Better/
June 30,
June 30,
Better/
2019
2018 1
(Worse)
2019
2018 1
(Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$
5,305
$
5,409
$
10,317
$
10,418
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,903)
(4,048)
(7,659)
(7,824)
Adjusted total revenues**
1,402
1,361
2,658
2,594
Operating income, as reported
409
818
919
1,348
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,903)
(4,048)
(7,659)
(7,824)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,107
3,964
7,999
7,772
Add: Merger-related costs and charges
173
18
182
52
Adjusted operating income **
786
752
5%
1,441
1,348
7%
Operating income margin
8%
15%
9%
13%
Adjusted operating income margin **
56%
55%
54%
52%
Net income, as reported
232
667
607
1,087
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,903)
(4,048)
(7,659)
(7,824)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,107
3,964
7,999
7,772
Add: Merger-related costs and charges
173
18
182
52
Less: Gain on sale of Avendra
-
(1)
-
(6)
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(84)
19
(122)
3
Add: U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
-
-
-
22
Adjusted net income **
$
525
$
619
-15%
$
1,007
$
1,106
-9%
Diluted EPS, as reported
$
0.69
$
1.87
$
1.79
$
3.02
Adjusted Diluted EPS**
$
1.56
$
1.73
-10%
$
2.97
$
3.07
-3%
Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form10-K.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of June 30, 2019
North America
Total International
Total Worldwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Managed
757
240,359
1,195
310,124
1,952
550,483
Marriott Hotels
122
65,625
172
50,726
294
116,351
Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
154
1
154
Sheraton
27
23,333
184
63,109
211
86,442
Courtyard
235
37,664
98
21,247
333
58,911
Westin
43
23,650
71
21,912
114
45,562
JW Marriott
17
10,864
51
19,724
68
30,588
Renaissance
27
11,574
56
17,539
83
29,113
The Ritz-Carlton
38
10,981
56
14,943
94
25,924
The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments
-
-
5
697
5
697
Le Méridien
3
570
72
20,163
75
20,733
Four Points
1
134
74
19,117
75
19,251
Residence Inn
108
16,495
5
565
113
17,060
W Hotels
24
7,078
29
7,347
53
14,425
The Luxury Collection
5
2,234
50
8,830
55
11,064
Gaylord Hotels
6
9,918
-
-
6
9,918
Aloft
1
330
38
8,936
39
9,266
St. Regis
9
1,728
32
7,289
41
9,017
St. Regis Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
70
1
70
AC Hotels by Marriott
3
517
59
7,099
62
7,616
Delta Hotels
25
6,775
-
-
25
6,775
Fairfield by Marriott
7
1,539
32
4,879
39
6,418
SpringHill Suites
30
4,896
-
-
30
4,896
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
31
4,580
31
4,580
Protea Hotels
-
-
36
4,328
36
4,328
Autograph Collection
5
1,307
15
2,406
20
3,713
EDITION
3
1,019
6
1,293
9
2,312
TownePlace Suites
17
1,948
-
-
17
1,948
Element
1
180
7
1,421
8
1,601
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
5
713
5
713
Moxy
-
-
4
599
4
599
Bulgari
-
-
5
438
5
438
Franchised
4,318
624,924
585
121,107
4,903
746,031
Courtyard
783
104,203
74
13,858
857
118,061
Fairfield by Marriott
966
89,896
19
3,188
985
93,084
Residence Inn
697
83,091
8
1,041
705
84,132
Marriott Hotels
213
66,474
54
15,485
267
81,959
Sheraton
161
47,749
62
17,683
223
65,432
SpringHill Suites
403
46,612
-
-
403
46,612
TownePlace Suites
382
38,350
-
-
382
38,350
Westin
87
28,811
24
7,372
111
36,183
Autograph Collection
95
19,613
58
12,721
153
32,334
Four Points
157
23,764
52
8,220
209
31,984
Renaissance
59
16,981
27
7,393
86
24,374
Aloft
111
16,452
16
2,652
127
19,104
AC Hotels by Marriott
52
8,782
40
5,897
92
14,679
The Luxury Collection
12
2,850
45
8,590
57
11,440
Delta Hotels
42
9,385
2
562
44
9,947
Moxy
13
2,739
29
6,007
42
8,746
Le Méridien
17
3,665
16
4,248
33
7,913
JW Marriott
12
5,643
6
1,624
18
7,267
Tribute Portfolio
20
4,626
11
1,211
31
5,837
Element
35
4,809
2
293
37
5,102
Protea Hotels
-
-
38
2,911
38
2,911
The Ritz-Carlton
1
429
-
-
1
429
Bulgari
-
-
1
85
1
85
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
1
66
1
66
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of June 30, 2019
North America
Total International
Total Worldwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Owned/Leased
29
8,281
34
8,820
63
17,101
Courtyard
19
2,814
4
894
23
3,708
Sheraton
2
1,474
4
1,830
6
3,304
Marriott Hotels
3
1,664
5
1,631
8
3,295
W Hotels
1
509
2
665
3
1,174
Protea Hotels
-
-
7
1,168
7
1,168
Westin
1
1,073
-
-
1
1,073
Renaissance
1
317
3
749
4
1,066
The Ritz-Carlton
-
-
2
553
2
553
JW Marriott
-
-
1
496
1
496
St. Regis
1
238
1
160
2
398
Residence Inn
1
192
1
140
2
332
The Luxury Collection
-
-
2
287
2
287
Autograph Collection
-
-
2
247
2
247
Residences
57
6,475
36
3,519
93
9,994
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
35
4,370
11
938
46
5,308
W Residences
9
1,078
5
519
14
1,597
St. Regis Residences
7
585
7
598
14
1,183
Westin Residences
3
266
2
469
5
735
Bulgari Residences
-
-
4
448
4
448
The Luxury Collection Residences
2
151
3
115
5
266
Sheraton Residences
-
-
2
262
2
262
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
1
108
1
108
Autograph Collection Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
EDITION Residences
1
25
-
-
1
25
Timeshare*
70
18,424
19
3,873
89
22,297
Grand Total
5,231
898,463
1,869
447,443
7,100
1,345,906
*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of June 30, 2019
Total Systemwide
North America
Total International
Total Worldwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Luxury
177
49,782
325
75,709
502
125,491
JW Marriott
29
16,507
58
21,844
87
38,351
The Ritz-Carlton
39
11,410
58
15,496
97
26,906
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
35
4,370
11
938
46
5,308
The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments
-
-
5
697
5
697
The Luxury Collection
17
5,084
97
17,707
114
22,791
The Luxury Collection Residences
2
151
3
115
5
266
W Hotels
25
7,587
31
8,012
56
15,599
W Residences
9
1,078
5
519
14
1,597
St. Regis
10
1,966
33
7,449
43
9,415
St. Regis Residences
7
585
7
598
14
1,183
St. Regis Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
70
1
70
EDITION
3
1,019
6
1,293
9
2,312
EDITION Residences
1
25
-
-
1
25
Bulgari
-
-
6
523
6
523
Bulgari Residences
-
-
4
448
4
448
Full-Service
962
344,850
882
253,401
1,844
598,251
Marriott Hotels
338
133,763
231
67,842
569
201,605
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
1
108
1
108
Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
154
1
154
Sheraton
190
72,556
250
82,622
440
155,178
Sheraton Residences
-
-
2
262
2
262
Westin
131
53,534
95
29,284
226
82,818
Westin Residences
3
266
2
469
5
735
Renaissance
87
28,872
86
25,681
173
54,553
Autograph Collection
100
20,920
75
15,374
175
36,294
Autograph Collection Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
Le Méridien
20
4,235
88
24,411
108
28,646
Delta Hotels
67
16,160
2
562
69
16,722
Gaylord Hotels
6
9,918
-
-
6
9,918
Tribute Portfolio
20
4,626
16
1,924
36
6,550
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
32
4,646
32
4,646
Limited-Service
4,022
485,407
643
114,460
4,665
599,867
Courtyard
1,037
144,681
176
35,999
1,213
180,680
Residence Inn
806
99,778
14
1,746
820
101,524
Fairfield by Marriott
973
91,435
51
8,067
1,024
99,502
SpringHill Suites
433
51,508
-
-
433
51,508
Four Points
158
23,898
126
27,337
284
51,235
TownePlace Suites
399
40,298
-
-
399
40,298
Aloft
112
16,782
54
11,588
166
28,370
AC Hotels by Marriott
55
9,299
99
12,996
154
22,295
Moxy
13
2,739
33
6,606
46
9,345
Protea Hotels
-
-
81
8,407
81
8,407
Element
36
4,989
9
1,714
45
6,703
Timeshare*
70
18,424
19
3,873
89
22,297
Grand Total
5,231
898,463
1,869
447,443
7,100
1,345,906
*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
JW Marriott
$231.56
1.0%
81.9%
-1.6%
pts.
$282.78
3.0%
The Ritz-Carlton
$294.18
2.5%
76.5%
0.4%
pts.
$384.39
2.0%
W Hotels
$256.29
-1.6%
82.4%
-0.4%
pts.
$311.12
-1.1%
Composite North American Luxury1
$275.85
1.1%
79.7%
-0.3% pts.
$346.25
1.4%
Marriott Hotels
$168.80
0.7%
80.5%
-0.2%
pts.
$209.77
1.1%
Sheraton
$162.58
-3.0%
81.8%
-1.2%
pts.
$198.67
-1.6%
Westin
$175.41
-0.5%
80.8%
-0.3%
pts.
$217.15
-0.1%
Composite North American Upper Upscale2
$166.44
0.0%
80.6%
-0.3% pts.
$206.52
0.4%
North American Full-Service3
$185.28
0.3%
80.4%
-0.3%
pts.
$230.35
0.6%
Courtyard
$113.20
-1.4%
76.7%
-1.5%
pts.
$147.57
0.5%
Residence Inn
$136.95
1.5%
82.9%
0.6%
pts.
$165.28
0.7%
Composite North American Limited-Service4
$119.48
-0.7%
78.9%
-0.9%
pts.
$151.53
0.5%
North American - All5
$164.36
0.1%
79.9%
-0.5%
pts.
$205.63
0.7%
Comparable Systemwide North American Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
JW Marriott
$216.78
1.2%
81.2%
-1.6%
pts.
$266.93
3.2%
The Ritz-Carlton
$295.50
2.5%
77.2%
0.4%
pts.
$383.02
2.0%
W Hotels
$256.29
-1.6%
82.4%
-0.4%
pts.
$311.12
-1.1%
Composite North American Luxury1
$262.53
1.0%
79.7%
-0.5% pts.
$329.31
1.6%
Marriott Hotels
$142.95
1.3%
77.1%
-0.2%
pts.
$185.49
1.6%
Sheraton
$126.69
-0.8%
77.3%
-0.9%
pts.
$163.83
0.5%
Westin
$161.18
0.7%
79.4%
-0.2%
pts.
$203.04
1.0%
Composite North American Upper Upscale2
$145.11
1.2%
77.7%
-0.3% pts.
$186.70
1.6%
North American Full-Service3
$156.53
1.2%
77.9%
-0.3%
pts.
$200.90
1.5%
Courtyard
$111.57
-0.3%
76.8%
-1.0%
pts.
$145.35
1.1%
Residence Inn
$126.03
0.3%
82.3%
-0.4%
pts.
$153.08
0.8%
Fairfield by Marriott
$90.08
-0.5%
75.9%
-0.9%
pts.
$118.66
0.7%
Composite North American Limited-Service4
$108.32
0.1%
78.2%
-0.7%
pts.
$138.59
1.0%
North American - All5
$128.80
0.7%
78.1%
-0.5%
pts.
$165.01
1.3%
Includes JW Marriott, TheRitz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio.
Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale.
Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
Includes North AmericanFull-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
Greater China
$86.00
2.5%
69.7%
2.0%
pts.
$123.48
-0.4%
Rest of Asia Pacific
$116.01
5.5%
73.3%
3.1%
pts.
$158.35
1.0%
Asia Pacific
$98.71
3.9%
71.2%
2.4% pts.
$138.68
0.4%
Caribbean & Latin America
$125.25
0.6%
65.0%
0.8%
pts.
$192.59
-0.6%
Europe
$164.67
4.3%
78.7%
1.2%
pts.
$209.25
2.7%
Middle East & Africa
$97.58
-0.7%
64.0%
2.8%
pts.
$152.51
-5.1%
International - All1
$115.69
3.1%
71.2%
2.1% pts.
$162.54
0.0%
Worldwide2
$140.01
1.3%
75.5%
0.8% pts.
$185.32
0.2%
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
Greater China
$85.34
2.6%
69.3%
2.1%
pts.
$123.22
-0.5%
Rest of Asia Pacific
$116.27
4.4%
73.0%
2.3%
pts.
$159.29
1.1%
Asia Pacific
$100.36
3.6%
71.1%
2.2% pts.
$141.21
0.4%
Caribbean & Latin America
$99.13
0.5%
62.6%
-0.6%
pts.
$158.27
1.5%
Europe
$143.33
3.6%
77.3%
0.9%
pts.
$185.38
2.4%
Middle East & Africa
$92.83
-0.7%
63.6%
2.4%
pts.
$145.86
-4.4%
International - All1
$112.26
2.8%
71.0%
1.5% pts.
$158.21
0.6%
Worldwide2
$124.16
1.2%
76.1%
0.0% pts.
$163.23
1.1%
Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2Includes North American - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
JW Marriott
$221.58
1.0%
78.2%
-2.5%
pts.
$283.20
4.2%
The Ritz-Carlton
$308.52
4.0%
76.6%
0.9%
pts.
$402.83
2.8%
W Hotels
$242.64
-3.3%
78.4%
-2.9%
pts.
$309.61
0.3%
Composite North American Luxury1
$281.07
1.4%
77.8%
-1.3% pts.
$361.37
3.1%
Marriott Hotels
$158.35
1.4%
76.6%
-0.3%
pts.
$206.84
1.8%
Sheraton
$145.95
-2.9%
77.1%
-1.3%
pts.
$189.23
-1.3%
Westin
$157.74
-1.1%
76.1%
-0.7%
pts.
$207.29
-0.2%
Composite North American Upper Upscale2
$154.15
0.6%
76.6%
-0.3% pts.
$201.31
1.0%
North American Full-Service3
$176.00
0.8%
76.8%
-0.5%
pts.
$229.22
1.4%
Courtyard
$104.62
-1.5%
71.7%
-1.9%
pts.
$145.82
1.2%
Residence Inn
$128.70
0.4%
79.1%
-0.3%
pts.
$162.75
0.7%
Composite North American Limited-Service4
$111.06
-1.1%
74.2%
-1.5% pts.
$149.64
1.0%
North American - All5
$155.36
0.4%
76.0%
-0.8% pts.
$204.51
1.4%
Comparable Systemwide North American Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
JW Marriott
$211.35
1.4%
78.2%
-1.9%
pts.
$270.11
3.9%
The Ritz-Carlton
$305.03
3.9%
76.5%
0.9%
pts.
$398.75
2.8%
W Hotels
$242.64
-3.3%
78.4%
-2.9%
pts.
$309.61
0.3%
Composite North American Luxury1
$263.48
1.4%
77.5%
-1.3% pts.
$340.16
3.0%
Marriott Hotels
$135.02
1.9%
73.3%
0.0%
pts.
$184.09
2.0%
Sheraton
$115.13
-1.2%
72.3%
-1.3%
pts.
$159.28
0.7%
Westin
$151.06
0.4%
75.3%
-0.5%
pts.
$200.58
1.0%
Composite North American Upper Upscale2
$135.92
1.5%
73.7%
-0.3% pts.
$184.33
1.9%
North American Full-Service3
$148.33
1.5%
74.1%
-0.4%
pts.
$200.18
2.0%
Courtyard
$102.53
-0.3%
72.1%
-1.1%
pts.
$142.19
1.3%
Residence Inn
$117.64
-0.2%
78.5%
-0.7%
pts.
$149.82
0.7%
Fairfield by Marriott
$81.32
-0.7%
70.5%
-1.0%
pts.
$115.36
0.7%
Composite North American Limited-Service4
$99.81
-0.1%
73.6%
-0.8% pts.
$135.57
1.0%
North American - All5
$120.42
0.8%
73.8%
-0.6% pts.
$163.12
1.6%
Includes JW Marriott, TheRitz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio.
Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale.
Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
Includes North AmericanFull-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
Greater China
$84.60
2.7%
67.2%
1.8%
pts.
$125.85
-0.1%
Rest of Asia Pacific
$122.86
4.9%
74.6%
2.9%
pts.
$164.74
0.7%
Asia Pacific
$100.80
3.8%
70.3%
2.3%
pts.
$143.31
0.4%
Caribbean & Latin America
$143.12
2.1%
66.0%
0.5%
pts.
$216.70
1.3%
Europe
$139.77
3.1%
71.9%
0.6%
pts.
$194.40
2.3%
Middle East & Africa
$107.05
-2.2%
67.3%
2.3%
pts.
$159.15
-5.6%
International - All1
$114.05
2.4%
69.8%
1.8%
pts.
$163.34
-0.2%
Worldwide2
$134.71
1.2%
72.9%
0.5%
pts.
$184.79
0.6%
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
Greater China
$83.89
2.8%
66.8%
2.0%
pts.
$125.59
-0.3%
Rest of Asia Pacific
$121.24
4.1%
73.8%
2.2%
pts.
$164.30
1.0%
Asia Pacific
$102.03
3.6%
70.2%
2.1%
pts.
$145.35
0.5%
Caribbean & Latin America
$111.16
2.2%
64.0%
-0.4%
pts.
$173.73
2.8%
Europe
$122.27
3.1%
70.6%
0.6%
pts.
$173.24
2.2%
Middle East & Africa
$101.66
-1.9%
66.6%
2.1%
pts.
$152.62
-5.0%
International - All1
$109.17
2.5%
69.1%
1.3%
pts.
$158.02
0.5%
Worldwide2
$117.27
1.2%
72.5%
-0.1%
pts.
$161.76
1.3%
Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2Includes North American - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year 2019
First
Second
Quarter
Quarter
Total
Net income, as reported
$
375
$
232
$
607
Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,756)
(3,903)
(7,659)
Reimbursed expenses
3,892
4,107
7,999
Interest expense
97
102
199
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
1
3
Tax provision
57
82
139
Depreciation and amortization
54
56
110
Contract investment amortization
14
15
29
Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses
30
29
59
Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
7
8
15
Share-based compensation
40
50
90
Merger-related costs and charges
9
173
182
Adjusted EBITDA **
$
821
$
952
$
1,773
Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA **
7%
1%
4% 1
Fiscal Year 2018 2
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Total
Net income, as reported
$
420
$
667
$
503
$
317
$
1,907
Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,776)
(4,048)
(3,735)
(3,984)
(15,543)
Reimbursed expenses
3,808
3,964
3,855
4,151
15,778
Interest expense
75
85
86
94
340
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
3
2
3
10
Tax provision
112
207
91
28
438
Depreciation and amortization
54
58
52
62
226
Contract investment amortization
18
13
13
14
58
Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses
33
34
39
41
147
Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
10
10
10
10
40
Share-based compensation
38
47
43
43
171
Gain on asset dispositions
(58)
(109)
(16)
(6)
(189)
Gain on investees' property sales
-
(10)
(55)
-
(65)
Merger-related costs and charges
34
18
12
91
155
Adjusted EBITDA **
$
770
$
939
$
900
$
864
$
3,473
Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1Represents the percentage increase of Adjusted EBITDA of $1,773 million for the first two quarters of 2019 over Adjusted EBITDA of $1,709 million for the first two quarters of 2018.
Reflects revised information for our 2018 first, second, and third quarters as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form10-K.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
THIRD QUARTER 2019
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
Third Quarter 2019
Third Quarter 2018 **
$
490
$
505
Interest expense
95
95
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
5
5
Tax provision
160
165
Depreciation and amortization
50
50
Contract investment amortization
15
15
Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses
35
35
Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
10
10
Share-based compensation
45
45
Gain on asset dispositions
(9)
(9)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$
896
$
916
$
900
Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA **
0%
2%
Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FOURTH QUARTER 2019
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
Fourth Quarter 2019
Fourth Quarter 2018 **
$
506
$
521
Interest expense
101
101
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
2
Tax provision
156
161
Depreciation and amortization
55
55
Contract investment amortization
16
16
Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses
31
31
Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
5
5
Share-based compensation
45
45
Adjusted EBITDA **
$
917
$
937
$
864
Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA **
6%
8%
Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FULL YEAR 2019
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
Full Year 2019
Full Year 2018**
$
2,003
$
2,033
Interest expense
395
395
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
10
10
Tax provision
577
587
Depreciation and amortization
215
215
Contract investment amortization
60
60
Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses
125
125
Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
30
30
Share-based compensation
180
180
Gain on asset dispositions
(9)
(9)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$
3,586
$
3,626
$
3,473
Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA **
3%
4%
Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, andmerger-relatedcosts and charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow forperiod-over-periodcomparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS.Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related costs and charges, the gain on the sale of our ownership interest in Avendra, and the income tax effect of these adjustments, as well as the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), amortization, and provision for income taxes,pre-taxmerger-relatedcosts and charges, andshare-basedcompensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, we exclude transaction and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related costs and charges" caption of our Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the contract term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing temporary timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over- period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" and "Contract investment amortization" in our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude share-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
RevPAR.In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
