Marriott International : Non-GAAP Reconciliations – Q2 2019 172.5 KB

08/05/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

QUARTER 2, 2019

Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported

A-1

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A-3

Total Lodging Products

A-4

Key Lodging Statistics

A-7

Adjusted EBITDA

A-11

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Third Quarter 2019

A-12

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Fourth Quarter 2019

A-13

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2019

A-14

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures

A-15

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

SECOND QUARTER 2019 AND 2018(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

As Reported

As Reported 10

Percent

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Reported 2019 vs. 2018

REVENUES

Base management fees

$

309

$

300

3

Franchise fees 1

525

475

11

Incentive management fees

165

176

(6)

Gross Fee Revenues

999

951

5

Contract investment amortization 2

(15)

(13)

(15)

Net Fee Revenues

984

938

5

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

418

423

(1)

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

3,903

4,048

(4)

Total Revenues

5,305

5,409

(2)

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

331

334

1

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

56

58

3

General, administrative, and other 7

229

217

(6)

Merger-related costs and charges

173

18

(861)

Reimbursed expenses 4

4,107

3,964

(4)

Total Expenses

4,896

4,591

(7)

OPERATING INCOME

409

818

(50)

Gains and other income, net 8

1

114

(99)

Interest expense

(102)

(85)

(20)

Interest income

6

6

-

Equity in earnings 9

-

21

(100)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

314

874

(64)

Provision for income taxes

(82)

(207)

60

NET INCOME

$

232

$

667

(65)

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share - basic

$

0.70

$

1.89

(63)

Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.69

$

1.87

(63)

Basic Shares

333.8

353.4

Diluted Shares

336.4

357.3

  • Franchise feesinclude fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees.
  • Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
  • Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
  • Cost reimbursement revenueincludes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

  • Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
    6Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
    7General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
    8Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.
    9Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

10Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

August 5, 2019

A-1

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2019 AND 2018

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

As Reported

As Reported 10

Percent

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Better/(Worse)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Reported 2019 vs. 2018

REVENUES

Base management fees

$

591

$

573

3

Franchise fees 1

975

892

9

Incentive management fees

328

331

(1)

Gross Fee Revenues

1,894

1,796

5

Contract investment amortization 2

(29)

(31)

6

Net Fee Revenues

1,865

1,765

6

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

793

829

(4)

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

7,659

7,824

(2)

Total Revenues

10,317

10,418

(1)

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

656

670

2

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

110

112

2

General, administrative, and other 7

451

464

3

Merger-related costs and charges

182

52

(250)

Reimbursed expenses 4

7,999

7,772

(3)

Total Expenses

9,398

9,070

(4)

OPERATING INCOME

919

1,348

(32)

Gains and other income, net 8

6

173

(97)

Interest expense

(199)

(160)

(24)

Interest income

12

11

9

Equity in earnings 9

8

34

(76)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

746

1,406

(47)

Provision for income taxes

(139)

(319)

56

NET INCOME

$

607

$

1,087

(44)

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share - basic

$

1.80

$

3.06

(41)

Earnings per share - diluted

$

1.79

$

3.02

(41)

Basic Shares

336.7

355.9

Diluted Shares

339.6

360.3

  • Franchise feesinclude fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees.
  • Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
  • Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
  • Cost reimbursement revenueincludes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

  • Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
    6Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
    7General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
    8Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.
    9Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

10Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

August 5, 2019

A-2

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions except per share amounts)

The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Percent

Percent

June 30,

June 30,

Better/

June 30,

June 30,

Better/

2019

2018 1

(Worse)

2019

2018 1

(Worse)

Total revenues, as reported

$

5,305

$

5,409

$

10,317

$

10,418

Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(3,903)

(4,048)

(7,659)

(7,824)

Adjusted total revenues**

1,402

1,361

2,658

2,594

Operating income, as reported

409

818

919

1,348

Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(3,903)

(4,048)

(7,659)

(7,824)

Add: Reimbursed expenses

4,107

3,964

7,999

7,772

Add: Merger-related costs and charges

173

18

182

52

Adjusted operating income **

786

752

5%

1,441

1,348

7%

Operating income margin

8%

15%

9%

13%

Adjusted operating income margin **

56%

55%

54%

52%

Net income, as reported

232

667

607

1,087

Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(3,903)

(4,048)

(7,659)

(7,824)

Add: Reimbursed expenses

4,107

3,964

7,999

7,772

Add: Merger-related costs and charges

173

18

182

52

Less: Gain on sale of Avendra

-

(1)

-

(6)

Income tax effect of above adjustments

(84)

19

(122)

3

Add: U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

-

-

-

22

Adjusted net income **

$

525

$

619

-15%

$

1,007

$

1,106

-9%

Diluted EPS, as reported

$

0.69

$

1.87

$

1.79

$

3.02

Adjusted Diluted EPS**

$

1.56

$

1.73

-10%

$

2.97

$

3.07

-3%

  • Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
  • Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form10-K.

August 5, 2019

A-3

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS

As of June 30, 2019

North America

Total International

Total Worldwide

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Managed

757

240,359

1,195

310,124

1,952

550,483

Marriott Hotels

122

65,625

172

50,726

294

116,351

Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments

-

-

1

154

1

154

Sheraton

27

23,333

184

63,109

211

86,442

Courtyard

235

37,664

98

21,247

333

58,911

Westin

43

23,650

71

21,912

114

45,562

JW Marriott

17

10,864

51

19,724

68

30,588

Renaissance

27

11,574

56

17,539

83

29,113

The Ritz-Carlton

38

10,981

56

14,943

94

25,924

The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments

-

-

5

697

5

697

Le Méridien

3

570

72

20,163

75

20,733

Four Points

1

134

74

19,117

75

19,251

Residence Inn

108

16,495

5

565

113

17,060

W Hotels

24

7,078

29

7,347

53

14,425

The Luxury Collection

5

2,234

50

8,830

55

11,064

Gaylord Hotels

6

9,918

-

-

6

9,918

Aloft

1

330

38

8,936

39

9,266

St. Regis

9

1,728

32

7,289

41

9,017

St. Regis Serviced Apartments

-

-

1

70

1

70

AC Hotels by Marriott

3

517

59

7,099

62

7,616

Delta Hotels

25

6,775

-

-

25

6,775

Fairfield by Marriott

7

1,539

32

4,879

39

6,418

SpringHill Suites

30

4,896

-

-

30

4,896

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

31

4,580

31

4,580

Protea Hotels

-

-

36

4,328

36

4,328

Autograph Collection

5

1,307

15

2,406

20

3,713

EDITION

3

1,019

6

1,293

9

2,312

TownePlace Suites

17

1,948

-

-

17

1,948

Element

1

180

7

1,421

8

1,601

Tribute Portfolio

-

-

5

713

5

713

Moxy

-

-

4

599

4

599

Bulgari

-

-

5

438

5

438

Franchised

4,318

624,924

585

121,107

4,903

746,031

Courtyard

783

104,203

74

13,858

857

118,061

Fairfield by Marriott

966

89,896

19

3,188

985

93,084

Residence Inn

697

83,091

8

1,041

705

84,132

Marriott Hotels

213

66,474

54

15,485

267

81,959

Sheraton

161

47,749

62

17,683

223

65,432

SpringHill Suites

403

46,612

-

-

403

46,612

TownePlace Suites

382

38,350

-

-

382

38,350

Westin

87

28,811

24

7,372

111

36,183

Autograph Collection

95

19,613

58

12,721

153

32,334

Four Points

157

23,764

52

8,220

209

31,984

Renaissance

59

16,981

27

7,393

86

24,374

Aloft

111

16,452

16

2,652

127

19,104

AC Hotels by Marriott

52

8,782

40

5,897

92

14,679

The Luxury Collection

12

2,850

45

8,590

57

11,440

Delta Hotels

42

9,385

2

562

44

9,947

Moxy

13

2,739

29

6,007

42

8,746

Le Méridien

17

3,665

16

4,248

33

7,913

JW Marriott

12

5,643

6

1,624

18

7,267

Tribute Portfolio

20

4,626

11

1,211

31

5,837

Element

35

4,809

2

293

37

5,102

Protea Hotels

-

-

38

2,911

38

2,911

The Ritz-Carlton

1

429

-

-

1

429

Bulgari

-

-

1

85

1

85

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

1

66

1

66

August 5, 2019

A-4

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS

As of June 30, 2019

North America

Total International

Total Worldwide

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Owned/Leased

29

8,281

34

8,820

63

17,101

Courtyard

19

2,814

4

894

23

3,708

Sheraton

2

1,474

4

1,830

6

3,304

Marriott Hotels

3

1,664

5

1,631

8

3,295

W Hotels

1

509

2

665

3

1,174

Protea Hotels

-

-

7

1,168

7

1,168

Westin

1

1,073

-

-

1

1,073

Renaissance

1

317

3

749

4

1,066

The Ritz-Carlton

-

-

2

553

2

553

JW Marriott

-

-

1

496

1

496

St. Regis

1

238

1

160

2

398

Residence Inn

1

192

1

140

2

332

The Luxury Collection

-

-

2

287

2

287

Autograph Collection

-

-

2

247

2

247

Residences

57

6,475

36

3,519

93

9,994

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

35

4,370

11

938

46

5,308

W Residences

9

1,078

5

519

14

1,597

St. Regis Residences

7

585

7

598

14

1,183

Westin Residences

3

266

2

469

5

735

Bulgari Residences

-

-

4

448

4

448

The Luxury Collection Residences

2

151

3

115

5

266

Sheraton Residences

-

-

2

262

2

262

Marriott Hotels Residences

-

-

1

108

1

108

Autograph Collection Residences

-

-

1

62

1

62

EDITION Residences

1

25

-

-

1

25

Timeshare*

70

18,424

19

3,873

89

22,297

Grand Total

5,231

898,463

1,869

447,443

7,100

1,345,906

*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment.

August 5, 2019

A-5

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS

As of June 30, 2019

Total Systemwide

North America

Total International

Total Worldwide

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Luxury

177

49,782

325

75,709

502

125,491

JW Marriott

29

16,507

58

21,844

87

38,351

The Ritz-Carlton

39

11,410

58

15,496

97

26,906

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

35

4,370

11

938

46

5,308

The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments

-

-

5

697

5

697

The Luxury Collection

17

5,084

97

17,707

114

22,791

The Luxury Collection Residences

2

151

3

115

5

266

W Hotels

25

7,587

31

8,012

56

15,599

W Residences

9

1,078

5

519

14

1,597

St. Regis

10

1,966

33

7,449

43

9,415

St. Regis Residences

7

585

7

598

14

1,183

St. Regis Serviced Apartments

-

-

1

70

1

70

EDITION

3

1,019

6

1,293

9

2,312

EDITION Residences

1

25

-

-

1

25

Bulgari

-

-

6

523

6

523

Bulgari Residences

-

-

4

448

4

448

Full-Service

962

344,850

882

253,401

1,844

598,251

Marriott Hotels

338

133,763

231

67,842

569

201,605

Marriott Hotels Residences

-

-

1

108

1

108

Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments

-

-

1

154

1

154

Sheraton

190

72,556

250

82,622

440

155,178

Sheraton Residences

-

-

2

262

2

262

Westin

131

53,534

95

29,284

226

82,818

Westin Residences

3

266

2

469

5

735

Renaissance

87

28,872

86

25,681

173

54,553

Autograph Collection

100

20,920

75

15,374

175

36,294

Autograph Collection Residences

-

-

1

62

1

62

Le Méridien

20

4,235

88

24,411

108

28,646

Delta Hotels

67

16,160

2

562

69

16,722

Gaylord Hotels

6

9,918

-

-

6

9,918

Tribute Portfolio

20

4,626

16

1,924

36

6,550

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

32

4,646

32

4,646

Limited-Service

4,022

485,407

643

114,460

4,665

599,867

Courtyard

1,037

144,681

176

35,999

1,213

180,680

Residence Inn

806

99,778

14

1,746

820

101,524

Fairfield by Marriott

973

91,435

51

8,067

1,024

99,502

SpringHill Suites

433

51,508

-

-

433

51,508

Four Points

158

23,898

126

27,337

284

51,235

TownePlace Suites

399

40,298

-

-

399

40,298

Aloft

112

16,782

54

11,588

166

28,370

AC Hotels by Marriott

55

9,299

99

12,996

154

22,295

Moxy

13

2,739

33

6,606

46

9,345

Protea Hotels

-

-

81

8,407

81

8,407

Element

36

4,989

9

1,714

45

6,703

Timeshare*

70

18,424

19

3,873

89

22,297

Grand Total

5,231

898,463

1,869

447,443

7,100

1,345,906

*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment.

August 5, 2019

A-6

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $

Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

JW Marriott

$231.56

1.0%

81.9%

-1.6%

pts.

$282.78

3.0%

The Ritz-Carlton

$294.18

2.5%

76.5%

0.4%

pts.

$384.39

2.0%

W Hotels

$256.29

-1.6%

82.4%

-0.4%

pts.

$311.12

-1.1%

Composite North American Luxury1

$275.85

1.1%

79.7%

-0.3% pts.

$346.25

1.4%

Marriott Hotels

$168.80

0.7%

80.5%

-0.2%

pts.

$209.77

1.1%

Sheraton

$162.58

-3.0%

81.8%

-1.2%

pts.

$198.67

-1.6%

Westin

$175.41

-0.5%

80.8%

-0.3%

pts.

$217.15

-0.1%

Composite North American Upper Upscale2

$166.44

0.0%

80.6%

-0.3% pts.

$206.52

0.4%

North American Full-Service3

$185.28

0.3%

80.4%

-0.3%

pts.

$230.35

0.6%

Courtyard

$113.20

-1.4%

76.7%

-1.5%

pts.

$147.57

0.5%

Residence Inn

$136.95

1.5%

82.9%

0.6%

pts.

$165.28

0.7%

Composite North American Limited-Service4

$119.48

-0.7%

78.9%

-0.9%

pts.

$151.53

0.5%

North American - All5

$164.36

0.1%

79.9%

-0.5%

pts.

$205.63

0.7%

Comparable Systemwide North American Properties

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

JW Marriott

$216.78

1.2%

81.2%

-1.6%

pts.

$266.93

3.2%

The Ritz-Carlton

$295.50

2.5%

77.2%

0.4%

pts.

$383.02

2.0%

W Hotels

$256.29

-1.6%

82.4%

-0.4%

pts.

$311.12

-1.1%

Composite North American Luxury1

$262.53

1.0%

79.7%

-0.5% pts.

$329.31

1.6%

Marriott Hotels

$142.95

1.3%

77.1%

-0.2%

pts.

$185.49

1.6%

Sheraton

$126.69

-0.8%

77.3%

-0.9%

pts.

$163.83

0.5%

Westin

$161.18

0.7%

79.4%

-0.2%

pts.

$203.04

1.0%

Composite North American Upper Upscale2

$145.11

1.2%

77.7%

-0.3% pts.

$186.70

1.6%

North American Full-Service3

$156.53

1.2%

77.9%

-0.3%

pts.

$200.90

1.5%

Courtyard

$111.57

-0.3%

76.8%

-1.0%

pts.

$145.35

1.1%

Residence Inn

$126.03

0.3%

82.3%

-0.4%

pts.

$153.08

0.8%

Fairfield by Marriott

$90.08

-0.5%

75.9%

-0.9%

pts.

$118.66

0.7%

Composite North American Limited-Service4

$108.32

0.1%

78.2%

-0.7%

pts.

$138.59

1.0%

North American - All5

$128.80

0.7%

78.1%

-0.5%

pts.

$165.01

1.3%

  • Includes JW Marriott, TheRitz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
  • Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio.
  • Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale.
  • Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
  • Includes North AmericanFull-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service.

August 5, 2019

A-7

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $

Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

Greater China

$86.00

2.5%

69.7%

2.0%

pts.

$123.48

-0.4%

Rest of Asia Pacific

$116.01

5.5%

73.3%

3.1%

pts.

$158.35

1.0%

Asia Pacific

$98.71

3.9%

71.2%

2.4% pts.

$138.68

0.4%

Caribbean & Latin America

$125.25

0.6%

65.0%

0.8%

pts.

$192.59

-0.6%

Europe

$164.67

4.3%

78.7%

1.2%

pts.

$209.25

2.7%

Middle East & Africa

$97.58

-0.7%

64.0%

2.8%

pts.

$152.51

-5.1%

International - All1

$115.69

3.1%

71.2%

2.1% pts.

$162.54

0.0%

Worldwide2

$140.01

1.3%

75.5%

0.8% pts.

$185.32

0.2%

Comparable Systemwide International Properties

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

Greater China

$85.34

2.6%

69.3%

2.1%

pts.

$123.22

-0.5%

Rest of Asia Pacific

$116.27

4.4%

73.0%

2.3%

pts.

$159.29

1.1%

Asia Pacific

$100.36

3.6%

71.1%

2.2% pts.

$141.21

0.4%

Caribbean & Latin America

$99.13

0.5%

62.6%

-0.6%

pts.

$158.27

1.5%

Europe

$143.33

3.6%

77.3%

0.9%

pts.

$185.38

2.4%

Middle East & Africa

$92.83

-0.7%

63.6%

2.4%

pts.

$145.86

-4.4%

International - All1

$112.26

2.8%

71.0%

1.5% pts.

$158.21

0.6%

Worldwide2

$124.16

1.2%

76.1%

0.0% pts.

$163.23

1.1%

  • Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
    2Includes North American - All and International - All.

August 5, 2019

A-8

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $

Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

JW Marriott

$221.58

1.0%

78.2%

-2.5%

pts.

$283.20

4.2%

The Ritz-Carlton

$308.52

4.0%

76.6%

0.9%

pts.

$402.83

2.8%

W Hotels

$242.64

-3.3%

78.4%

-2.9%

pts.

$309.61

0.3%

Composite North American Luxury1

$281.07

1.4%

77.8%

-1.3% pts.

$361.37

3.1%

Marriott Hotels

$158.35

1.4%

76.6%

-0.3%

pts.

$206.84

1.8%

Sheraton

$145.95

-2.9%

77.1%

-1.3%

pts.

$189.23

-1.3%

Westin

$157.74

-1.1%

76.1%

-0.7%

pts.

$207.29

-0.2%

Composite North American Upper Upscale2

$154.15

0.6%

76.6%

-0.3% pts.

$201.31

1.0%

North American Full-Service3

$176.00

0.8%

76.8%

-0.5%

pts.

$229.22

1.4%

Courtyard

$104.62

-1.5%

71.7%

-1.9%

pts.

$145.82

1.2%

Residence Inn

$128.70

0.4%

79.1%

-0.3%

pts.

$162.75

0.7%

Composite North American Limited-Service4

$111.06

-1.1%

74.2%

-1.5% pts.

$149.64

1.0%

North American - All5

$155.36

0.4%

76.0%

-0.8% pts.

$204.51

1.4%

Comparable Systemwide North American Properties

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

JW Marriott

$211.35

1.4%

78.2%

-1.9%

pts.

$270.11

3.9%

The Ritz-Carlton

$305.03

3.9%

76.5%

0.9%

pts.

$398.75

2.8%

W Hotels

$242.64

-3.3%

78.4%

-2.9%

pts.

$309.61

0.3%

Composite North American Luxury1

$263.48

1.4%

77.5%

-1.3% pts.

$340.16

3.0%

Marriott Hotels

$135.02

1.9%

73.3%

0.0%

pts.

$184.09

2.0%

Sheraton

$115.13

-1.2%

72.3%

-1.3%

pts.

$159.28

0.7%

Westin

$151.06

0.4%

75.3%

-0.5%

pts.

$200.58

1.0%

Composite North American Upper Upscale2

$135.92

1.5%

73.7%

-0.3% pts.

$184.33

1.9%

North American Full-Service3

$148.33

1.5%

74.1%

-0.4%

pts.

$200.18

2.0%

Courtyard

$102.53

-0.3%

72.1%

-1.1%

pts.

$142.19

1.3%

Residence Inn

$117.64

-0.2%

78.5%

-0.7%

pts.

$149.82

0.7%

Fairfield by Marriott

$81.32

-0.7%

70.5%

-1.0%

pts.

$115.36

0.7%

Composite North American Limited-Service4

$99.81

-0.1%

73.6%

-0.8% pts.

$135.57

1.0%

North American - All5

$120.42

0.8%

73.8%

-0.6% pts.

$163.12

1.6%

  • Includes JW Marriott, TheRitz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
  • Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio.
  • Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale.
  • Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
  • Includes North AmericanFull-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service.

August 5, 2019

A-9

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $

Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

Greater China

$84.60

2.7%

67.2%

1.8%

pts.

$125.85

-0.1%

Rest of Asia Pacific

$122.86

4.9%

74.6%

2.9%

pts.

$164.74

0.7%

Asia Pacific

$100.80

3.8%

70.3%

2.3%

pts.

$143.31

0.4%

Caribbean & Latin America

$143.12

2.1%

66.0%

0.5%

pts.

$216.70

1.3%

Europe

$139.77

3.1%

71.9%

0.6%

pts.

$194.40

2.3%

Middle East & Africa

$107.05

-2.2%

67.3%

2.3%

pts.

$159.15

-5.6%

International - All1

$114.05

2.4%

69.8%

1.8%

pts.

$163.34

-0.2%

Worldwide2

$134.71

1.2%

72.9%

0.5%

pts.

$184.79

0.6%

Comparable Systemwide International Properties

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

Greater China

$83.89

2.8%

66.8%

2.0%

pts.

$125.59

-0.3%

Rest of Asia Pacific

$121.24

4.1%

73.8%

2.2%

pts.

$164.30

1.0%

Asia Pacific

$102.03

3.6%

70.2%

2.1%

pts.

$145.35

0.5%

Caribbean & Latin America

$111.16

2.2%

64.0%

-0.4%

pts.

$173.73

2.8%

Europe

$122.27

3.1%

70.6%

0.6%

pts.

$173.24

2.2%

Middle East & Africa

$101.66

-1.9%

66.6%

2.1%

pts.

$152.62

-5.0%

International - All1

$109.17

2.5%

69.1%

1.3%

pts.

$158.02

0.5%

Worldwide2

$117.27

1.2%

72.5%

-0.1%

pts.

$161.76

1.3%

  • Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
    2Includes North American - All and International - All.

August 5, 2019

A-10

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in millions)

Fiscal Year 2019

First

Second

Quarter

Quarter

Total

Net income, as reported

$

375

$

232

$

607

Cost reimbursement revenue

(3,756)

(3,903)

(7,659)

Reimbursed expenses

3,892

4,107

7,999

Interest expense

97

102

199

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

2

1

3

Tax provision

57

82

139

Depreciation and amortization

54

56

110

Contract investment amortization

14

15

29

Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses

30

29

59

Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures

7

8

15

Share-based compensation

40

50

90

Merger-related costs and charges

9

173

182

Adjusted EBITDA **

$

821

$

952

$

1,773

Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA **

7%

1%

4% 1

Fiscal Year 2018 2

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Total

Net income, as reported

$

420

$

667

$

503

$

317

$

1,907

Cost reimbursement revenue

(3,776)

(4,048)

(3,735)

(3,984)

(15,543)

Reimbursed expenses

3,808

3,964

3,855

4,151

15,778

Interest expense

75

85

86

94

340

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

2

3

2

3

10

Tax provision

112

207

91

28

438

Depreciation and amortization

54

58

52

62

226

Contract investment amortization

18

13

13

14

58

Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses

33

34

39

41

147

Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures

10

10

10

10

40

Share-based compensation

38

47

43

43

171

Gain on asset dispositions

(58)

(109)

(16)

(6)

(189)

Gain on investees' property sales

-

(10)

(55)

-

(65)

Merger-related costs and charges

34

18

12

91

155

Adjusted EBITDA **

$

770

$

939

$

900

$

864

$

3,473

  • Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

1Represents the percentage increase of Adjusted EBITDA of $1,773 million for the first two quarters of 2019 over Adjusted EBITDA of $1,709 million for the first two quarters of 2018.

  • Reflects revised information for our 2018 first, second, and third quarters as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form10-K.

August 5, 2019

A-11

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

THIRD QUARTER 2019

($ in millions)

Range

Estimated

Net income excluding certain items 1

Third Quarter 2019

Third Quarter 2018 **

$

490

$

505

Interest expense

95

95

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

5

5

Tax provision

160

165

Depreciation and amortization

50

50

Contract investment amortization

15

15

Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses

35

35

Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures

10

10

Share-based compensation

45

45

Gain on asset dispositions

(9)

(9)

Adjusted EBITDA **

$

896

$

916

$

900

Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA **

0%

2%

  • Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above.

August 5, 2019

A-12

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FOURTH QUARTER 2019

($ in millions)

Range

Estimated

Net income excluding certain items 1

Fourth Quarter 2019

Fourth Quarter 2018 **

$

506

$

521

Interest expense

101

101

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

2

2

Tax provision

156

161

Depreciation and amortization

55

55

Contract investment amortization

16

16

Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses

31

31

Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures

5

5

Share-based compensation

45

45

Adjusted EBITDA **

$

917

$

937

$

864

Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA **

6%

8%

  • Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above.

August 5, 2019

A-13

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FULL YEAR 2019

($ in millions)

Range

Estimated

Net income excluding certain items 1

Full Year 2019

Full Year 2018**

$

2,003

$

2,033

Interest expense

395

395

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

10

10

Tax provision

577

587

Depreciation and amortization

215

215

Contract investment amortization

60

60

Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses

125

125

Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures

30

30

Share-based compensation

180

180

Gain on asset dispositions

(9)

(9)

Adjusted EBITDA **

$

3,586

$

3,626

$

3,473

Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA **

3%

4%

  • Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above.

August 5, 2019

A-14

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, andmerger-relatedcosts and charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow forperiod-over-periodcomparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS.Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related costs and charges, the gain on the sale of our ownership interest in Avendra, and the income tax effect of these adjustments, as well as the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), amortization, and provision for income taxes,pre-taxmerger-relatedcosts and charges, andshare-basedcompensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, we exclude transaction and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related costs and charges" caption of our Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the contract term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing temporary timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over- period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" and "Contract investment amortization" in our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude share-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

August 5, 2019

A-15

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR.In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

August 5, 2019

A-16

