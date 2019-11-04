Marriott International : Non-GAAP Reconciliations – Q3 2019

Log in
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL    MAR

0
11/04/2019

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

QUARTER 3, 2019

Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported

A-1

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A-3

Total Lodging Products

A-4

Key Lodging Statistics

A-7

Adjusted EBITDA

A-11

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Fourth Quarter 2019

A-12

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2019

A-13

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures

A-14

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

THIRD QUARTER 2019 AND 2018

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

As Reported

As Reported 10

Percent

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Reported 2019 vs. 2018

REVENUES

Base management fees

$

291

$

279

4

Franchise fees 1

530

502

6

Incentive management fees

134

151

(11)

Gross Fee Revenues

955

932

2

Contract investment amortization 2

(16)

(13)

(23)

Net Fee Revenues

939

919

2

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

393

397

(1)

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

3,952

3,735

6

Total Revenues

5,284

5,051

5

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

326

315

(3)

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

52

52

-

General, administrative, and other 7

220

221

-

Merger-related costs and charges

9

12

25

Reimbursed expenses 4

4,070

3,855

(6)

Total Expenses

4,677

4,455

(5)

OPERATING INCOME

607

596

2

Gains and other income, net 8

10

18

(44)

Interest expense

(100)

(86)

(16)

Interest income

8

5

60

Equity in earnings 9

2

61

(97)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

527

594

(11)

Provision for income taxes

(140)

(91)

(54)

NET INCOME

$

387

$

503

(23)

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share - basic

$

1.17

$

1.45

(19)

Earnings per share - diluted

$

1.16

$

1.43

(19)

Basic Shares

329.9

346.7

Diluted Shares

332.5

350.6

  • Franchise feesinclude fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and

residential branding fees.

  • Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

  • Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
  • Cost reimbursement revenueincludes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

  • Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
    6Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
    7General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
    8Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.
    9Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

10Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

November 4, 2019

A-1

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2019 AND 2018

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

As Reported

As Reported 10

Percent

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Better/(Worse)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Reported 2019 vs. 2018

REVENUES

Base management fees

$

882

$

852

4

Franchise fees 1

1,505

1,394

8

Incentive management fees

462

482

(4)

Gross Fee Revenues

2,849

2,728

4

Contract investment amortization 2

(45)

(44)

(2)

Net Fee Revenues

2,804

2,684

4

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

1,186

1,226

(3)

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

11,611

11,559

-

Total Revenues

15,601

15,469

1

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

982

985

-

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

162

164

1

General, administrative, and other 7

671

685

2

Merger-related costs and charges

191

64

(198)

Reimbursed expenses 4

12,069

11,627

(4)

Total Expenses

14,075

13,525

(4)

OPERATING INCOME

1,526

1,944

(22)

Gains and other income, net 8

16

191

(92)

Interest expense

(299)

(246)

(22)

Interest income

20

16

25

Equity in earnings 9

10

95

(89)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,273

2,000

(36)

Provision for income taxes

(279)

(410)

32

NET INCOME

$

994

$

1,590

(37)

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share - basic

$

2.97

$

4.51

(34)

Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.95

$

4.45

(34)

Basic Shares

334.4

352.8

Diluted Shares

337.2

357.1

  • Franchise feesinclude fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and

residential branding fees.

  • Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

  • Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
  • Cost reimbursement revenueincludes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

  • Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
    6Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
    7General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
    8Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.
    9Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

10Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

November 4, 2019

A-2

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions except per share amounts)

The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Percent

Percent

September 30,

September 30,

Better/

September 30,

September 30,

Better/

2019

2018 1

(Worse)

2019

2018 1

(Worse)

Total revenues, as reported

$

5,284

$

5,051

$

15,601

$

15,469

Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(3,952)

(3,735)

(11,611)

(11,559)

Adjusted total revenues**

1,332

1,316

3,990

3,910

Operating income, as reported

607

596

1,526

1,944

Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(3,952)

(3,735)

(11,611)

(11,559)

Add: Reimbursed expenses

4,070

3,855

12,069

11,627

Add: Merger-related costs and charges

9

12

191

64

Adjusted operating income **

734

728

1%

2,175

2,076

5%

Operating income margin

11%

12%

10%

13%

Adjusted operating income margin **

55%

55%

55%

53%

Net income, as reported

387

503

994

1,590

Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(3,952)

(3,735)

(11,611)

(11,559)

Add: Reimbursed expenses

4,070

3,855

12,069

11,627

Add: Merger-related costs and charges

9

12

191

64

Less: Gain on sale of Avendra

-

-

-

(6)

Income tax effect of above adjustments

(26)

(37)

(148)

(34)

Add: U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

-

-

-

22

Adjusted net income **

$

488

$

598

-18%

$

1,495

$

1,704

-12%

Diluted EPS, as reported

$

1.16

$

1.43

$

2.95

$

4.45

Adjusted Diluted EPS**

$

1.47

$

1.70

-14%

$

4.43

$

4.77

-7%

  • Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
  • Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form10-K.

November 4, 2019

A-3

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS

As of September 30, 2019

North America

Total International

Total Worldwide

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Managed

757

240,287

1,205

313,453

1,962

553,740

Marriott Hotels

120

64,703

175

51,582

295

116,285

Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments

-

-

1

154

1

154

Sheraton

27

23,386

187

63,965

214

87,351

Courtyard

233

37,020

98

21,238

331

58,258

Westin

43

23,638

71

22,090

114

45,728

JW Marriott

18

11,210

52

20,325

70

31,535

Renaissance

28

12,018

56

17,460

84

29,478

The Ritz-Carlton

38

10,981

56

14,943

94

25,924

The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments

-

-

5

697

5

697

Le Méridien

3

570

72

20,103

75

20,673

Four Points

1

134

75

19,496

76

19,630

Residence Inn

107

16,387

5

565

112

16,952

W Hotels

25

7,163

29

7,296

54

14,459

The Luxury Collection

5

2,234

51

9,120

56

11,354

Gaylord Hotels

6

9,918

-

-

6

9,918

Aloft

1

330

38

8,936

39

9,266

St. Regis

9

1,730

33

7,458

42

9,188

St. Regis Serviced Apartments

-

-

1

70

1

70

AC Hotels by Marriott

3

517

59

7,099

62

7,616

Delta Hotels

25

6,770

1

360

26

7,130

Fairfield by Marriott

7

1,539

32

4,879

39

6,418

SpringHill Suites

30

4,896

-

-

30

4,896

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

31

4,525

31

4,525

Protea Hotels

-

-

35

4,228

35

4,228

Autograph Collection

6

1,806

15

2,406

21

4,212

EDITION

4

1,209

6

1,287

10

2,496

TownePlace Suites

17

1,948

-

-

17

1,948

Element

1

180

7

1,421

8

1,601

Tribute Portfolio

-

-

5

713

5

713

Moxy

-

-

4

599

4

599

Bulgari

-

-

5

438

5

438

Franchised

4,395

634,993

601

123,910

4,996

758,903

Courtyard

791

105,276

79

14,677

870

119,953

Fairfield by Marriott

985

91,706

19

3,177

1,004

94,883

Residence Inn

709

84,480

8

1,041

717

85,521

Marriott Hotels

214

67,377

54

15,563

268

82,940

Sheraton

161

47,584

64

18,056

225

65,640

SpringHill Suites

411

47,495

-

-

411

47,495

TownePlace Suites

388

39,169

-

-

388

39,169

Westin

87

28,854

24

7,596

111

36,450

Autograph Collection

98

20,160

62

13,094

160

33,254

Four Points

159

24,012

52

8,270

211

32,282

Renaissance

58

16,537

28

7,691

86

24,228

Aloft

113

16,687

19

3,127

132

19,814

AC Hotels by Marriott

56

9,495

40

5,897

96

15,392

The Luxury Collection

11

2,565

45

8,590

56

11,155

Delta Hotels

46

10,197

2

562

48

10,759

Moxy

16

3,334

30

6,125

46

9,459

Le Méridien

17

3,665

16

4,254

33

7,919

JW Marriott

12

5,643

6

1,624

18

7,267

Tribute Portfolio

22

4,843

11

1,211

33

6,054

Element

40

5,485

2

293

42

5,778

Protea Hotels

-

-

38

2,911

38

2,911

The Ritz-Carlton

1

429

-

-

1

429

Bulgari

-

-

1

85

1

85

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

1

66

1

66

November 4, 2019

A-4

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS

As of September 30, 2019

North America

Total International

Total Worldwide

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Owned/Leased

29

8,281

34

8,820

63

17,101

Courtyard

19

2,814

4

894

23

3,708

Sheraton

2

1,474

4

1,830

6

3,304

Marriott Hotels

3

1,664

5

1,631

8

3,295

W Hotels

1

509

2

665

3

1,174

Protea Hotels

-

-

7

1,168

7

1,168

Westin

1

1,073

-

-

1

1,073

Renaissance

1

317

3

749

4

1,066

The Ritz-Carlton

-

-

2

553

2

553

JW Marriott

-

-

1

496

1

496

St. Regis

1

238

1

160

2

398

Residence Inn

1

192

1

140

2

332

The Luxury Collection

-

-

2

287

2

287

Autograph Collection

-

-

2

247

2

247

Residences

60

6,557

35

3,314

95

9,871

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

36

4,421

11

938

47

5,359

W Residences

10

1,089

5

519

15

1,608

St. Regis Residences

7

585

7

598

14

1,183

Westin Residences

3

266

1

264

4

530

Bulgari Residences

-

-

4

448

4

448

The Luxury Collection Residences

2

151

3

115

5

266

Sheraton Residences

-

-

2

262

2

262

Marriott Hotels Residences

-

-

1

108

1

108

Autograph Collection Residences

-

-

1

62

1

62

EDITION Residences

2

45

-

-

2

45

Timeshare*

70

18,424

19

3,873

89

22,297

Grand Total

5,311

908,542

1,894

453,370

7,205

1,361,912

*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment.

November 4, 2019

A-5

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS

As of September 30, 2019

Total Systemwide

North America

Total International

Total Worldwide

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Luxury

182

50,202

328

76,712

510

126,914

JW Marriott

30

16,853

59

22,445

89

39,298

The Ritz-Carlton

39

11,410

58

15,496

97

26,906

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

36

4,421

11

938

47

5,359

The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments

-

-

5

697

5

697

The Luxury Collection

16

4,799

98

17,997

114

22,796

The Luxury Collection Residences

2

151

3

115

5

266

W Hotels

26

7,672

31

7,961

57

15,633

W Residences

10

1,089

5

519

15

1,608

St. Regis

10

1,968

34

7,618

44

9,586

St. Regis Residences

7

585

7

598

14

1,183

St. Regis Serviced Apartments

-

-

1

70

1

70

EDITION

4

1,209

6

1,287

10

2,496

EDITION Residences

2

45

-

-

2

45

Bulgari

-

-

6

523

6

523

Bulgari Residences

-

-

4

448

4

448

Full-Service

971

346,820

895

256,604

1,866

603,424

Marriott Hotels

337

133,744

234

68,776

571

202,520

Marriott Hotels Residences

-

-

1

108

1

108

Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments

-

-

1

154

1

154

Sheraton

190

72,444

255

83,851

445

156,295

Sheraton Residences

-

-

2

262

2

262

Westin

131

53,565

95

29,686

226

83,251

Westin Residences

3

266

1

264

4

530

Renaissance

87

28,872

87

25,900

174

54,772

Autograph Collection

104

21,966

79

15,747

183

37,713

Autograph Collection Residences

-

-

1

62

1

62

Le Méridien

20

4,235

88

24,357

108

28,592

Delta Hotels

71

16,967

3

922

74

17,889

Gaylord Hotels

6

9,918

-

-

6

9,918

Tribute Portfolio

22

4,843

16

1,924

38

6,767

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

32

4,591

32

4,591

Limited-Service

4,088

493,096

652

116,181

4,740

609,277

Courtyard

1,043

145,110

181

36,809

1,224

181,919

Residence Inn

817

101,059

14

1,746

831

102,805

Fairfield by Marriott

992

93,245

51

8,056

1,043

101,301

SpringHill Suites

441

52,391

-

-

441

52,391

Four Points

160

24,146

127

27,766

287

51,912

TownePlace Suites

405

41,117

-

-

405

41,117

Aloft

114

17,017

57

12,063

171

29,080

AC Hotels by Marriott

59

10,012

99

12,996

158

23,008

Moxy

16

3,334

34

6,724

50

10,058

Protea Hotels

-

-

80

8,307

80

8,307

Element

41

5,665

9

1,714

50

7,379

Timeshare*

70

18,424

19

3,873

89

22,297

Grand Total

5,311

908,542

1,894

453,370

7,205

1,361,912

*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment.

November 4, 2019

A-6

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $

Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

JW Marriott

$205.96

3.1%

81.2%

0.5%

pts.

$253.49

2.5%

The Ritz-Carlton

$274.58

3.1%

74.0%

0.6%

pts.

$371.04

2.2%

W Hotels

$233.79

-2.9%

81.0%

-1.4%

pts.

$288.79

-1.2%

Composite North American Luxury1

$257.40

1.5%

78.7%

0.6%

pts.

$327.21

0.8%

Marriott Hotels

$155.82

2.6%

79.0%

1.0%

pts.

$197.21

1.3%

Sheraton

$156.80

-1.6%

81.5%

0.0%

pts.

$192.43

-1.6%

Westin

$167.10

-1.2%

79.6%

0.0%

pts.

$210.02

-1.2%

Composite North American Upper Upscale2

$155.24

1.5%

79.2%

0.7%

pts.

$196.08

0.6%

North American Full-Service3

$173.08

1.5%

79.1%

0.7%

pts.

$218.86

0.6%

Courtyard

$105.87

-0.7%

74.4%

-0.4%

pts.

$142.33

-0.2%

Residence Inn

$132.80

0.6%

81.9%

-0.3%

pts.

$162.09

1.0%

Composite North American Limited-Service4

$112.96

-0.5%

77.0%

-0.4%

pts.

$146.77

0.1%

North American - All5

$153.80

1.0%

78.4%

0.3%

pts.

$196.17

0.6%

Comparable Systemwide North American Properties

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

JW Marriott

$197.91

3.9%

81.0%

0.6%

pts.

$244.18

3.1%

The Ritz-Carlton

$276.42

3.1%

74.7%

0.8%

pts.

$369.85

2.0%

W Hotels

$233.79

-2.9%

81.0%

-1.4%

pts.

$288.79

-1.2%

Composite North American Luxury1

$247.88

2.3%

79.3%

0.9%

pts.

$312.51

1.1%

Marriott Hotels

$134.75

2.9%

75.5%

0.7%

pts.

$178.43

2.0%

Sheraton

$123.61

0.2%

77.0%

0.4%

pts.

$160.50

-0.3%

Westin

$153.65

0.9%

78.5%

0.3%

pts.

$195.79

0.6%

Composite North American Upper Upscale2

$138.32

2.4%

76.7%

0.6%

pts.

$180.31

1.6%

North American Full-Service3

$149.14

2.4%

77.0%

0.7%

pts.

$193.77

1.5%

Courtyard

$107.79

0.1%

75.7%

-0.1%

pts.

$142.43

0.3%

Residence Inn

$126.18

0.4%

82.6%

-0.2%

pts.

$152.69

0.7%

Fairfield by Marriott

$90.14

-0.1%

76.1%

0.0%

pts.

$118.37

-0.1%

Composite North American Limited-Service4

$106.57

0.3%

77.8%

0.0%

pts.

$137.02

0.3%

North American - All5

$124.55

1.3%

77.4%

0.3%

pts.

$160.85

1.0%

  • Includes JW Marriott, TheRitz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
  • Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio.
  • Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale.
  • Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
  • Includes North AmericanFull-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service.

November 4, 2019

A-7

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $

Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

Greater China

$83.66

-0.4%

72.0%

1.7%

pts.

$116.20

-2.8%

Rest of Asia Pacific

$123.15

3.0%

77.6%

2.4%

pts.

$158.76

-0.1%

Asia Pacific

$100.50

1.4%

74.4%

2.0% pts.

$135.13

-1.3%

Caribbean & Latin America

$110.70

4.9%

63.5%

1.3%

pts.

$174.43

2.7%

Europe

$178.25

2.2%

80.7%

1.4%

pts.

$220.87

0.5%

Middle East & Africa

$92.73

1.5%

66.4%

2.3%

pts.

$139.65

-2.1%

International - All1

$117.74

1.9%

73.6%

1.9% pts.

$159.91

-0.6%

Worldwide2

$135.55

1.4%

76.0%

1.1% pts.

$178.39

0.0%

Comparable Systemwide International Properties

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

Greater China

$82.82

-0.4%

71.3%

1.8%

pts.

$116.13

-2.8%

Rest of Asia Pacific

$125.29

3.0%

77.3%

2.3%

pts.

$162.12

-0.2%

Asia Pacific

$103.41

1.6%

74.2%

2.0% pts.

$139.35

-1.2%

Caribbean & Latin America

$88.15

3.1%

61.2%

0.4%

pts.

$143.94

2.4%

Europe

$156.31

2.1%

79.7%

0.9%

pts.

$196.06

1.0%

Middle East & Africa

$88.50

1.6%

66.3%

2.1%

pts.

$133.55

-1.6%

International - All1

$115.68

1.9%

73.3%

1.5% pts.

$157.83

-0.2%

Worldwide2

$122.03

1.5%

76.3%

0.6% pts.

$160.02

0.7%

  • Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
    2Includes North American - All and International - All.

November 4, 2019

A-8

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $

Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

JW Marriott

$216.32

1.7%

79.3%

-1.5%

pts.

$272.93

3.6%

The Ritz-Carlton

$297.09

3.7%

75.7%

0.8%

pts.

$392.36

2.7%

W Hotels

$239.65

-3.2%

79.2%

-2.4%

pts.

$302.44

-0.2%

Composite North American Luxury1

$273.09

1.4%

78.1%

-0.6% pts.

$349.77

2.3%

Marriott Hotels

$158.35

1.9%

77.7%

0.3%

pts.

$203.88

1.5%

Sheraton

$150.09

-2.3%

78.4%

-0.6%

pts.

$191.36

-1.5%

Westin

$160.90

-1.1%

77.3%

-0.5%

pts.

$208.24

-0.5%

Composite North American Upper Upscale2

$155.01

1.0%

77.6%

0.1% pts.

$199.88

0.8%

North American Full-Service3

$175.64

1.1%

77.6%

0.0% pts.

$226.21

1.1%

Courtyard

$105.04

-1.2%

72.6%

-1.4%

pts.

$144.61

0.7%

Residence Inn

$130.27

0.5%

80.1%

-0.2%

pts.

$162.70

0.8%

Composite North American Limited-Service4

$111.73

-0.8%

75.1%

-1.2% pts.

$148.68

0.7%

North American - All5

$155.14

0.6%

76.8%

-0.4% pts.

$201.90

1.1%

Comparable Systemwide North American Properties

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

JW Marriott

$206.82

2.2%

79.2%

-1.1%

pts.

$261.17

3.6%

The Ritz-Carlton

$295.39

3.7%

75.9%

0.8%

pts.

$389.16

2.5%

W Hotels

$239.65

-3.2%

79.2%

-2.4%

pts.

$302.44

-0.2%

Composite North American Luxury1

$258.23

1.7%

78.1%

-0.5% pts.

$330.70

2.4%

Marriott Hotels

$135.37

2.3%

74.2%

0.3%

pts.

$182.36

2.0%

Sheraton

$117.94

-0.7%

73.8%

-0.6%

pts.

$159.75

0.2%

Westin

$151.93

0.6%

76.4%

-0.2%

pts.

$198.93

0.9%

Composite North American Upper Upscale2

$137.07

1.9%

74.8%

0.1% pts.

$183.23

1.7%

North American Full-Service3

$149.04

1.8%

75.1%

0.0% pts.

$198.37

1.8%

Courtyard

$104.26

-0.2%

73.3%

-0.8%

pts.

$142.25

0.9%

Residence Inn

$120.55

0.0%

79.9%

-0.5%

pts.

$150.84

0.7%

Fairfield by Marriott

$84.30

-0.5%

72.4%

-0.7%

pts.

$116.43

0.4%

Composite North American Limited-Service4

$102.06

0.1%

75.0%

-0.5% pts.

$136.03

0.8%

North American - All5

$121.90

1.0%

75.1%

-0.3% pts.

$162.38

1.4%

  • Includes JW Marriott, TheRitz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
  • Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio.
  • Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale.
  • Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
  • Includes North AmericanFull-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service.

November 4, 2019

A-9

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $

Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

Greater China

$84.63

1.7%

69.1%

1.8%

pts.

$122.46

-0.9%

Rest of Asia Pacific

$122.94

4.3%

75.5%

2.6%

pts.

$162.76

0.7%

Asia Pacific

$100.98

3.0%

71.9%

2.1%

pts.

$140.54

0.0%

Caribbean & Latin America

$132.96

3.0%

65.3%

1.0%

pts.

$203.54

1.4%

Europe

$152.89

2.9%

74.9%

0.9%

pts.

$204.05

1.6%

Middle East & Africa

$102.23

-1.1%

67.0%

2.3%

pts.

$152.64

-4.5%

International - All1

$115.44

2.3%

71.2%

1.8%

pts.

$162.10

-0.3%

Worldwide2

$135.08

1.4%

74.0%

0.7%

pts.

$182.54

0.4%

Comparable Systemwide International Properties

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

2019

vs. 2018

Greater China

$83.86

1.8%

68.6%

1.9%

pts.

$122.27

-1.1%

Rest of Asia Pacific

$122.98

3.9%

75.2%

2.3%

pts.

$163.52

0.8%

Asia Pacific

$102.83

3.0%

71.8%

2.1%

pts.

$143.23

0.0%

Caribbean & Latin America

$103.69

2.5%

63.1%

0.0%

pts.

$164.26

2.6%

Europe

$133.89

2.8%

73.8%

0.7%

pts.

$181.41

1.8%

Middle East & Africa

$97.25

-0.9%

66.5%

2.1%

pts.

$146.26

-3.9%

International - All1

$111.54

2.4%

70.7%

1.4%

pts.

$157.86

0.3%

Worldwide2

$118.97

1.3%

73.8%

0.2%

pts.

$161.15

1.1%

  • Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
    2Includes North American - All and International - All.

November 4, 2019

A-10

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

($

in millions)

Fiscal Year 2019

First

Second

Third

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Total

Net income, as reported

$

375

$

232

$

387

$

994

Cost reimbursement revenue

(3,756)

(3,903)

(3,952)

(11,611)

Reimbursed expenses

3,892

4,107

4,070

12,069

Interest expense

97

102

100

299

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

2

1

3

6

Tax provision

57

82

140

279

Depreciation and amortization

54

56

52

162

Contract investment amortization

14

15

16

45

Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses

30

29

33

92

Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures

7

8

5

20

Share-based compensation

40

50

47

137

Gain on asset dispositions

-

-

(9)

(9)

Merger-related costs and charges

9

173

9

191

Adjusted EBITDA **

$

821

$

952

$

901

$

2,674

Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA **

7%

1%

0%

2% 1

Fiscal Year 2018 2

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Total

Net income, as reported

$

420

$

667

$

503

$

317

$

1,907

Cost reimbursement revenue

(3,776)

(4,048)

(3,735)

(3,984)

(15,543)

Reimbursed expenses

3,808

3,964

3,855

4,151

15,778

Interest expense

75

85

86

94

340

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

2

3

2

3

10

Tax provision

112

207

91

28

438

Depreciation and amortization

54

58

52

62

226

Contract investment amortization

18

13

13

14

58

Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses

33

34

39

41

147

Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures

10

10

10

10

40

Share-based compensation

38

47

43

43

171

Gain on asset dispositions

(58)

(109)

(16)

(6)

(189)

Gain on investees' property sales

-

(10)

(55)

-

(65)

Merger-related costs and charges

34

18

12

91

155

Adjusted EBITDA **

$

770

$

939

$

900

$

864

$

3,473

  • Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

1Represents the percentage increase of Adjusted EBITDA of $2,674 million for the first three quarters of 2019 over Adjusted EBITDA of $2,609 million for the first three quarters of 2018.

  • Reflects revised information for our 2018 first, second, and third quarters as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form10-K.

November 4, 2019

A-11

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FOURTH QUARTER 2019

($ in millions)

Range

Estimated

Net income excluding certain items 1

Fourth Quarter 2019

Fourth Quarter 2018 **

$

475

$

486

Interest expense

99

99

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

4

4

Tax provision

159

163

Depreciation and amortization

55

55

Contract investment amortization

20

20

Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses

33

33

Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures

10

10

Share-based compensation

43

43

Adjusted EBITDA **

$

898

$

913

$

864

Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA **

4%

6%

  • Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above.

November 4, 2019

A-12

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FULL YEAR 2019

($ in millions)

Range

Estimated

Net income excluding certain items 1

Full Year 2019

Full Year 2018**

$

1,970

$

1,981

Interest expense

398

398

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

10

10

Tax provision

586

590

Depreciation and amortization

217

217

Contract investment amortization

65

65

Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses

125

125

Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures

30

30

Share-based compensation

180

180

Gain on asset dispositions

(9)

(9)

Adjusted EBITDA **

$

3,572

$

3,587

$

3,473

Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA **

3%

3%

  • Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above.

November 4, 2019

A-13

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, andmerger-relatedcosts and charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow forperiod-over-periodcomparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS.Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related costs and charges, the gain on the sale of our ownership interest in Avendra, and the income tax effect of these adjustments, as well as the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), amortization, and provision for income taxes,pre-taxmerger-relatedcosts and charges, andshare-basedcompensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, we exclude transaction and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related costs and charges" caption of our Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the contract term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over- period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" and "Contract investment amortization" in our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude share-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

November 4, 2019

A-14

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR.In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

November 4, 2019

A-15

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 21:49:06 UTC
