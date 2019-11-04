Marriott International : Non-GAAP Reconciliations – Q3 2019 0 11/04/2019 | 04:50pm EST Send by mail :

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES TABLE OF CONTENTS QUARTER 3, 2019 Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported A-1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-3 Total Lodging Products A-4 Key Lodging Statistics A-7 Adjusted EBITDA A-11 Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Fourth Quarter 2019 A-12 Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2019 A-13 Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures A-14 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED THIRD QUARTER 2019 AND 2018 (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited) As Reported As Reported 10 Percent Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Better/(Worse) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Reported 2019 vs. 2018 REVENUES Base management fees $ 291 $ 279 4 Franchise fees 1 530 502 6 Incentive management fees 134 151 (11) Gross Fee Revenues 955 932 2 Contract investment amortization 2 (16) (13) (23) Net Fee Revenues 939 919 2 Owned, leased, and other revenue 3 393 397 (1) Cost reimbursement revenue 4 3,952 3,735 6 Total Revenues 5,284 5,051 5 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Owned, leased, and other - direct 5 326 315 (3) Depreciation, amortization, and other 6 52 52 - General, administrative, and other 7 220 221 - Merger-related costs and charges 9 12 25 Reimbursed expenses 4 4,070 3,855 (6) Total Expenses 4,677 4,455 (5) OPERATING INCOME 607 596 2 Gains and other income, net 8 10 18 (44) Interest expense (100) (86) (16) Interest income 8 5 60 Equity in earnings 9 2 61 (97) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 527 594 (11) Provision for income taxes (140) (91) (54) NET INCOME $ 387 $ 503 (23) EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share - basic $ 1.17 $ 1.45 (19) Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.16 $ 1.43 (19) Basic Shares 329.9 346.7 Diluted Shares 332.5 350.6 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees. Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.

9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments. 10Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. November 4, 2019 A-1 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2019 AND 2018 (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited) As Reported As Reported 10 Percent Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Better/(Worse) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Reported 2019 vs. 2018 REVENUES Base management fees $ 882 $ 852 4 Franchise fees 1 1,505 1,394 8 Incentive management fees 462 482 (4) Gross Fee Revenues 2,849 2,728 4 Contract investment amortization 2 (45) (44) (2) Net Fee Revenues 2,804 2,684 4 Owned, leased, and other revenue 3 1,186 1,226 (3) Cost reimbursement revenue 4 11,611 11,559 - Total Revenues 15,601 15,469 1 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Owned, leased, and other - direct 5 982 985 - Depreciation, amortization, and other 6 162 164 1 General, administrative, and other 7 671 685 2 Merger-related costs and charges 191 64 (198) Reimbursed expenses 4 12,069 11,627 (4) Total Expenses 14,075 13,525 (4) OPERATING INCOME 1,526 1,944 (22) Gains and other income, net 8 16 191 (92) Interest expense (299) (246) (22) Interest income 20 16 25 Equity in earnings 9 10 95 (89) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,273 2,000 (36) Provision for income taxes (279) (410) 32 NET INCOME $ 994 $ 1,590 (37) EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share - basic $ 2.97 $ 4.51 (34) Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.95 $ 4.45 (34) Basic Shares 334.4 352.8 Diluted Shares 337.2 357.1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees. Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.

9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments. 10Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. November 4, 2019 A-2 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in millions except per share amounts) The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Percent Percent September 30, September 30, Better/ September 30, September 30, Better/ 2019 2018 1 (Worse) 2019 2018 1 (Worse) Total revenues, as reported $ 5,284 $ 5,051 $ 15,601 $ 15,469 Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,952) (3,735) (11,611) (11,559) Adjusted total revenues** 1,332 1,316 3,990 3,910 Operating income, as reported 607 596 1,526 1,944 Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,952) (3,735) (11,611) (11,559) Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,070 3,855 12,069 11,627 Add: Merger-related costs and charges 9 12 191 64 Adjusted operating income ** 734 728 1% 2,175 2,076 5% Operating income margin 11% 12% 10% 13% Adjusted operating income margin ** 55% 55% 55% 53% Net income, as reported 387 503 994 1,590 Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,952) (3,735) (11,611) (11,559) Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,070 3,855 12,069 11,627 Add: Merger-related costs and charges 9 12 191 64 Less: Gain on sale of Avendra - - - (6) Income tax effect of above adjustments (26) (37) (148) (34) Add: U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 - - - 22 Adjusted net income ** $ 488 $ 598 -18% $ 1,495 $ 1,704 -12% Diluted EPS, as reported $ 1.16 $ 1.43 $ 2.95 $ 4.45 Adjusted Diluted EPS** $ 1.47 $ 1.70 -14% $ 4.43 $ 4.77 -7% Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use. Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. November 4, 2019 A-3 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of September 30, 2019 North America Total International Total Worldwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Managed 757 240,287 1,205 313,453 1,962 553,740 Marriott Hotels 120 64,703 175 51,582 295 116,285 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 27 23,386 187 63,965 214 87,351 Courtyard 233 37,020 98 21,238 331 58,258 Westin 43 23,638 71 22,090 114 45,728 JW Marriott 18 11,210 52 20,325 70 31,535 Renaissance 28 12,018 56 17,460 84 29,478 The Ritz-Carlton 38 10,981 56 14,943 94 25,924 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 697 5 697 Le Méridien 3 570 72 20,103 75 20,673 Four Points 1 134 75 19,496 76 19,630 Residence Inn 107 16,387 5 565 112 16,952 W Hotels 25 7,163 29 7,296 54 14,459 The Luxury Collection 5 2,234 51 9,120 56 11,354 Gaylord Hotels 6 9,918 - - 6 9,918 Aloft 1 330 38 8,936 39 9,266 St. Regis 9 1,730 33 7,458 42 9,188 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 AC Hotels by Marriott 3 517 59 7,099 62 7,616 Delta Hotels 25 6,770 1 360 26 7,130 Fairfield by Marriott 7 1,539 32 4,879 39 6,418 SpringHill Suites 30 4,896 - - 30 4,896 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 31 4,525 31 4,525 Protea Hotels - - 35 4,228 35 4,228 Autograph Collection 6 1,806 15 2,406 21 4,212 EDITION 4 1,209 6 1,287 10 2,496 TownePlace Suites 17 1,948 - - 17 1,948 Element 1 180 7 1,421 8 1,601 Tribute Portfolio - - 5 713 5 713 Moxy - - 4 599 4 599 Bulgari - - 5 438 5 438 Franchised 4,395 634,993 601 123,910 4,996 758,903 Courtyard 791 105,276 79 14,677 870 119,953 Fairfield by Marriott 985 91,706 19 3,177 1,004 94,883 Residence Inn 709 84,480 8 1,041 717 85,521 Marriott Hotels 214 67,377 54 15,563 268 82,940 Sheraton 161 47,584 64 18,056 225 65,640 SpringHill Suites 411 47,495 - - 411 47,495 TownePlace Suites 388 39,169 - - 388 39,169 Westin 87 28,854 24 7,596 111 36,450 Autograph Collection 98 20,160 62 13,094 160 33,254 Four Points 159 24,012 52 8,270 211 32,282 Renaissance 58 16,537 28 7,691 86 24,228 Aloft 113 16,687 19 3,127 132 19,814 AC Hotels by Marriott 56 9,495 40 5,897 96 15,392 The Luxury Collection 11 2,565 45 8,590 56 11,155 Delta Hotels 46 10,197 2 562 48 10,759 Moxy 16 3,334 30 6,125 46 9,459 Le Méridien 17 3,665 16 4,254 33 7,919 JW Marriott 12 5,643 6 1,624 18 7,267 Tribute Portfolio 22 4,843 11 1,211 33 6,054 Element 40 5,485 2 293 42 5,778 Protea Hotels - - 38 2,911 38 2,911 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 Bulgari - - 1 85 1 85 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 1 66 1 66 November 4, 2019 A-4 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of September 30, 2019 North America Total International Total Worldwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Owned/Leased 29 8,281 34 8,820 63 17,101 Courtyard 19 2,814 4 894 23 3,708 Sheraton 2 1,474 4 1,830 6 3,304 Marriott Hotels 3 1,664 5 1,631 8 3,295 W Hotels 1 509 2 665 3 1,174 Protea Hotels - - 7 1,168 7 1,168 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Renaissance 1 317 3 749 4 1,066 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 553 2 553 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 St. Regis 1 238 1 160 2 398 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 The Luxury Collection - - 2 287 2 287 Autograph Collection - - 2 247 2 247 Residences 60 6,557 35 3,314 95 9,871 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 36 4,421 11 938 47 5,359 W Residences 10 1,089 5 519 15 1,608 St. Regis Residences 7 585 7 598 14 1,183 Westin Residences 3 266 1 264 4 530 Bulgari Residences - - 4 448 4 448 The Luxury Collection Residences 2 151 3 115 5 266 Sheraton Residences - - 2 262 2 262 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 1 108 1 108 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 EDITION Residences 2 45 - - 2 45 Timeshare* 70 18,424 19 3,873 89 22,297 Grand Total 5,311 908,542 1,894 453,370 7,205 1,361,912 *Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. November 4, 2019 A-5 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of September 30, 2019 Total Systemwide North America Total International Total Worldwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Luxury 182 50,202 328 76,712 510 126,914 JW Marriott 30 16,853 59 22,445 89 39,298 The Ritz-Carlton 39 11,410 58 15,496 97 26,906 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 36 4,421 11 938 47 5,359 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 697 5 697 The Luxury Collection 16 4,799 98 17,997 114 22,796 The Luxury Collection Residences 2 151 3 115 5 266 W Hotels 26 7,672 31 7,961 57 15,633 W Residences 10 1,089 5 519 15 1,608 St. Regis 10 1,968 34 7,618 44 9,586 St. Regis Residences 7 585 7 598 14 1,183 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 EDITION 4 1,209 6 1,287 10 2,496 EDITION Residences 2 45 - - 2 45 Bulgari - - 6 523 6 523 Bulgari Residences - - 4 448 4 448 Full-Service 971 346,820 895 256,604 1,866 603,424 Marriott Hotels 337 133,744 234 68,776 571 202,520 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 1 108 1 108 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 190 72,444 255 83,851 445 156,295 Sheraton Residences - - 2 262 2 262 Westin 131 53,565 95 29,686 226 83,251 Westin Residences 3 266 1 264 4 530 Renaissance 87 28,872 87 25,900 174 54,772 Autograph Collection 104 21,966 79 15,747 183 37,713 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Le Méridien 20 4,235 88 24,357 108 28,592 Delta Hotels 71 16,967 3 922 74 17,889 Gaylord Hotels 6 9,918 - - 6 9,918 Tribute Portfolio 22 4,843 16 1,924 38 6,767 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 32 4,591 32 4,591 Limited-Service 4,088 493,096 652 116,181 4,740 609,277 Courtyard 1,043 145,110 181 36,809 1,224 181,919 Residence Inn 817 101,059 14 1,746 831 102,805 Fairfield by Marriott 992 93,245 51 8,056 1,043 101,301 SpringHill Suites 441 52,391 - - 441 52,391 Four Points 160 24,146 127 27,766 287 51,912 TownePlace Suites 405 41,117 - - 405 41,117 Aloft 114 17,017 57 12,063 171 29,080 AC Hotels by Marriott 59 10,012 99 12,996 158 23,008 Moxy 16 3,334 34 6,724 50 10,058 Protea Hotels - - 80 8,307 80 8,307 Element 41 5,665 9 1,714 50 7,379 Timeshare* 70 18,424 19 3,873 89 22,297 Grand Total 5,311 908,542 1,894 453,370 7,205 1,361,912 *Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. November 4, 2019 A-6 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $ Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Brand 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott $205.96 3.1% 81.2% 0.5% pts. $253.49 2.5% The Ritz-Carlton $274.58 3.1% 74.0% 0.6% pts. $371.04 2.2% W Hotels $233.79 -2.9% 81.0% -1.4% pts. $288.79 -1.2% Composite North American Luxury1 $257.40 1.5% 78.7% 0.6% pts. $327.21 0.8% Marriott Hotels $155.82 2.6% 79.0% 1.0% pts. $197.21 1.3% Sheraton $156.80 -1.6% 81.5% 0.0% pts. $192.43 -1.6% Westin $167.10 -1.2% 79.6% 0.0% pts. $210.02 -1.2% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $155.24 1.5% 79.2% 0.7% pts. $196.08 0.6% North American Full-Service3 $173.08 1.5% 79.1% 0.7% pts. $218.86 0.6% Courtyard $105.87 -0.7% 74.4% -0.4% pts. $142.33 -0.2% Residence Inn $132.80 0.6% 81.9% -0.3% pts. $162.09 1.0% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $112.96 -0.5% 77.0% -0.4% pts. $146.77 0.1% North American - All5 $153.80 1.0% 78.4% 0.3% pts. $196.17 0.6% Comparable Systemwide North American Properties Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Brand 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott $197.91 3.9% 81.0% 0.6% pts. $244.18 3.1% The Ritz-Carlton $276.42 3.1% 74.7% 0.8% pts. $369.85 2.0% W Hotels $233.79 -2.9% 81.0% -1.4% pts. $288.79 -1.2% Composite North American Luxury1 $247.88 2.3% 79.3% 0.9% pts. $312.51 1.1% Marriott Hotels $134.75 2.9% 75.5% 0.7% pts. $178.43 2.0% Sheraton $123.61 0.2% 77.0% 0.4% pts. $160.50 -0.3% Westin $153.65 0.9% 78.5% 0.3% pts. $195.79 0.6% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $138.32 2.4% 76.7% 0.6% pts. $180.31 1.6% North American Full-Service3 $149.14 2.4% 77.0% 0.7% pts. $193.77 1.5% Courtyard $107.79 0.1% 75.7% -0.1% pts. $142.43 0.3% Residence Inn $126.18 0.4% 82.6% -0.2% pts. $152.69 0.7% Fairfield by Marriott $90.14 -0.1% 76.1% 0.0% pts. $118.37 -0.1% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $106.57 0.3% 77.8% 0.0% pts. $137.02 0.3% North American - All5 $124.55 1.3% 77.4% 0.3% pts. $160.85 1.0% Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio. Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale. Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. Includes North American Full-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service. November 4, 2019 A-7 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $ Comparable Company-Operated International Properties Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Region 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Greater China $83.66 -0.4% 72.0% 1.7% pts. $116.20 -2.8% Rest of Asia Pacific $123.15 3.0% 77.6% 2.4% pts. $158.76 -0.1% Asia Pacific $100.50 1.4% 74.4% 2.0% pts. $135.13 -1.3% Caribbean & Latin America $110.70 4.9% 63.5% 1.3% pts. $174.43 2.7% Europe $178.25 2.2% 80.7% 1.4% pts. $220.87 0.5% Middle East & Africa $92.73 1.5% 66.4% 2.3% pts. $139.65 -2.1% International - All1 $117.74 1.9% 73.6% 1.9% pts. $159.91 -0.6% Worldwide2 $135.55 1.4% 76.0% 1.1% pts. $178.39 0.0% Comparable Systemwide International Properties Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Region 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Greater China $82.82 -0.4% 71.3% 1.8% pts. $116.13 -2.8% Rest of Asia Pacific $125.29 3.0% 77.3% 2.3% pts. $162.12 -0.2% Asia Pacific $103.41 1.6% 74.2% 2.0% pts. $139.35 -1.2% Caribbean & Latin America $88.15 3.1% 61.2% 0.4% pts. $143.94 2.4% Europe $156.31 2.1% 79.7% 0.9% pts. $196.06 1.0% Middle East & Africa $88.50 1.6% 66.3% 2.1% pts. $133.55 -1.6% International - All1 $115.68 1.9% 73.3% 1.5% pts. $157.83 -0.2% Worldwide2 $122.03 1.5% 76.3% 0.6% pts. $160.02 0.7% Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

2 Includes North American - All and International - All. November 4, 2019 A-8 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $ Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Brand 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott $216.32 1.7% 79.3% -1.5% pts. $272.93 3.6% The Ritz-Carlton $297.09 3.7% 75.7% 0.8% pts. $392.36 2.7% W Hotels $239.65 -3.2% 79.2% -2.4% pts. $302.44 -0.2% Composite North American Luxury1 $273.09 1.4% 78.1% -0.6% pts. $349.77 2.3% Marriott Hotels $158.35 1.9% 77.7% 0.3% pts. $203.88 1.5% Sheraton $150.09 -2.3% 78.4% -0.6% pts. $191.36 -1.5% Westin $160.90 -1.1% 77.3% -0.5% pts. $208.24 -0.5% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $155.01 1.0% 77.6% 0.1% pts. $199.88 0.8% North American Full-Service3 $175.64 1.1% 77.6% 0.0% pts. $226.21 1.1% Courtyard $105.04 -1.2% 72.6% -1.4% pts. $144.61 0.7% Residence Inn $130.27 0.5% 80.1% -0.2% pts. $162.70 0.8% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $111.73 -0.8% 75.1% -1.2% pts. $148.68 0.7% North American - All5 $155.14 0.6% 76.8% -0.4% pts. $201.90 1.1% Comparable Systemwide North American Properties Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Brand 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott $206.82 2.2% 79.2% -1.1% pts. $261.17 3.6% The Ritz-Carlton $295.39 3.7% 75.9% 0.8% pts. $389.16 2.5% W Hotels $239.65 -3.2% 79.2% -2.4% pts. $302.44 -0.2% Composite North American Luxury1 $258.23 1.7% 78.1% -0.5% pts. $330.70 2.4% Marriott Hotels $135.37 2.3% 74.2% 0.3% pts. $182.36 2.0% Sheraton $117.94 -0.7% 73.8% -0.6% pts. $159.75 0.2% Westin $151.93 0.6% 76.4% -0.2% pts. $198.93 0.9% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $137.07 1.9% 74.8% 0.1% pts. $183.23 1.7% North American Full-Service3 $149.04 1.8% 75.1% 0.0% pts. $198.37 1.8% Courtyard $104.26 -0.2% 73.3% -0.8% pts. $142.25 0.9% Residence Inn $120.55 0.0% 79.9% -0.5% pts. $150.84 0.7% Fairfield by Marriott $84.30 -0.5% 72.4% -0.7% pts. $116.43 0.4% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $102.06 0.1% 75.0% -0.5% pts. $136.03 0.8% North American - All5 $121.90 1.0% 75.1% -0.3% pts. $162.38 1.4% Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio. Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale. Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. Includes North American Full-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service. November 4, 2019 A-9 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $ Comparable Company-Operated International Properties Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Region 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Greater China $84.63 1.7% 69.1% 1.8% pts. $122.46 -0.9% Rest of Asia Pacific $122.94 4.3% 75.5% 2.6% pts. $162.76 0.7% Asia Pacific $100.98 3.0% 71.9% 2.1% pts. $140.54 0.0% Caribbean & Latin America $132.96 3.0% 65.3% 1.0% pts. $203.54 1.4% Europe $152.89 2.9% 74.9% 0.9% pts. $204.05 1.6% Middle East & Africa $102.23 -1.1% 67.0% 2.3% pts. $152.64 -4.5% International - All1 $115.44 2.3% 71.2% 1.8% pts. $162.10 -0.3% Worldwide2 $135.08 1.4% 74.0% 0.7% pts. $182.54 0.4% Comparable Systemwide International Properties Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Region 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Greater China $83.86 1.8% 68.6% 1.9% pts. $122.27 -1.1% Rest of Asia Pacific $122.98 3.9% 75.2% 2.3% pts. $163.52 0.8% Asia Pacific $102.83 3.0% 71.8% 2.1% pts. $143.23 0.0% Caribbean & Latin America $103.69 2.5% 63.1% 0.0% pts. $164.26 2.6% Europe $133.89 2.8% 73.8% 0.7% pts. $181.41 1.8% Middle East & Africa $97.25 -0.9% 66.5% 2.1% pts. $146.26 -3.9% International - All1 $111.54 2.4% 70.7% 1.4% pts. $157.86 0.3% Worldwide2 $118.97 1.3% 73.8% 0.2% pts. $161.15 1.1% Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

2 Includes North American - All and International - All. November 4, 2019 A-10 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in millions) Fiscal Year 2019 First Second Third Quarter Quarter Quarter Total Net income, as reported $ 375 $ 232 $ 387 $ 994 Cost reimbursement revenue (3,756) (3,903) (3,952) (11,611) Reimbursed expenses 3,892 4,107 4,070 12,069 Interest expense 97 102 100 299 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2 1 3 6 Tax provision 57 82 140 279 Depreciation and amortization 54 56 52 162 Contract investment amortization 14 15 16 45 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 30 29 33 92 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 7 8 5 20 Share-based compensation 40 50 47 137 Gain on asset dispositions - - (9) (9) Merger-related costs and charges 9 173 9 191 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 821 $ 952 $ 901 $ 2,674 Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ** 7% 1% 0% 2% 1 Fiscal Year 2018 2 First Second Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Total Net income, as reported $ 420 $ 667 $ 503 $ 317 $ 1,907 Cost reimbursement revenue (3,776) (4,048) (3,735) (3,984) (15,543) Reimbursed expenses 3,808 3,964 3,855 4,151 15,778 Interest expense 75 85 86 94 340 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2 3 2 3 10 Tax provision 112 207 91 28 438 Depreciation and amortization 54 58 52 62 226 Contract investment amortization 18 13 13 14 58 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 33 34 39 41 147 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 10 10 10 10 40 Share-based compensation 38 47 43 43 171 Gain on asset dispositions (58) (109) (16) (6) (189) Gain on investees' property sales - (10) (55) - (65) Merger-related costs and charges 34 18 12 91 155 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 770 $ 939 $ 900 $ 864 $ 3,473 Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use. 1Represents the percentage increase of Adjusted EBITDA of $2,674 million for the first three quarters of 2019 over Adjusted EBITDA of $2,609 million for the first three quarters of 2018. Reflects revised information for our 2018 first, second, and third quarters as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. November 4, 2019 A-11 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FOURTH QUARTER 2019 ($ in millions) Range Estimated Net income excluding certain items 1 Fourth Quarter 2019 Fourth Quarter 2018 ** $ 475 $ 486 Interest expense 99 99 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 4 4 Tax provision 159 163 Depreciation and amortization 55 55 Contract investment amortization 20 20 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 33 33 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 10 10 Share-based compensation 43 43 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 898 $ 913 $ 864 Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ** 4% 6% Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use. 1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above. November 4, 2019 A-12 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FULL YEAR 2019 ($ in millions) Range Estimated Net income excluding certain items 1 Full Year 2019 Full Year 2018** $ 1,970 $ 1,981 Interest expense 398 398 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 10 10 Tax provision 586 590 Depreciation and amortization 217 217 Contract investment amortization 65 65 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 125 125 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 30 30 Share-based compensation 180 180 Gain on asset dispositions (9) (9) Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 3,572 $ 3,587 $ 3,473 Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ** 3% 3% Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use. 1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above. November 4, 2019 A-13 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, andmerger-relatedcosts and charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow forperiod-over-periodcomparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS.Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related costs and charges, the gain on the sale of our ownership interest in Avendra, and the income tax effect of these adjustments, as well as the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), amortization, and provision for income taxes,pre-taxmerger-relatedcosts and charges, andshare-basedcompensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees. In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, we exclude transaction and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related costs and charges" caption of our Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the contract term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over- period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" and "Contract investment amortization" in our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude share-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. November 4, 2019 A-14 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES RevPAR.In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results. November 4, 2019 A-15 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Marriott International Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 21:49:06 UTC

