Marriott International : Non-GAAP Reconciliations – Q3 2019
0
11/04/2019 | 04:50pm EST
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES
TABLE OF CONTENTS
QUARTER 3, 2019
Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported
A-1
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A-3
Total Lodging Products
A-4
Key Lodging Statistics
A-7
Adjusted EBITDA
A-11
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Fourth Quarter 2019
A-12
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2019
A-13
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures
A-14
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
THIRD QUARTER 2019 AND 2018
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported 10
Percent
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Reported 2019 vs. 2018
REVENUES
Base management fees
$
291
$
279
4
Franchise fees 1
530
502
6
Incentive management fees
134
151
(11)
Gross Fee Revenues
955
932
2
Contract investment amortization 2
(16)
(13)
(23)
Net Fee Revenues
939
919
2
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
393
397
(1)
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
3,952
3,735
6
Total Revenues
5,284
5,051
5
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
326
315
(3)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
52
52
-
General, administrative, and other 7
220
221
-
Merger-related costs and charges
9
12
25
Reimbursed expenses 4
4,070
3,855
(6)
Total Expenses
4,677
4,455
(5)
OPERATING INCOME
607
596
2
Gains and other income, net 8
10
18
(44)
Interest expense
(100)
(86)
(16)
Interest income
8
5
60
Equity in earnings 9
2
61
(97)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
527
594
(11)
Provision for income taxes
(140)
(91)
(54)
NET INCOME
$
387
$
503
(23)
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$
1.17
$
1.45
(19)
Earnings per share - diluted
$
1.16
$
1.43
(19)
Basic Shares
329.9
346.7
Diluted Shares
332.5
350.6
Franchise feesinclude fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and
residential branding fees.
Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related
impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
Cost reimbursement revenueincludes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments. 9Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
10Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
November 4, 2019
A-1
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2019 AND 2018
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported 10
Percent
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Reported 2019 vs. 2018
REVENUES
Base management fees
$
882
$
852
4
Franchise fees 1
1,505
1,394
8
Incentive management fees
462
482
(4)
Gross Fee Revenues
2,849
2,728
4
Contract investment amortization 2
(45)
(44)
(2)
Net Fee Revenues
2,804
2,684
4
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
1,186
1,226
(3)
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
11,611
11,559
-
Total Revenues
15,601
15,469
1
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
982
985
-
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
162
164
1
General, administrative, and other 7
671
685
2
Merger-related costs and charges
191
64
(198)
Reimbursed expenses 4
12,069
11,627
(4)
Total Expenses
14,075
13,525
(4)
OPERATING INCOME
1,526
1,944
(22)
Gains and other income, net 8
16
191
(92)
Interest expense
(299)
(246)
(22)
Interest income
20
16
25
Equity in earnings 9
10
95
(89)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,273
2,000
(36)
Provision for income taxes
(279)
(410)
32
NET INCOME
$
994
$
1,590
(37)
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.97
$
4.51
(34)
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.95
$
4.45
(34)
Basic Shares
334.4
352.8
Diluted Shares
337.2
357.1
Franchise feesinclude fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and
residential branding fees.
Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related
impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
Cost reimbursement revenueincludes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments. 9Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
10Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
November 4, 2019
A-2
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
($ in millions except per share amounts)
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Percent
Percent
September 30,
September 30,
Better/
September 30,
September 30,
Better/
2019
2018 1
(Worse)
2019
2018 1
(Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$
5,284
$
5,051
$
15,601
$
15,469
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,952)
(3,735)
(11,611)
(11,559)
Adjusted total revenues**
1,332
1,316
3,990
3,910
Operating income, as reported
607
596
1,526
1,944
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,952)
(3,735)
(11,611)
(11,559)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,070
3,855
12,069
11,627
Add: Merger-related costs and charges
9
12
191
64
Adjusted operating income **
734
728
1%
2,175
2,076
5%
Operating income margin
11%
12%
10%
13%
Adjusted operating income margin **
55%
55%
55%
53%
Net income, as reported
387
503
994
1,590
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,952)
(3,735)
(11,611)
(11,559)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,070
3,855
12,069
11,627
Add: Merger-related costs and charges
9
12
191
64
Less: Gain on sale of Avendra
-
-
-
(6)
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(26)
(37)
(148)
(34)
Add: U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
-
-
-
22
Adjusted net income **
$
488
$
598
-18%
$
1,495
$
1,704
-12%
Diluted EPS, as reported
$
1.16
$
1.43
$
2.95
$
4.45
Adjusted Diluted EPS**
$
1.47
$
1.70
-14%
$
4.43
$
4.77
-7%
Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form10-K.
November 4, 2019
A-3
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of September 30, 2019
North America
Total International
Total Worldwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Managed
757
240,287
1,205
313,453
1,962
553,740
Marriott Hotels
120
64,703
175
51,582
295
116,285
Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
154
1
154
Sheraton
27
23,386
187
63,965
214
87,351
Courtyard
233
37,020
98
21,238
331
58,258
Westin
43
23,638
71
22,090
114
45,728
JW Marriott
18
11,210
52
20,325
70
31,535
Renaissance
28
12,018
56
17,460
84
29,478
The Ritz-Carlton
38
10,981
56
14,943
94
25,924
The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments
-
-
5
697
5
697
Le Méridien
3
570
72
20,103
75
20,673
Four Points
1
134
75
19,496
76
19,630
Residence Inn
107
16,387
5
565
112
16,952
W Hotels
25
7,163
29
7,296
54
14,459
The Luxury Collection
5
2,234
51
9,120
56
11,354
Gaylord Hotels
6
9,918
-
-
6
9,918
Aloft
1
330
38
8,936
39
9,266
St. Regis
9
1,730
33
7,458
42
9,188
St. Regis Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
70
1
70
AC Hotels by Marriott
3
517
59
7,099
62
7,616
Delta Hotels
25
6,770
1
360
26
7,130
Fairfield by Marriott
7
1,539
32
4,879
39
6,418
SpringHill Suites
30
4,896
-
-
30
4,896
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
31
4,525
31
4,525
Protea Hotels
-
-
35
4,228
35
4,228
Autograph Collection
6
1,806
15
2,406
21
4,212
EDITION
4
1,209
6
1,287
10
2,496
TownePlace Suites
17
1,948
-
-
17
1,948
Element
1
180
7
1,421
8
1,601
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
5
713
5
713
Moxy
-
-
4
599
4
599
Bulgari
-
-
5
438
5
438
Franchised
4,395
634,993
601
123,910
4,996
758,903
Courtyard
791
105,276
79
14,677
870
119,953
Fairfield by Marriott
985
91,706
19
3,177
1,004
94,883
Residence Inn
709
84,480
8
1,041
717
85,521
Marriott Hotels
214
67,377
54
15,563
268
82,940
Sheraton
161
47,584
64
18,056
225
65,640
SpringHill Suites
411
47,495
-
-
411
47,495
TownePlace Suites
388
39,169
-
-
388
39,169
Westin
87
28,854
24
7,596
111
36,450
Autograph Collection
98
20,160
62
13,094
160
33,254
Four Points
159
24,012
52
8,270
211
32,282
Renaissance
58
16,537
28
7,691
86
24,228
Aloft
113
16,687
19
3,127
132
19,814
AC Hotels by Marriott
56
9,495
40
5,897
96
15,392
The Luxury Collection
11
2,565
45
8,590
56
11,155
Delta Hotels
46
10,197
2
562
48
10,759
Moxy
16
3,334
30
6,125
46
9,459
Le Méridien
17
3,665
16
4,254
33
7,919
JW Marriott
12
5,643
6
1,624
18
7,267
Tribute Portfolio
22
4,843
11
1,211
33
6,054
Element
40
5,485
2
293
42
5,778
Protea Hotels
-
-
38
2,911
38
2,911
The Ritz-Carlton
1
429
-
-
1
429
Bulgari
-
-
1
85
1
85
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
1
66
1
66
November 4, 2019
A-4
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of September 30, 2019
North America
Total International
Total Worldwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Owned/Leased
29
8,281
34
8,820
63
17,101
Courtyard
19
2,814
4
894
23
3,708
Sheraton
2
1,474
4
1,830
6
3,304
Marriott Hotels
3
1,664
5
1,631
8
3,295
W Hotels
1
509
2
665
3
1,174
Protea Hotels
-
-
7
1,168
7
1,168
Westin
1
1,073
-
-
1
1,073
Renaissance
1
317
3
749
4
1,066
The Ritz-Carlton
-
-
2
553
2
553
JW Marriott
-
-
1
496
1
496
St. Regis
1
238
1
160
2
398
Residence Inn
1
192
1
140
2
332
The Luxury Collection
-
-
2
287
2
287
Autograph Collection
-
-
2
247
2
247
Residences
60
6,557
35
3,314
95
9,871
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
36
4,421
11
938
47
5,359
W Residences
10
1,089
5
519
15
1,608
St. Regis Residences
7
585
7
598
14
1,183
Westin Residences
3
266
1
264
4
530
Bulgari Residences
-
-
4
448
4
448
The Luxury Collection Residences
2
151
3
115
5
266
Sheraton Residences
-
-
2
262
2
262
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
1
108
1
108
Autograph Collection Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
EDITION Residences
2
45
-
-
2
45
Timeshare*
70
18,424
19
3,873
89
22,297
Grand Total
5,311
908,542
1,894
453,370
7,205
1,361,912
*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment.
November 4, 2019
A-5
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of September 30, 2019
Total Systemwide
North America
Total International
Total Worldwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Luxury
182
50,202
328
76,712
510
126,914
JW Marriott
30
16,853
59
22,445
89
39,298
The Ritz-Carlton
39
11,410
58
15,496
97
26,906
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
36
4,421
11
938
47
5,359
The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments
-
-
5
697
5
697
The Luxury Collection
16
4,799
98
17,997
114
22,796
The Luxury Collection Residences
2
151
3
115
5
266
W Hotels
26
7,672
31
7,961
57
15,633
W Residences
10
1,089
5
519
15
1,608
St. Regis
10
1,968
34
7,618
44
9,586
St. Regis Residences
7
585
7
598
14
1,183
St. Regis Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
70
1
70
EDITION
4
1,209
6
1,287
10
2,496
EDITION Residences
2
45
-
-
2
45
Bulgari
-
-
6
523
6
523
Bulgari Residences
-
-
4
448
4
448
Full-Service
971
346,820
895
256,604
1,866
603,424
Marriott Hotels
337
133,744
234
68,776
571
202,520
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
1
108
1
108
Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
154
1
154
Sheraton
190
72,444
255
83,851
445
156,295
Sheraton Residences
-
-
2
262
2
262
Westin
131
53,565
95
29,686
226
83,251
Westin Residences
3
266
1
264
4
530
Renaissance
87
28,872
87
25,900
174
54,772
Autograph Collection
104
21,966
79
15,747
183
37,713
Autograph Collection Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
Le Méridien
20
4,235
88
24,357
108
28,592
Delta Hotels
71
16,967
3
922
74
17,889
Gaylord Hotels
6
9,918
-
-
6
9,918
Tribute Portfolio
22
4,843
16
1,924
38
6,767
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
32
4,591
32
4,591
Limited-Service
4,088
493,096
652
116,181
4,740
609,277
Courtyard
1,043
145,110
181
36,809
1,224
181,919
Residence Inn
817
101,059
14
1,746
831
102,805
Fairfield by Marriott
992
93,245
51
8,056
1,043
101,301
SpringHill Suites
441
52,391
-
-
441
52,391
Four Points
160
24,146
127
27,766
287
51,912
TownePlace Suites
405
41,117
-
-
405
41,117
Aloft
114
17,017
57
12,063
171
29,080
AC Hotels by Marriott
59
10,012
99
12,996
158
23,008
Moxy
16
3,334
34
6,724
50
10,058
Protea Hotels
-
-
80
8,307
80
8,307
Element
41
5,665
9
1,714
50
7,379
Timeshare*
70
18,424
19
3,873
89
22,297
Grand Total
5,311
908,542
1,894
453,370
7,205
1,361,912
*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment.
November 4, 2019
A-6
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
JW Marriott
$205.96
3.1%
81.2%
0.5%
pts.
$253.49
2.5%
The Ritz-Carlton
$274.58
3.1%
74.0%
0.6%
pts.
$371.04
2.2%
W Hotels
$233.79
-2.9%
81.0%
-1.4%
pts.
$288.79
-1.2%
Composite North American Luxury1
$257.40
1.5%
78.7%
0.6%
pts.
$327.21
0.8%
Marriott Hotels
$155.82
2.6%
79.0%
1.0%
pts.
$197.21
1.3%
Sheraton
$156.80
-1.6%
81.5%
0.0%
pts.
$192.43
-1.6%
Westin
$167.10
-1.2%
79.6%
0.0%
pts.
$210.02
-1.2%
Composite North American Upper Upscale2
$155.24
1.5%
79.2%
0.7%
pts.
$196.08
0.6%
North American Full-Service3
$173.08
1.5%
79.1%
0.7%
pts.
$218.86
0.6%
Courtyard
$105.87
-0.7%
74.4%
-0.4%
pts.
$142.33
-0.2%
Residence Inn
$132.80
0.6%
81.9%
-0.3%
pts.
$162.09
1.0%
Composite North American Limited-Service4
$112.96
-0.5%
77.0%
-0.4%
pts.
$146.77
0.1%
North American - All5
$153.80
1.0%
78.4%
0.3%
pts.
$196.17
0.6%
Comparable Systemwide North American Properties
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
JW Marriott
$197.91
3.9%
81.0%
0.6%
pts.
$244.18
3.1%
The Ritz-Carlton
$276.42
3.1%
74.7%
0.8%
pts.
$369.85
2.0%
W Hotels
$233.79
-2.9%
81.0%
-1.4%
pts.
$288.79
-1.2%
Composite North American Luxury1
$247.88
2.3%
79.3%
0.9%
pts.
$312.51
1.1%
Marriott Hotels
$134.75
2.9%
75.5%
0.7%
pts.
$178.43
2.0%
Sheraton
$123.61
0.2%
77.0%
0.4%
pts.
$160.50
-0.3%
Westin
$153.65
0.9%
78.5%
0.3%
pts.
$195.79
0.6%
Composite North American Upper Upscale2
$138.32
2.4%
76.7%
0.6%
pts.
$180.31
1.6%
North American Full-Service3
$149.14
2.4%
77.0%
0.7%
pts.
$193.77
1.5%
Courtyard
$107.79
0.1%
75.7%
-0.1%
pts.
$142.43
0.3%
Residence Inn
$126.18
0.4%
82.6%
-0.2%
pts.
$152.69
0.7%
Fairfield by Marriott
$90.14
-0.1%
76.1%
0.0%
pts.
$118.37
-0.1%
Composite North American Limited-Service4
$106.57
0.3%
77.8%
0.0%
pts.
$137.02
0.3%
North American - All5
$124.55
1.3%
77.4%
0.3%
pts.
$160.85
1.0%
Includes JW Marriott, TheRitz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio.
Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale.
Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
Includes North AmericanFull-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service.
November 4, 2019
A-7
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
Greater China
$83.66
-0.4%
72.0%
1.7%
pts.
$116.20
-2.8%
Rest of Asia Pacific
$123.15
3.0%
77.6%
2.4%
pts.
$158.76
-0.1%
Asia Pacific
$100.50
1.4%
74.4%
2.0% pts.
$135.13
-1.3%
Caribbean & Latin America
$110.70
4.9%
63.5%
1.3%
pts.
$174.43
2.7%
Europe
$178.25
2.2%
80.7%
1.4%
pts.
$220.87
0.5%
Middle East & Africa
$92.73
1.5%
66.4%
2.3%
pts.
$139.65
-2.1%
International - All1
$117.74
1.9%
73.6%
1.9% pts.
$159.91
-0.6%
Worldwide2
$135.55
1.4%
76.0%
1.1% pts.
$178.39
0.0%
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
Greater China
$82.82
-0.4%
71.3%
1.8%
pts.
$116.13
-2.8%
Rest of Asia Pacific
$125.29
3.0%
77.3%
2.3%
pts.
$162.12
-0.2%
Asia Pacific
$103.41
1.6%
74.2%
2.0% pts.
$139.35
-1.2%
Caribbean & Latin America
$88.15
3.1%
61.2%
0.4%
pts.
$143.94
2.4%
Europe
$156.31
2.1%
79.7%
0.9%
pts.
$196.06
1.0%
Middle East & Africa
$88.50
1.6%
66.3%
2.1%
pts.
$133.55
-1.6%
International - All1
$115.68
1.9%
73.3%
1.5% pts.
$157.83
-0.2%
Worldwide2
$122.03
1.5%
76.3%
0.6% pts.
$160.02
0.7%
Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2Includes North American - All and International - All.
November 4, 2019
A-8
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
JW Marriott
$216.32
1.7%
79.3%
-1.5%
pts.
$272.93
3.6%
The Ritz-Carlton
$297.09
3.7%
75.7%
0.8%
pts.
$392.36
2.7%
W Hotels
$239.65
-3.2%
79.2%
-2.4%
pts.
$302.44
-0.2%
Composite North American Luxury1
$273.09
1.4%
78.1%
-0.6% pts.
$349.77
2.3%
Marriott Hotels
$158.35
1.9%
77.7%
0.3%
pts.
$203.88
1.5%
Sheraton
$150.09
-2.3%
78.4%
-0.6%
pts.
$191.36
-1.5%
Westin
$160.90
-1.1%
77.3%
-0.5%
pts.
$208.24
-0.5%
Composite North American Upper Upscale2
$155.01
1.0%
77.6%
0.1% pts.
$199.88
0.8%
North American Full-Service3
$175.64
1.1%
77.6%
0.0% pts.
$226.21
1.1%
Courtyard
$105.04
-1.2%
72.6%
-1.4%
pts.
$144.61
0.7%
Residence Inn
$130.27
0.5%
80.1%
-0.2%
pts.
$162.70
0.8%
Composite North American Limited-Service4
$111.73
-0.8%
75.1%
-1.2% pts.
$148.68
0.7%
North American - All5
$155.14
0.6%
76.8%
-0.4% pts.
$201.90
1.1%
Comparable Systemwide North American Properties
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
JW Marriott
$206.82
2.2%
79.2%
-1.1%
pts.
$261.17
3.6%
The Ritz-Carlton
$295.39
3.7%
75.9%
0.8%
pts.
$389.16
2.5%
W Hotels
$239.65
-3.2%
79.2%
-2.4%
pts.
$302.44
-0.2%
Composite North American Luxury1
$258.23
1.7%
78.1%
-0.5% pts.
$330.70
2.4%
Marriott Hotels
$135.37
2.3%
74.2%
0.3%
pts.
$182.36
2.0%
Sheraton
$117.94
-0.7%
73.8%
-0.6%
pts.
$159.75
0.2%
Westin
$151.93
0.6%
76.4%
-0.2%
pts.
$198.93
0.9%
Composite North American Upper Upscale2
$137.07
1.9%
74.8%
0.1% pts.
$183.23
1.7%
North American Full-Service3
$149.04
1.8%
75.1%
0.0% pts.
$198.37
1.8%
Courtyard
$104.26
-0.2%
73.3%
-0.8%
pts.
$142.25
0.9%
Residence Inn
$120.55
0.0%
79.9%
-0.5%
pts.
$150.84
0.7%
Fairfield by Marriott
$84.30
-0.5%
72.4%
-0.7%
pts.
$116.43
0.4%
Composite North American Limited-Service4
$102.06
0.1%
75.0%
-0.5% pts.
$136.03
0.8%
North American - All5
$121.90
1.0%
75.1%
-0.3% pts.
$162.38
1.4%
Includes JW Marriott, TheRitz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio.
Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale.
Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
Includes North AmericanFull-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service.
November 4, 2019
A-9
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
Greater China
$84.63
1.7%
69.1%
1.8%
pts.
$122.46
-0.9%
Rest of Asia Pacific
$122.94
4.3%
75.5%
2.6%
pts.
$162.76
0.7%
Asia Pacific
$100.98
3.0%
71.9%
2.1%
pts.
$140.54
0.0%
Caribbean & Latin America
$132.96
3.0%
65.3%
1.0%
pts.
$203.54
1.4%
Europe
$152.89
2.9%
74.9%
0.9%
pts.
$204.05
1.6%
Middle East & Africa
$102.23
-1.1%
67.0%
2.3%
pts.
$152.64
-4.5%
International - All1
$115.44
2.3%
71.2%
1.8%
pts.
$162.10
-0.3%
Worldwide2
$135.08
1.4%
74.0%
0.7%
pts.
$182.54
0.4%
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
vs. 2018
Greater China
$83.86
1.8%
68.6%
1.9%
pts.
$122.27
-1.1%
Rest of Asia Pacific
$122.98
3.9%
75.2%
2.3%
pts.
$163.52
0.8%
Asia Pacific
$102.83
3.0%
71.8%
2.1%
pts.
$143.23
0.0%
Caribbean & Latin America
$103.69
2.5%
63.1%
0.0%
pts.
$164.26
2.6%
Europe
$133.89
2.8%
73.8%
0.7%
pts.
$181.41
1.8%
Middle East & Africa
$97.25
-0.9%
66.5%
2.1%
pts.
$146.26
-3.9%
International - All1
$111.54
2.4%
70.7%
1.4%
pts.
$157.86
0.3%
Worldwide2
$118.97
1.3%
73.8%
0.2%
pts.
$161.15
1.1%
Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2Includes North American - All and International - All.
November 4, 2019
A-10
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
($
in millions)
Fiscal Year 2019
First
Second
Third
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Total
Net income, as reported
$
375
$
232
$
387
$
994
Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,756)
(3,903)
(3,952)
(11,611)
Reimbursed expenses
3,892
4,107
4,070
12,069
Interest expense
97
102
100
299
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
1
3
6
Tax provision
57
82
140
279
Depreciation and amortization
54
56
52
162
Contract investment amortization
14
15
16
45
Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses
30
29
33
92
Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
7
8
5
20
Share-based compensation
40
50
47
137
Gain on asset dispositions
-
-
(9)
(9)
Merger-related costs and charges
9
173
9
191
Adjusted EBITDA **
$
821
$
952
$
901
$
2,674
Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA **
7%
1%
0%
2% 1
Fiscal Year 2018 2
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Total
Net income, as reported
$
420
$
667
$
503
$
317
$
1,907
Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,776)
(4,048)
(3,735)
(3,984)
(15,543)
Reimbursed expenses
3,808
3,964
3,855
4,151
15,778
Interest expense
75
85
86
94
340
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
3
2
3
10
Tax provision
112
207
91
28
438
Depreciation and amortization
54
58
52
62
226
Contract investment amortization
18
13
13
14
58
Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses
33
34
39
41
147
Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
10
10
10
10
40
Share-based compensation
38
47
43
43
171
Gain on asset dispositions
(58)
(109)
(16)
(6)
(189)
Gain on investees' property sales
-
(10)
(55)
-
(65)
Merger-related costs and charges
34
18
12
91
155
Adjusted EBITDA **
$
770
$
939
$
900
$
864
$
3,473
Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1Represents the percentage increase of Adjusted EBITDA of $2,674 million for the first three quarters of 2019 over Adjusted EBITDA of $2,609 million for the first three quarters of 2018.
Reflects revised information for our 2018 first, second, and third quarters as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form10-K.
November 4, 2019
A-11
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FOURTH QUARTER 2019
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
Fourth Quarter 2019
Fourth Quarter 2018 **
$
475
$
486
Interest expense
99
99
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
4
4
Tax provision
159
163
Depreciation and amortization
55
55
Contract investment amortization
20
20
Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses
33
33
Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
10
10
Share-based compensation
43
43
Adjusted EBITDA **
$
898
$
913
$
864
Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA **
4%
6%
Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above.
November 4, 2019
A-12
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FULL YEAR 2019
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
Full Year 2019
Full Year 2018**
$
1,970
$
1,981
Interest expense
398
398
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
10
10
Tax provision
586
590
Depreciation and amortization
217
217
Contract investment amortization
65
65
Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses
125
125
Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
30
30
Share-based compensation
180
180
Gain on asset dispositions
(9)
(9)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$
3,572
$
3,587
$
3,473
Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA **
3%
3%
Denotesnon-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above.
November 4, 2019
A-13
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, andmerger-relatedcosts and charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow forperiod-over-periodcomparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS.Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related costs and charges, the gain on the sale of our ownership interest in Avendra, and the income tax effect of these adjustments, as well as the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), amortization, and provision for income taxes,pre-taxmerger-relatedcosts and charges, andshare-basedcompensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, we exclude transaction and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related costs and charges" caption of our Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the contract term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over- period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" and "Contract investment amortization" in our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude share-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
November 4, 2019
A-14
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
RevPAR.In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
Marriott International Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 21:49:06 UTC