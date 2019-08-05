Marriott International : Non-GAAP Reconciliations – Q2 2019 172.5 KB 0 08/05/2019 | 06:15pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES TABLE OF CONTENTS QUARTER 2, 2019 Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported A-1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-3 Total Lodging Products A-4 Key Lodging Statistics A-7 Adjusted EBITDA A-11 Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Third Quarter 2019 A-12 Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Fourth Quarter 2019 A-13 Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2019 A-14 Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures A-15 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED SECOND QUARTER 2019 AND 2018(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited) As Reported As Reported 10 Percent Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Better/(Worse) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Reported 2019 vs. 2018 REVENUES Base management fees $ 309 $ 300 3 Franchise fees 1 525 475 11 Incentive management fees 165 176 (6) Gross Fee Revenues 999 951 5 Contract investment amortization 2 (15) (13) (15) Net Fee Revenues 984 938 5 Owned, leased, and other revenue 3 418 423 (1) Cost reimbursement revenue 4 3,903 4,048 (4) Total Revenues 5,305 5,409 (2) OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Owned, leased, and other - direct 5 331 334 1 Depreciation, amortization, and other 6 56 58 3 General, administrative, and other 7 229 217 (6) Merger-related costs and charges 173 18 (861) Reimbursed expenses 4 4,107 3,964 (4) Total Expenses 4,896 4,591 (7) OPERATING INCOME 409 818 (50) Gains and other income, net 8 1 114 (99) Interest expense (102) (85) (20) Interest income 6 6 - Equity in earnings 9 - 21 (100) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 314 874 (64) Provision for income taxes (82) (207) 60 NET INCOME $ 232 $ 667 (65) EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share - basic $ 0.70 $ 1.89 (63) Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.69 $ 1.87 (63) Basic Shares 333.8 353.4 Diluted Shares 336.4 357.3 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees. Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.

9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments. 10Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. August 5, 2019 A-1 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2019 AND 2018 (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited) As Reported As Reported 10 Percent Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Better/(Worse) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Reported 2019 vs. 2018 REVENUES Base management fees $ 591 $ 573 3 Franchise fees 1 975 892 9 Incentive management fees 328 331 (1) Gross Fee Revenues 1,894 1,796 5 Contract investment amortization 2 (29) (31) 6 Net Fee Revenues 1,865 1,765 6 Owned, leased, and other revenue 3 793 829 (4) Cost reimbursement revenue 4 7,659 7,824 (2) Total Revenues 10,317 10,418 (1) OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Owned, leased, and other - direct 5 656 670 2 Depreciation, amortization, and other 6 110 112 2 General, administrative, and other 7 451 464 3 Merger-related costs and charges 182 52 (250) Reimbursed expenses 4 7,999 7,772 (3) Total Expenses 9,398 9,070 (4) OPERATING INCOME 919 1,348 (32) Gains and other income, net 8 6 173 (97) Interest expense (199) (160) (24) Interest income 12 11 9 Equity in earnings 9 8 34 (76) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 746 1,406 (47) Provision for income taxes (139) (319) 56 NET INCOME $ 607 $ 1,087 (44) EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share - basic $ 1.80 $ 3.06 (41) Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.79 $ 3.02 (41) Basic Shares 336.7 355.9 Diluted Shares 339.6 360.3 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees. Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.

9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments. 10Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. August 5, 2019 A-2 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in millions except per share amounts) The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Percent Percent June 30, June 30, Better/ June 30, June 30, Better/ 2019 2018 1 (Worse) 2019 2018 1 (Worse) Total revenues, as reported $ 5,305 $ 5,409 $ 10,317 $ 10,418 Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,903) (4,048) (7,659) (7,824) Adjusted total revenues** 1,402 1,361 2,658 2,594 Operating income, as reported 409 818 919 1,348 Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,903) (4,048) (7,659) (7,824) Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,107 3,964 7,999 7,772 Add: Merger-related costs and charges 173 18 182 52 Adjusted operating income ** 786 752 5% 1,441 1,348 7% Operating income margin 8% 15% 9% 13% Adjusted operating income margin ** 56% 55% 54% 52% Net income, as reported 232 667 607 1,087 Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,903) (4,048) (7,659) (7,824) Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,107 3,964 7,999 7,772 Add: Merger-related costs and charges 173 18 182 52 Less: Gain on sale of Avendra - (1) - (6) Income tax effect of above adjustments (84) 19 (122) 3 Add: U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 - - - 22 Adjusted net income ** $ 525 $ 619 -15% $ 1,007 $ 1,106 -9% Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.69 $ 1.87 $ 1.79 $ 3.02 Adjusted Diluted EPS** $ 1.56 $ 1.73 -10% $ 2.97 $ 3.07 -3% Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use. Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. August 5, 2019 A-3 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of June 30, 2019 North America Total International Total Worldwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Managed 757 240,359 1,195 310,124 1,952 550,483 Marriott Hotels 122 65,625 172 50,726 294 116,351 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 27 23,333 184 63,109 211 86,442 Courtyard 235 37,664 98 21,247 333 58,911 Westin 43 23,650 71 21,912 114 45,562 JW Marriott 17 10,864 51 19,724 68 30,588 Renaissance 27 11,574 56 17,539 83 29,113 The Ritz-Carlton 38 10,981 56 14,943 94 25,924 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 697 5 697 Le Méridien 3 570 72 20,163 75 20,733 Four Points 1 134 74 19,117 75 19,251 Residence Inn 108 16,495 5 565 113 17,060 W Hotels 24 7,078 29 7,347 53 14,425 The Luxury Collection 5 2,234 50 8,830 55 11,064 Gaylord Hotels 6 9,918 - - 6 9,918 Aloft 1 330 38 8,936 39 9,266 St. Regis 9 1,728 32 7,289 41 9,017 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 AC Hotels by Marriott 3 517 59 7,099 62 7,616 Delta Hotels 25 6,775 - - 25 6,775 Fairfield by Marriott 7 1,539 32 4,879 39 6,418 SpringHill Suites 30 4,896 - - 30 4,896 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 31 4,580 31 4,580 Protea Hotels - - 36 4,328 36 4,328 Autograph Collection 5 1,307 15 2,406 20 3,713 EDITION 3 1,019 6 1,293 9 2,312 TownePlace Suites 17 1,948 - - 17 1,948 Element 1 180 7 1,421 8 1,601 Tribute Portfolio - - 5 713 5 713 Moxy - - 4 599 4 599 Bulgari - - 5 438 5 438 Franchised 4,318 624,924 585 121,107 4,903 746,031 Courtyard 783 104,203 74 13,858 857 118,061 Fairfield by Marriott 966 89,896 19 3,188 985 93,084 Residence Inn 697 83,091 8 1,041 705 84,132 Marriott Hotels 213 66,474 54 15,485 267 81,959 Sheraton 161 47,749 62 17,683 223 65,432 SpringHill Suites 403 46,612 - - 403 46,612 TownePlace Suites 382 38,350 - - 382 38,350 Westin 87 28,811 24 7,372 111 36,183 Autograph Collection 95 19,613 58 12,721 153 32,334 Four Points 157 23,764 52 8,220 209 31,984 Renaissance 59 16,981 27 7,393 86 24,374 Aloft 111 16,452 16 2,652 127 19,104 AC Hotels by Marriott 52 8,782 40 5,897 92 14,679 The Luxury Collection 12 2,850 45 8,590 57 11,440 Delta Hotels 42 9,385 2 562 44 9,947 Moxy 13 2,739 29 6,007 42 8,746 Le Méridien 17 3,665 16 4,248 33 7,913 JW Marriott 12 5,643 6 1,624 18 7,267 Tribute Portfolio 20 4,626 11 1,211 31 5,837 Element 35 4,809 2 293 37 5,102 Protea Hotels - - 38 2,911 38 2,911 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 Bulgari - - 1 85 1 85 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 1 66 1 66 August 5, 2019 A-4 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of June 30, 2019 North America Total International Total Worldwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Owned/Leased 29 8,281 34 8,820 63 17,101 Courtyard 19 2,814 4 894 23 3,708 Sheraton 2 1,474 4 1,830 6 3,304 Marriott Hotels 3 1,664 5 1,631 8 3,295 W Hotels 1 509 2 665 3 1,174 Protea Hotels - - 7 1,168 7 1,168 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Renaissance 1 317 3 749 4 1,066 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 553 2 553 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 St. Regis 1 238 1 160 2 398 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 The Luxury Collection - - 2 287 2 287 Autograph Collection - - 2 247 2 247 Residences 57 6,475 36 3,519 93 9,994 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 35 4,370 11 938 46 5,308 W Residences 9 1,078 5 519 14 1,597 St. Regis Residences 7 585 7 598 14 1,183 Westin Residences 3 266 2 469 5 735 Bulgari Residences - - 4 448 4 448 The Luxury Collection Residences 2 151 3 115 5 266 Sheraton Residences - - 2 262 2 262 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 1 108 1 108 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 EDITION Residences 1 25 - - 1 25 Timeshare* 70 18,424 19 3,873 89 22,297 Grand Total 5,231 898,463 1,869 447,443 7,100 1,345,906 *Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. August 5, 2019 A-5 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of June 30, 2019 Total Systemwide North America Total International Total Worldwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Luxury 177 49,782 325 75,709 502 125,491 JW Marriott 29 16,507 58 21,844 87 38,351 The Ritz-Carlton 39 11,410 58 15,496 97 26,906 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 35 4,370 11 938 46 5,308 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 697 5 697 The Luxury Collection 17 5,084 97 17,707 114 22,791 The Luxury Collection Residences 2 151 3 115 5 266 W Hotels 25 7,587 31 8,012 56 15,599 W Residences 9 1,078 5 519 14 1,597 St. Regis 10 1,966 33 7,449 43 9,415 St. Regis Residences 7 585 7 598 14 1,183 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 EDITION 3 1,019 6 1,293 9 2,312 EDITION Residences 1 25 - - 1 25 Bulgari - - 6 523 6 523 Bulgari Residences - - 4 448 4 448 Full-Service 962 344,850 882 253,401 1,844 598,251 Marriott Hotels 338 133,763 231 67,842 569 201,605 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 1 108 1 108 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 190 72,556 250 82,622 440 155,178 Sheraton Residences - - 2 262 2 262 Westin 131 53,534 95 29,284 226 82,818 Westin Residences 3 266 2 469 5 735 Renaissance 87 28,872 86 25,681 173 54,553 Autograph Collection 100 20,920 75 15,374 175 36,294 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Le Méridien 20 4,235 88 24,411 108 28,646 Delta Hotels 67 16,160 2 562 69 16,722 Gaylord Hotels 6 9,918 - - 6 9,918 Tribute Portfolio 20 4,626 16 1,924 36 6,550 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 32 4,646 32 4,646 Limited-Service 4,022 485,407 643 114,460 4,665 599,867 Courtyard 1,037 144,681 176 35,999 1,213 180,680 Residence Inn 806 99,778 14 1,746 820 101,524 Fairfield by Marriott 973 91,435 51 8,067 1,024 99,502 SpringHill Suites 433 51,508 - - 433 51,508 Four Points 158 23,898 126 27,337 284 51,235 TownePlace Suites 399 40,298 - - 399 40,298 Aloft 112 16,782 54 11,588 166 28,370 AC Hotels by Marriott 55 9,299 99 12,996 154 22,295 Moxy 13 2,739 33 6,606 46 9,345 Protea Hotels - - 81 8,407 81 8,407 Element 36 4,989 9 1,714 45 6,703 Timeshare* 70 18,424 19 3,873 89 22,297 Grand Total 5,231 898,463 1,869 447,443 7,100 1,345,906 *Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. August 5, 2019 A-6 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $ Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Brand 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott $231.56 1.0% 81.9% -1.6% pts. $282.78 3.0% The Ritz-Carlton $294.18 2.5% 76.5% 0.4% pts. $384.39 2.0% W Hotels $256.29 -1.6% 82.4% -0.4% pts. $311.12 -1.1% Composite North American Luxury1 $275.85 1.1% 79.7% -0.3% pts. $346.25 1.4% Marriott Hotels $168.80 0.7% 80.5% -0.2% pts. $209.77 1.1% Sheraton $162.58 -3.0% 81.8% -1.2% pts. $198.67 -1.6% Westin $175.41 -0.5% 80.8% -0.3% pts. $217.15 -0.1% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $166.44 0.0% 80.6% -0.3% pts. $206.52 0.4% North American Full-Service3 $185.28 0.3% 80.4% -0.3% pts. $230.35 0.6% Courtyard $113.20 -1.4% 76.7% -1.5% pts. $147.57 0.5% Residence Inn $136.95 1.5% 82.9% 0.6% pts. $165.28 0.7% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $119.48 -0.7% 78.9% -0.9% pts. $151.53 0.5% North American - All5 $164.36 0.1% 79.9% -0.5% pts. $205.63 0.7% Comparable Systemwide North American Properties Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Brand 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott $216.78 1.2% 81.2% -1.6% pts. $266.93 3.2% The Ritz-Carlton $295.50 2.5% 77.2% 0.4% pts. $383.02 2.0% W Hotels $256.29 -1.6% 82.4% -0.4% pts. $311.12 -1.1% Composite North American Luxury1 $262.53 1.0% 79.7% -0.5% pts. $329.31 1.6% Marriott Hotels $142.95 1.3% 77.1% -0.2% pts. $185.49 1.6% Sheraton $126.69 -0.8% 77.3% -0.9% pts. $163.83 0.5% Westin $161.18 0.7% 79.4% -0.2% pts. $203.04 1.0% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $145.11 1.2% 77.7% -0.3% pts. $186.70 1.6% North American Full-Service3 $156.53 1.2% 77.9% -0.3% pts. $200.90 1.5% Courtyard $111.57 -0.3% 76.8% -1.0% pts. $145.35 1.1% Residence Inn $126.03 0.3% 82.3% -0.4% pts. $153.08 0.8% Fairfield by Marriott $90.08 -0.5% 75.9% -0.9% pts. $118.66 0.7% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $108.32 0.1% 78.2% -0.7% pts. $138.59 1.0% North American - All5 $128.80 0.7% 78.1% -0.5% pts. $165.01 1.3% Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio. Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale. Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. Includes North American Full-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service. August 5, 2019 A-7 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $ Comparable Company-Operated International Properties Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Region 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Greater China $86.00 2.5% 69.7% 2.0% pts. $123.48 -0.4% Rest of Asia Pacific $116.01 5.5% 73.3% 3.1% pts. $158.35 1.0% Asia Pacific $98.71 3.9% 71.2% 2.4% pts. $138.68 0.4% Caribbean & Latin America $125.25 0.6% 65.0% 0.8% pts. $192.59 -0.6% Europe $164.67 4.3% 78.7% 1.2% pts. $209.25 2.7% Middle East & Africa $97.58 -0.7% 64.0% 2.8% pts. $152.51 -5.1% International - All1 $115.69 3.1% 71.2% 2.1% pts. $162.54 0.0% Worldwide2 $140.01 1.3% 75.5% 0.8% pts. $185.32 0.2% Comparable Systemwide International Properties Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Region 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Greater China $85.34 2.6% 69.3% 2.1% pts. $123.22 -0.5% Rest of Asia Pacific $116.27 4.4% 73.0% 2.3% pts. $159.29 1.1% Asia Pacific $100.36 3.6% 71.1% 2.2% pts. $141.21 0.4% Caribbean & Latin America $99.13 0.5% 62.6% -0.6% pts. $158.27 1.5% Europe $143.33 3.6% 77.3% 0.9% pts. $185.38 2.4% Middle East & Africa $92.83 -0.7% 63.6% 2.4% pts. $145.86 -4.4% International - All1 $112.26 2.8% 71.0% 1.5% pts. $158.21 0.6% Worldwide2 $124.16 1.2% 76.1% 0.0% pts. $163.23 1.1% Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

2 Includes North American - All and International - All. August 5, 2019 A-8 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $ Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Brand 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott $221.58 1.0% 78.2% -2.5% pts. $283.20 4.2% The Ritz-Carlton $308.52 4.0% 76.6% 0.9% pts. $402.83 2.8% W Hotels $242.64 -3.3% 78.4% -2.9% pts. $309.61 0.3% Composite North American Luxury1 $281.07 1.4% 77.8% -1.3% pts. $361.37 3.1% Marriott Hotels $158.35 1.4% 76.6% -0.3% pts. $206.84 1.8% Sheraton $145.95 -2.9% 77.1% -1.3% pts. $189.23 -1.3% Westin $157.74 -1.1% 76.1% -0.7% pts. $207.29 -0.2% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $154.15 0.6% 76.6% -0.3% pts. $201.31 1.0% North American Full-Service3 $176.00 0.8% 76.8% -0.5% pts. $229.22 1.4% Courtyard $104.62 -1.5% 71.7% -1.9% pts. $145.82 1.2% Residence Inn $128.70 0.4% 79.1% -0.3% pts. $162.75 0.7% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $111.06 -1.1% 74.2% -1.5% pts. $149.64 1.0% North American - All5 $155.36 0.4% 76.0% -0.8% pts. $204.51 1.4% Comparable Systemwide North American Properties Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Brand 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott $211.35 1.4% 78.2% -1.9% pts. $270.11 3.9% The Ritz-Carlton $305.03 3.9% 76.5% 0.9% pts. $398.75 2.8% W Hotels $242.64 -3.3% 78.4% -2.9% pts. $309.61 0.3% Composite North American Luxury1 $263.48 1.4% 77.5% -1.3% pts. $340.16 3.0% Marriott Hotels $135.02 1.9% 73.3% 0.0% pts. $184.09 2.0% Sheraton $115.13 -1.2% 72.3% -1.3% pts. $159.28 0.7% Westin $151.06 0.4% 75.3% -0.5% pts. $200.58 1.0% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $135.92 1.5% 73.7% -0.3% pts. $184.33 1.9% North American Full-Service3 $148.33 1.5% 74.1% -0.4% pts. $200.18 2.0% Courtyard $102.53 -0.3% 72.1% -1.1% pts. $142.19 1.3% Residence Inn $117.64 -0.2% 78.5% -0.7% pts. $149.82 0.7% Fairfield by Marriott $81.32 -0.7% 70.5% -1.0% pts. $115.36 0.7% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $99.81 -0.1% 73.6% -0.8% pts. $135.57 1.0% North American - All5 $120.42 0.8% 73.8% -0.6% pts. $163.12 1.6% Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio. Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale. Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. Includes North American Full-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service. August 5, 2019 A-9 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $ Comparable Company-Operated International Properties Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Region 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Greater China $84.60 2.7% 67.2% 1.8% pts. $125.85 -0.1% Rest of Asia Pacific $122.86 4.9% 74.6% 2.9% pts. $164.74 0.7% Asia Pacific $100.80 3.8% 70.3% 2.3% pts. $143.31 0.4% Caribbean & Latin America $143.12 2.1% 66.0% 0.5% pts. $216.70 1.3% Europe $139.77 3.1% 71.9% 0.6% pts. $194.40 2.3% Middle East & Africa $107.05 -2.2% 67.3% 2.3% pts. $159.15 -5.6% International - All1 $114.05 2.4% 69.8% 1.8% pts. $163.34 -0.2% Worldwide2 $134.71 1.2% 72.9% 0.5% pts. $184.79 0.6% Comparable Systemwide International Properties Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Region 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Greater China $83.89 2.8% 66.8% 2.0% pts. $125.59 -0.3% Rest of Asia Pacific $121.24 4.1% 73.8% 2.2% pts. $164.30 1.0% Asia Pacific $102.03 3.6% 70.2% 2.1% pts. $145.35 0.5% Caribbean & Latin America $111.16 2.2% 64.0% -0.4% pts. $173.73 2.8% Europe $122.27 3.1% 70.6% 0.6% pts. $173.24 2.2% Middle East & Africa $101.66 -1.9% 66.6% 2.1% pts. $152.62 -5.0% International - All1 $109.17 2.5% 69.1% 1.3% pts. $158.02 0.5% Worldwide2 $117.27 1.2% 72.5% -0.1% pts. $161.76 1.3% Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

2 Includes North American - All and International - All. August 5, 2019 A-10 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in millions) Fiscal Year 2019 First Second Quarter Quarter Total Net income, as reported $ 375 $ 232 $ 607 Cost reimbursement revenue (3,756) (3,903) (7,659) Reimbursed expenses 3,892 4,107 7,999 Interest expense 97 102 199 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2 1 3 Tax provision 57 82 139 Depreciation and amortization 54 56 110 Contract investment amortization 14 15 29 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 30 29 59 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 7 8 15 Share-based compensation 40 50 90 Merger-related costs and charges 9 173 182 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 821 $ 952 $ 1,773 Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ** 7% 1% 4% 1 Fiscal Year 2018 2 First Second Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Total Net income, as reported $ 420 $ 667 $ 503 $ 317 $ 1,907 Cost reimbursement revenue (3,776) (4,048) (3,735) (3,984) (15,543) Reimbursed expenses 3,808 3,964 3,855 4,151 15,778 Interest expense 75 85 86 94 340 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2 3 2 3 10 Tax provision 112 207 91 28 438 Depreciation and amortization 54 58 52 62 226 Contract investment amortization 18 13 13 14 58 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 33 34 39 41 147 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 10 10 10 10 40 Share-based compensation 38 47 43 43 171 Gain on asset dispositions (58) (109) (16) (6) (189) Gain on investees' property sales - (10) (55) - (65) Merger-related costs and charges 34 18 12 91 155 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 770 $ 939 $ 900 $ 864 $ 3,473 Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use. 1Represents the percentage increase of Adjusted EBITDA of $1,773 million for the first two quarters of 2019 over Adjusted EBITDA of $1,709 million for the first two quarters of 2018. Reflects revised information for our 2018 first, second, and third quarters as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. August 5, 2019 A-11 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST THIRD QUARTER 2019 ($ in millions) Range Estimated Net income excluding certain items 1 Third Quarter 2019 Third Quarter 2018 ** $ 490 $ 505 Interest expense 95 95 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 5 5 Tax provision 160 165 Depreciation and amortization 50 50 Contract investment amortization 15 15 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 35 35 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 10 10 Share-based compensation 45 45 Gain on asset dispositions (9) (9) Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 896 $ 916 $ 900 Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ** 0% 2% Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use. 1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above. August 5, 2019 A-12 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FOURTH QUARTER 2019 ($ in millions) Range Estimated Net income excluding certain items 1 Fourth Quarter 2019 Fourth Quarter 2018 ** $ 506 $ 521 Interest expense 101 101 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2 2 Tax provision 156 161 Depreciation and amortization 55 55 Contract investment amortization 16 16 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 31 31 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 5 5 Share-based compensation 45 45 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 917 $ 937 $ 864 Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ** 6% 8% Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use. 1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above. August 5, 2019 A-13 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FULL YEAR 2019 ($ in millions) Range Estimated Net income excluding certain items 1 Full Year 2019 Full Year 2018** $ 2,003 $ 2,033 Interest expense 395 395 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 10 10 Tax provision 577 587 Depreciation and amortization 215 215 Contract investment amortization 60 60 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 125 125 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 30 30 Share-based compensation 180 180 Gain on asset dispositions (9) (9) Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 3,586 $ 3,626 $ 3,473 Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ** 3% 4% Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use. 1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above. August 5, 2019 A-14 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, andmerger-relatedcosts and charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow forperiod-over-periodcomparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS.Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related costs and charges, the gain on the sale of our ownership interest in Avendra, and the income tax effect of these adjustments, as well as the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), amortization, and provision for income taxes,pre-taxmerger-relatedcosts and charges, andshare-basedcompensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees. In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, we exclude transaction and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related costs and charges" caption of our Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the contract term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing temporary timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over- period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" and "Contract investment amortization" in our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude share-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. August 5, 2019 A-15 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES RevPAR.In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results. August 5, 2019 A-16 Attachments Original document

